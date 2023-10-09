Alchemy: Eldraine Card Image Gallery
Alchemy: Eldraine, our newest 30-card release coming to Alchemy and Historic formats, arrives on MTG Arena October 10, 2023. Check out all the cards, spellbooks, and conjured cards from Alchemy: Eldraine below.
WHITE
Cerise, Slayer of Fear
Dedicated Dollmaker
BLUE
The Conundrum of Bowls
Paths of Tuinvale
Talion's Throneguard
Tome of Gadwick
BLACK
Dunbarrow Revivalist
Underbridge Warlock
RED
Heir to Dragonfire
Overcooked
Victory of the Pyrohammer
Draconic Debut
GREEN
A Golden Opportunity
Hex, Kellan's Companion
Swine Rebellion
MULTICOLORED
Accident-Prone Apprentice
Drover of the Swine
First Little Pig
Grow Old Together
High Fae Prankster
Jewel Mine Overseer
Outfitted Jouster
Porcine Portent
Second Little Pig
Steady Tortoise
Stormkeld Curator
Syr Joshua and Syr Saxon
Third Little Pig
LAND
Captivating Crossroads
Loch Larent
Spellbooks
Tome of Gadwick
- Preordain
- Ponder
- Opt
- Consider
- Serum Visions
- Brainstorm
- Thought Scour
- Sleight of Hand
- Peek
- Quicken
- Obsessive Search
- Piece It Together
Giant Secrets
- All That Glitters
- Ethereal Armor
- Curiosity
- Staggering Insight
- On Serra's Wings
- Curator's Ward
- Celestial Mantle
- Metamorphic Alteration
- Aether Tunnel
- Face of Divinity
- Rousing Read
- Take Flight
- Knightly Valor