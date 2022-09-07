Share Your Dominaria United Experience!

Ajani Avatar—Phyrexianized!

Enjoy the Ajani, Sleeper Agent avatar—Ajani definitely isn't!—for a limited time. Until September 15, you can select the Profile tab and set Ajani, Sleeper Agent as your avatar, or set him as your avatar for a specific deck on the Deck Details screen.

Take Ajani, Sleeper Agent out for a spin on the battlefield, and after September 15 you’ll be able to purchase him in the MTG Arena Store!

This Weekend: Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

The September Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In is happening this weekend! Entry opens on Saturday, September 10 at 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC) and closes on Sunday, September 11 at 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC). This is your first step on the Premier Play path that culminates in the 2023 Arena Championship 2!

The format for this weekend's Qualifier Play-In is Dominaria United Phantom Sealed. The new set just came out in MTG Arena on September 1, so get in and practice with the new cards to develop your winning strategies!

Standard Metagame Challenge This Friday!

Test your metagame skills in the freshly rotated Standard format beginning this Friday, September 9 at 8 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC)! Bring your Standard deck and play Best-of-Three matches to earn up to 5,000 gold and 30 Dominaria United packs for a strong performance!

Score Stained-Glass Card Styles in the Sleeper Agents Event

Starting on Thursday, September 15, the Sleeper Agents event will wake! And with them comes the opportunity to add showcase stained-glass card styles to your collection, like Sheoldred, the Apocalypse; Squee, Dubious Monarch; and Shanna, Purifying Blade—collect all fifteen card styles!

Every turn in the Sleeper Agents event, a random creature in your hand will be revealed to be a Phyrexian sleeper agent! Will you adopt a "completely" different strategy?

Get all the event details on the Sleeper Agents event page.

Fixes in Tomorrow's Release

We are planning to release a fix tomorrow, September 8, that should resolve the following issues:

Abundant Harvest and Jukai Liberator cards not functioning correctly

Piles selection not working on 4:3

Relic of Legends autotap functionality not working

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT (UTC 15:00) and close to new entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC 15:00) on the dates shown unless otherwise noted.

September 9–12: Standard Metagame Challenge

September 15–24: Sleeper Agents

September 16–19: Dominaria United Constructed

Quick Draft

September 2–15: Streets of New Capenna

September 16–30: Dominaria United

September 30–October 14: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. PT (UTC 15:00) and close to new entries on Thursdays at 8 a.m. PT (UTC 15:00).

September 13–15: Artisan

September 20–22: Brawl Showcase

September 27–29: Historic

October 4–6: On the Edge

Premier Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC -7).

Qualifier Play-In Events

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

September

Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

September 10, 6 a.m. PT–September 11, 9 a.m. PT Format: Dominaria United Phantom Sealed (Best-of-One)

September 10, 6 a.m. PT–September 11, 9 a.m. PT Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

September 16, 6 a.m. PT–September 17, 6 a.m. PT Format: Dominaria United Phantom Sealed (Best-of-Three)

September 16, 6 a.m. PT–September 17, 6 a.m. PT Bonus Play-In

September 24, 6 a.m. PT–September 26, 6 a.m. PT

Stay tuned for more details as we approach the date of the event!

Qualifier Weekend Events

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to the Arena Championship 1 held in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Qualifier Weekend Day One and Day Two events open to entries at 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC) and close to new entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC 15:00) each day. You must enter within this two-hour window—late entries cannot be accommodated.

September

Qualifier Weekend

September 17, 6 a.m. PT–September 18, 4 p.m. PT Format: Dominaria United Phantom Sealed (Best-of-Three) The first Qualifier Weekend for Arena Championship 2 in early 2023 The first Qualifier Weekend for the Tabletop Pro Tour!

September 17, 6 a.m. PT–September 18, 4 p.m. PT

Arena Championship Event

Arena Championships are invitation-only, virtual two-day events for players who qualify during one of the four Qualifier Weekend events.

Arena Championship 1 Weekend

September 24–25

Stay tuned for more details as we approach the date of the event!

Arena Open

Arena Open Day 1 entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC) and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (10:00 UTC).

Day 2 entry window is two hours only, from 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC) until 8 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC).

October 1–2 Day 1, October 1: Dominaria United Sealed

Best-of-One and Best-of-Three

All participants will receive the Phyrexian treatment Sheoldred, the Apocalypse card style. Day 2, October 2, Draft One and Draft Two: Dominaria United Player Draft

Best-of-Three only

Note : There are two drafts for the Day 2 Arena Open, with three wins or one loss.



September 2022 Ranked Season

The September 2022 Ranked Season begins August 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT (19:05 UTC) and ends on September 30 at 12 p.m. PT (19:00 UTC).

Bronze Reward : 1 Dominaria United pack

: 1 Dominaria United pack Silver Reward : 1 Dominaria United pack + 500 gold

: 1 Dominaria United pack + 500 gold Gold Reward : 2 Dominaria United packs + 1,000 gold + Cut Down card style

: 2 Dominaria United packs + 1,000 gold + Cut Down card style Platinum Reward : 3 Dominaria United packs + 1,000 gold + Cut Down card style + Thran Portal card style

: 3 Dominaria United packs + 1,000 gold + Cut Down card style + Thran Portal card style Diamond Reward : 4 Dominaria United packs + 1,000 gold + Cut Down card style + Thran Portal card style

: 4 Dominaria United packs + 1,000 gold + Cut Down card style + Thran Portal card style Mythic Reward: 5 Dominaria United packs + 1,000 gold + Cut Down card style + Thran Portal card style

