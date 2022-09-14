Premier Play This Weekend!

Ready to get competitive in Magic and really put your skills to the test? This weekend, you can fast track your way into Premier Play events, beginning with the Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In event.

First, the Qualifier Play-In

The Qualifier Play-In begins on Friday, September 16, at 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC) and continues until Saturday, September 17, at 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC). The format is Dominaria United Phantom Sealed. Claim victory in four Best-of-Three matches, and not only will you earn 6,000 gems, but also what you came for—a Qualifier Token for entry to the Qualifier Weekend event!

Then, the Qualifier Weekend

The September Qualifier Weekend event kicks off right after the Qualifier Play-In. The entry window for Day One opens on Saturday, September 17, at 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC) and closes just two hours later at 8 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC)—don't be late! To enter, you'll need to have earned a Qualifier Token or Badge.

Qualifier Weekend Day Two entry window opens on Sunday, September 18, at 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC) and closes two hours later at 8 a.m. (15:00 UTC). To compete on Day Two, you must have earned a Day Two Token during the Day One event.

The format for both days is Dominaria United Phantom Sealed.

Now you're in the Magic Premier Play big leagues!

Arena Championship 1 Begins September 24

The Arena Championship 1 is just a little over a week away, kicking off on Saturday, September 24. This is the pinnacle of MTG Arena Premier Play with a total prize pool of $200,000, where the very best converge to prove who has the chops to make it to the Magic World Championship.

The stage has been set, and the top players to qualify for Arena Championship 1 are poised for a weekend of epic Magic gameplay, and you can follow coverage from the Arena Championship 1 page!

Sleeper Agents Awaken Tomorrow!

Phyrexian sleeper agents are everywhere—even among the cards in your hand! Face the fear and paranoia of the Phyrexian assault in the Sleeper Agents event beginning tomorrow, September 15, at 8 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC) until it ends on Saturday, September 24, at 8 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC).

Plus, claim stained-glass showcase card styles like these:

Get all the details on the Sleeper Agents event page!

Ajani Avatar Returns to Normal

Ajani's Phyrexianized avatar goes back to normal tomorrow, September 15, but you'll be able to purchase the compleated Ajani, Sleeper Agent version of his avatar from the MTG Arena Store tomorrow, too!

New Dominaria United YouTube Videos

We've added a bunch of new Dominaria United videos to our MTG Arena YouTube channel! Tune in to see tips on draft walkthroughs and archetypes, example Constructed decks, and more.

Issue with Matt Jukes Lands

A few players encountered an issue with the Matt Jukes lands purchased as part of the Summer Sale. For those who purchased the lands and did not receive them, we will be refunding your purchase. We'll make sure that when the lands become available again in the future, you'll be granted those lands without the need to repurchase them.

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT (UTC 15:00) and close to new entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC 15:00) on the dates shown unless otherwise noted.

September 15–24: Sleeper Agents

September 16–19: Dominaria United Constructed

October 6–8: Into the Future

October 6–16: Premier Draft Dominaria United

October 8–10: The Ultimate Showdown

October 14–17: Alchemy Metagame Challenge

Quick Draft

September 16–30: Dominaria United

September 30–October 14: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt

October 14–28: Dominaria United

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. PT (UTC 15:00) and close to new entries on Thursdays at 8 a.m. PT (UTC 15:00).

September 20–22: Brawl Showcase

September 27–29: Historic

October 4–6: On the Edge

October 11–13: Alchemy

Premier Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC -7).

Qualifier Play-In Events

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

September

Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

September 16, 6 a.m. PT–September 17, 6 a.m. PT Format: Dominaria United Phantom Sealed (Best-of-Three)

September 16, 6 a.m. PT–September 17, 6 a.m. PT Bonus Play-In

September 24, 6 a.m. PT–September 26, 6 a.m. PT

Stay tuned for more details as we approach the date of the event!

September 24, 6 a.m. PT–September 26, 6 a.m. PT Stay tuned for more details as we approach the date of the event! Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

October 7, 6 a.m. PT–October 8, 3 a.m. PT Format: Standard

October 7, 6 a.m. PT–October 8, 3 a.m. PT Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

October 14, 6 a.m. PT–October 15, 3 a.m. PT Format: Standard

October 14, 6 a.m. PT–October 15, 3 a.m. PT

Qualifier Weekend Events

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to the Arena Championship 1 held in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Qualifier Weekend Day One and Day Two events open to entries at 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC) and close to new entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC 15:00) each day. You must enter within this two-hour window—late entries cannot be accommodated.

September

Qualifier Weekend

September 17, 6 a.m. PT–September 18, 4 p.m. PT Format: Dominaria United Phantom Sealed (Best-of-Three) The first Qualifier Weekend for Arena Championship 2 in early 2023 The first Qualifier Weekend for the Tabletop Pro Tour!

September 17, 6 a.m. PT–September 18, 4 p.m. PT

October

Qualifier Weekend

October 15, 6 a.m. PT–October 17, 4 p.m. PT Format: Standard (Best-of-Three)

October 15, 6 a.m. PT–October 17, 4 p.m. PT

Arena Championship Event

Arena Championships are invitation-only, virtual two-day events for players who qualify during one of the four Qualifier Weekend events.

Arena Championship 1 Weekend

September 24–25

Stay tuned for more details as we approach the date of the event!

Arena Open

Arena Open Day 1 entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC) and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (10:00 UTC).

Day 2 entry window is two hours only, from 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC) until 8 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC).

October 1–2 Day 1, October 1: Dominaria United Sealed

Best-of-One and Best-of-Three

All participants will receive the Phyrexian treatment Sheoldred, the Apocalypse card style. Day 2, October 2, Draft One and Draft Two: Dominaria United Player Draft

Best-of-Three only

Note : There are two drafts for the Day 2 Arena Open, with three wins or one loss.



September 2022 Ranked Season

The September 2022 Ranked Season begins August 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT (19:05 UTC) and ends on September 30 at 12 p.m. PT (19:00 UTC).

Bronze Reward : 1 Dominaria United pack

: 1 Dominaria United pack Silver Reward : 1 Dominaria United pack + 500 gold

: 1 Dominaria United pack + 500 gold Gold Reward : 2 Dominaria United packs + 1,000 gold + Cut Down card style

: 2 Dominaria United packs + 1,000 gold + Cut Down card style Platinum Reward : 3 Dominaria United packs + 1,000 gold + Cut Down card style + Thran Portal card style

: 3 Dominaria United packs + 1,000 gold + Cut Down card style + Thran Portal card style Diamond Reward : 4 Dominaria United packs + 1,000 gold + Cut Down card style + Thran Portal card style

: 4 Dominaria United packs + 1,000 gold + Cut Down card style + Thran Portal card style Mythic Reward: 5 Dominaria United packs + 1,000 gold + Cut Down card style + Thran Portal card style

