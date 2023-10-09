Alchemy: Eldraine, our newest 30-card release coming to Alchemy and Historic formats, arrives on MTG Arena October 10, 2023. Check out all the cards, spellbooks, and conjured cards from Alchemy: Eldraine below.

Alchemy: Eldraine Card Image Gallery

WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | LAND | ALL CARDS

WHITE

Cerise, Slayer of Fear
Dedicated Dollmaker
BLUE

The Conundrum of Bowls
Paths of Tuinvale
Talion's Throneguard
Tome of Gadwick
BLACK

Dunbarrow Revivalist
Underbridge Warlock
RED

Heir to Dragonfire
Overcooked
Victory of the Pyrohammer
Draconic Debut
GREEN

A Golden Opportunity
Hex, Kellan's Companion
Swine Rebellion
MULTICOLORED

Accident-Prone Apprentice
Drover of the Swine
First Little Pig
Grow Old Together
High Fae Prankster
Jewel Mine Overseer
Outfitted Jouster
Porcine Portent
Second Little Pig
Steady Tortoise
Stormkeld Curator
Syr Joshua and Syr Saxon
Third Little Pig
LAND

Captivating Crossroads
Loch Larent
Spellbooks

Tome of Gadwick

Giant Secrets

Stormkeld Curator

Three Pigs

Swine Rebellion Drover of the Swine Porcine Portent

Conjured Cards

A Golden Opportunity

A Golden Opportunity

Overcooked

Overcooked

Outfitted Jouster

Outfitted Jouster

Jewel Mine Overseer

Jewel Mine Overseer