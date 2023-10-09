Alchemy: Eldraine, our newest 30-card release coming to Alchemy and Historic formats, arrives on MTG Arena October 10, 2023. Check out all the cards, spellbooks, and conjured cards from Alchemy: Eldraine below.

Alchemy: Eldraine Card Image Gallery

WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN

MULTICOLORED | LAND | ALL CARDS

WHITE

Cerise, Slayer of Fear

Dedicated Dollmaker

BLUE

The Conundrum of Bowls

Paths of Tuinvale

Talion's Throneguard

Tome of Gadwick

BLACK

Dunbarrow Revivalist

Underbridge Warlock

RED

Heir to Dragonfire

Overcooked

Victory of the Pyrohammer

Draconic Debut

GREEN

A Golden Opportunity

Hex, Kellan's Companion

Swine Rebellion

MULTICOLORED

Accident-Prone Apprentice

Drover of the Swine

First Little Pig

Grow Old Together

High Fae Prankster

Jewel Mine Overseer

Outfitted Jouster

Porcine Portent

Second Little Pig

Steady Tortoise

Stormkeld Curator

Syr Joshua and Syr Saxon

Third Little Pig

LAND

Captivating Crossroads

Loch Larent

WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN

MULTICOLORED | LAND | ALL CARDS

Spellbooks

Tome of Gadwick

Giant Secrets

Three Pigs

Conjured Cards

A Golden Opportunity

Overcooked

Outfitted Jouster

Jewel Mine Overseer