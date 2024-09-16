In this edition:

Only One Week Before Duskmourn: House of Horror Preorders Are Gone

The House everyone fears is just one week away from overtaking MTG Arena on September 24, and that means you have just one week left to grab your preorder bundles and find safety—or the closest thing to it!

Kaito Pack Bundle $49.99 USD Preorder the Kaito Pack Bundle Kaito, Bane of Nightmares Sleeve Kaito, Bane of Nightmares Available at purchase: Kaito, Bane of Nightmares sleeve Available at release (September 24): 50x Duskmourn: House of Horror packs

packs 5x Golden Packs

Kaito, Bane of Nightmares card

Kaito, Bane of Nightmares depth art card style

Zimone Play Bundle $24.99 USD Preorder the Zimone Play Bundle Zimone, All-Questioning Sleeve Zimone, All-Questioning Patches Companion Available at purchase: Zimone, All-Questioning sleeve

Patches companion Available at release (September 24): 2x Player Draft tokens

1x Sealed token

5x Play-In Points

Zimone, All-Questioning card

Zimone, All-Questioning depth art card style

Winter Pass Bundle $14.99 USD Preorder the Winter Pass Bundle Winter, Misanthropic Guide Sleeve Winter, Misanthropic Guide Available at purchase: Winter, Misanthropic Guide sleeve Available at release (September 24): Duskmourn: House of Horror Mastery Pass

Mastery Pass Winter, Misanthropic Guide card

Winter, Misanthropic Guide depth art card style

Scream for the Duskmourn Streamer Event This Wednesday

This Wednesday, September 18, starting at 10 a.m., watch Magic content creators from around the streamingverse open, play with, and discuss Duskmourn: House of Horror on Twitch and YouTube! Join them as they reveal what lurks in the endless, twisted halls and rooms of Duskmourn until the event ends on September 19—it'll be a scream!

You'll then have your own chance to play with the new set before official release in person at your local game store during Prerelease events beginning September 20!

Preconstructed Decks Available until September 24

The latest MTG Arena preconstructed Brawl decks are available in the Store—but only until September 24, when the Duskmourn: House of Horror update starts. Thinking about picking one up? Check out this deck tech video on the Chatterfang, Squirrel General deck to help you decide!

See all the cards included in each deck in the MTG Arena Store, including which you already have—remember, the price of each is prorated, so you only pay for those cards you don't have in your collection!

Brawl Deck: Adeliz, the Cinder Wind Become a wizard and sling spells for damage, buffs, card drawing, and anything else you put your mind to. The Adeliz, the Cinder Wind Brawl deck is available in the MTG Arena Store and features these cards: Niv-Mizzet, Parun Adeliz, the Cinder Wind Lightning Bolt Archmage Emeritus Riverglide Pathway (Please note: Card images displayed in the decklist below may be of versions not present in this product. This decklist is not a card-for-card product display but is representative of the cards found in the deck.) 1 Adeliz, the Cinder Wind 1 Niv-Mizzet, Parun 1 Lightning Bolt 1 Archmage Emeritus 1 Riverglide Pathway 1 Brainstorm 1 Kaza, Roil Chaser 1 Malevolent Hermit 1 Baral, Chief of Compliance 1 Counterspell 1 Oracle of the Alpha 1 Electrostatic Infantry 1 Command Tower 1 Balmor, Battlemage Captain 1 Shivan Reef 1 Wizard's Lightning 1 Opt 1 Goblin Electromancer 1 Consider 1 Dreadhorde Arcanist 1 Harmonic Prodigy 1 Lightning Strike 1 A-Umara Mystic 1 Siren Stormtamer 1 Shock 1 Play with Fire 1 Expressive Iteration 1 Lightning Stormkin 1 Accident-Prone Apprentice 1 Fading Hope 1 Wee Dragonauts 1 Frostboil Snarl 1 Arcane Signet 1 Prismari Command 1 Abrade 1 Crash Through 1 Soul-Scar Mage 1 Frolicking Familiar 1 Unsummon 1 A-Symmetry Sage 1 Temple of Epiphany 1 Delver of Secrets 1 Ghitu Lavarunner 1 A-Mentor's Guidance 1 Shore Up 1 Faerie Seer 1 Chart a Course 1 Spell Pierce 1 Wizard's Retort 1 Heartfire Immolator 1 Swiftwater Cliffs 1 Ghitu Amplifier 1 Reckless Charge 1 Melt Through 1 A-Lier, Disciple of the Drowned 1 Chilling Trap 1 Monstrous Rage 1 Ghitu Embercoiler 1 Molten Tributary 1 Aegar, the Freezing Flame 1 Winged Words 1 Izzet Charm 1 Essence Scatter 1 Thrill of Possibility 1 Cloudkin Seer 1 Maximize Velocity 1 Thundering Falls 15 Island 15 Mountain 1 Eroded Canyon 1 Rush of Inspiration 1 Prismari Campus

Brawl Deck: Florian, Voldaren Scion Vampires steal strength from any life lost. Start winning and never look back. The Florian, Voldaren Scion Brawl deck is available in the MTG Arena Store and features these cards: Sorin, Imperious Bloodlord Florian, Voldaren Scion Thoughtseize Henrika Domnathi Voldaren Estate (Please note: Card images displayed in the decklist below may be of versions not present in this product. This decklist is not a card-for-card product display but is representative of the cards found in the deck.) 1 Florian, Voldaren Scion 1 Henrika Domnathi 1 Sorin, Imperious Bloodlord 1 Thoughtseize 1 Voldaren Epicure 1 Nullpriest of Oblivion 1 Westgate Regent 1 Vito, Thorn of the Dusk Rose 1 Olivia, Crimson Bride 1 Bonecrusher Giant 1 Anje, Maid of Dishonor 1 Baleful Mastery 1 Blightstep Pathway 1 Sulfurous Springs 1 Infernal Grasp 1 Command Tower 1 Feed the Swarm 1 Bloodfell Caves 1 Arcane Signet 1 Temple of Malice 1 Abrade 1 Bloodchief's Thirst 1 Bloodsoaked Insight 1 Power Word Kill 1 Hero's Downfall 1 Lightning Strike 1 Nighthawk Scavenger 1 Vampire Socialite 1 Play with Fire 1 Immersturm Predator 1 Heartless Act 1 Hungry for More 1 Go for the Throat 1 Kumano Faces Kakkazan 1 Bloodtithe Harvester 1 Markov Baron 1 Murder 1 Tramway Station 1 Phyrexian Arena 1 Immersturm Skullcairn 1 Shock 1 Knight of the Ebon Legion 1 Curse of Leeches 1 Lightning Bolt 1 Gift of Fangs 1 Gifted Aetherborn 1 Thermo-Alchemist 1 Soul Shatter 1 Vampire Spawn 1 Vampire of the Dire Moon 1 Stromkirk Captain 1 Poison the Cup 1 Cordial Vampire 1 Angrath's Rampage 1 Cut Down 1 Reaper's Talisman 1 Cathartic Pyre 1 Voldaren Bloodcaster 1 Dark Ritual 1 Sulfurous Mire 1 Voldaren Estate 1 Light Up the Night 1 Vraan, Executioner Thane 1 Malakir Rebirth 1 Slaughter Specialist 1 Arrogant Outlaw 1 Bloodline Culling 1 Blood on the Snow 1 Jagged Barrens 1 Geothermal Bog 1 Foreboding Ruins 1 Drossforge Bridge 1 Savage Gorger 1 Stromkirk Bloodthief 1 Gate of the Black Dragon 1 Gate to Tumbledown 16 Swamp 8 Mountain

Brawl Deck: Chatterfang, Squirrel General Squirrels, squirrels everywhere. Make them big and attack all at once, or sacrifice them one by one to drain your opponent. The Chatterfang, Squirrel General Brawl deck is available in the MTG Arena Store and features these cards: Doubling Season Chatterfang, Squirrel General Awaken the Woods Craterhoof Behemoth Underground Mortuary (Please note: Card images displayed in the decklist below may be of versions not present in this product. This decklist is not a card-for-card product display but is representative of the cards found in the deck.) 1 Chatterfang, Squirrel General 1 Toski, Bearer of Secrets 1 Doubling Season[1exKkL97v8HuE26ekT6Rgg] 1 Awaken the Woods 1 Craterhoof Behemoth 1 Underground Mortuary 1 Arasta of the Endless Web 1 Casualties of War 1 Bitterblossom[48gTKym1BsIHXHWB3GjeoB] 1 Black Market Connections 1 Growing Rites of Itlimoc 1 Grave Pact 1 Tribute to the World Tree 1 Dark Ritual 1 Ashnod's Altar 1 Jadar, Ghoulcaller of Nephalia 1 Verdant Command 1 Parallel Lives 1 Pitiless Plunderer 1 Chitterspitter 1 Command Tower 1 Arcane Signet 1 Prosperous Innkeeper 1 Bastion of Remembrance 1 Ravenous Squirrel 1 Tireless Provisioner 1 Chatterstorm 1 Deadly Dispute 1 Chatter of the Squirrel 1 Gilded Goose 1 Llanowar Wastes 1 A-Blood Artist 1 Squirrel Sovereign 1 Nested Shambler 1 Squirrel Sanctuary 1 Scurry Oak 1 Llanowar Elves 1 Cultivate 1 Temple of Malady 1 Drey Keeper 1 A-The Meathook Massacre 1 Elvish Mystic 1 Witherbloom Campus 1 Zulaport Cutthroat 1 Binding the Old Gods 1 Jungle Hollow 1 Necroblossom Snarl 1 Village Rites 1 Infernal Grasp 1 Khalni Garden 1 Squirrel Mob 1 Restless Cottage 1 Lord Skitter, Sewer King[6kOmDeDXPA5C6NkISUt9oR] 1 Heroic Intervention 1 Esika's Chariot 1 Haunted Mire 1 Witch's Oven 1 Go for the Throat 1 Insidious Roots 1 Tendershoot Dryad 1 Bootleggers' Stash 1 Woodland Chasm 1 Moldervine Reclamation 1 Yawgmoth, Thran Physician 1 Shambling Ghast 1 Tear Asunder 1 Festering Gulch 1 Old Rutstein 1 Swiftfoot Boots 1 Ruthless Knave 1 Scurrid Colony 1 Revitalizing Repast 1 Ranger Class 11 Swamp 16 Forest

Brawl Deck: Emiel, the Blessed Your creatures never die—use enter effects to get ahead and stay safe by blinking creatures. The Emiel, the Blessed Brawl deck is available in the MTG Arena Store and features these cards: The Great Henge Emiel the Blessed Teleportation Circle Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines Razorverge Thicket (Please note: Card images displayed in the decklist below may be of versions not present in this product. This decklist is not a card-for-card product display but is representative of the cards found in the deck.) 1 Emiel the Blessed 1 Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines 1 The Great Henge 1 Teleportation Circle 1 Razorverge Thicket 1 Kogla, the Titan Ape 1 Charming Prince 1 Loran of the Third Path 1 Topiary Stomper 1 Panharmonicon 1 Temple of Plenty 1 Ephemerate 1 Solemn Simulacrum 1 Arcane Signet 1 Command Tower 1 Tranquil Expanse 1 Gala Greeters 1 Branchloft Pathway 1 Swords to Plowshares 1 Knight of Autumn 1 Guardian Project 1 Prosperous Innkeeper 1 Fierce Empath 1 Skyclave Apparition 1 Cultivate 1 Selesnya Guildgate 1 Spirited Companion 1 Reclamation Sage 1 Llanowar Elves 1 Wall of Blossoms 1 Avacyn's Pilgrim 1 Llanowar Visionary 1 Timeless Witness 1 Mirari's Wake 1 Yasharn, Implacable Earth 1 Arctic Treeline 1 Inspiring Overseer 1 Heroic Intervention 1 Tribute to the World Tree 1 Acidic Slime 1 Brushland 1 Thragtusk 1 Elvish Visionary 1 Guardian of Faith 1 Elite Spellbinder 1 Craterhoof Behemoth 1 Thornglint Bridge 1 Cavalier of Dawn 1 Authority of the Consuls 1 Blessed Sanctuary 1 Into the North 1 Soul Warden 1 Hornet Queen 1 Thorn Mammoth 1 Primeval Titan 1 Growing Rites of Itlimoc 1 Esper Sentinel 1 Cloudshift 1 Meteor Golem 1 Elvish Mystic 1 Bala Ged Recovery 1 Vorinclex 1 Kami of Bamboo Groves 1 Wilderness Reclamation 1 Blossoming Sands 1 Garruk's Uprising 1 Elvish Rejuvenator 1 Brightmare 1 Sun Titan 1 Mind Stone 1 Strength of the Harvest 1 Botanical Plaza 1 A-Bretagard Stronghold 1 Creosote Heath 1 Fortified Village 1 Radiant Grove 13 Forest 11 Plains

Brawl Deck: Grolnok, the Omnivore Ramp your mana and use your graveyard, ending the game through big frogs and control. The Grolnok, the Omnivore Brawl deck is available in the MTG Arena Store and features these cards: Maskwood Nexus Grolnok, the Omnivore Thassa's Oracle Mesmeric Orb Uro, Titan of Nature's Wrath (Please note: Card images displayed in the decklist below may be of versions not present in this product. This decklist is not a card-for-card product display but is representative of the cards found in the deck.) 1 Grolnok, the Omnivore 1 Mesmeric Orb 1 Maskwood Nexus 1 Thassa's Oracle 1 Uro, Titan of Nature's Wrath 1 Koma, Cosmos Serpent 1 Blossoming Tortoise 1 Tamiyo, Collector of Tales 1 Oracle of Mul Daya 1 Jace, Wielder of Mysteries 1 Fabled Passage 1 Otawara, Soaring City 1 Wayward Swordtooth 1 Argoth, Sanctum of Nature 1 Desecrated Tomb 1 Drowner of Truth 1 Croaking Counterpart 1 Froghemoth 1 Boseiju, Who Endures 1 Willow Geist 1 Azusa, Lost but Seeking 1 Dreamroot Cascade 1 Arcane Signet 1 Command Tower 1 Poison Dart Frog 1 Frogify 1 Spring Splasher 1 Llanowar Elves 1 Witness Protection 1 Swiftfoot Boots 1 Quandrix Campus 1 Elvish Mystic 1 Crawling Infestation 1 Dryad of the Ilysian Grove 1 Burrog Befuddler 1 Tangled Islet 1 Vineglimmer Snarl 1 Utopia Sprawl 1 Merfolk Secretkeeper 1 Slogurk, the Overslime 1 Lotus Cobra 1 Hedge Maze 1 Frilled Mystic 1 Jace, the Perfected Mind 1 A-Druid Class 1 Crocanura 1 Papercraft Decoy 1 Tanglepool Bridge 1 Blanchwood Prowler 1 Simic Guildgate 1 Reclamation Sage 1 Deathbonnet Sprout 1 Rimewood Falls 1 Bramble Familiar 1 Wash Away 1 World Shaper 1 A-Circle of the Land Druid 1 Thornwood Falls 1 Masked Vandal 1 Otherworldly Gaze 1 Eaten by Piranhas 1 Galloping Lizrog 1 Kasmina's Transmutation 1 Cultivate 1 Cut Your Losses 1 Oglor, Devoted Assistant 1 Wrenn and Seven 1 Chalk Outline 1 Ilysian Caryatid 1 Kenrith's Transformation 1 Coldsteel Heart 1 River's Rebuke 1 Restless Vinestalk 1 Halo Hopper 1 Satyr Wayfinder 13 Island 12 Forest

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

September 17–19: Bloomburrow Phantom Sealed

Phantom Sealed September 24–26: Jump into Duskmourn: House of Horror

October 1–3: Duskmourn: House of Horror Constructed

Constructed October 8–10: Brawl Builder Challenge

Quick Draft

September 17–October 4: The Lost Caverns of Ixalan

October 4–15: Duskmourn: House of Horror

Other Events

September 10–24: Remix Draft: Artifacts Flashback

September 17–24: Zendikar Rising Premier Draft

October Qualifier Events – Duskmourn: House of Horror Limited

October 12: Best-of-One Play-In

October 18: Best-of-Three Play-In

October 19–20: Qualifier Weekend

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

October

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)

October 12, 6 a.m. PT–October 13, 3 a.m. PT Format: Duskmourn: House of Horror Limited

October 12, 6 a.m. PT–October 13, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

October 18, 6 a.m. PT–October 19, 3 a.m. PT Format: Duskmourn: House of Horror Limited

October 18, 6 a.m. PT–October 19, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Weekend

October 19, 6 a.m. PT–October 20, 4 p.m. PT

October 19, 6 a.m. PT–October 20, 4 p.m. PT Format: Duskmourn: House of Horror Limited

September 2024 Ranked Season The September 2024 Ranked Season begins August 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00) and ends September 30 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00). Bronze Reward: 1 Duskmourn: House of Horror pack

Silver Reward: 1 Duskmourn: House of Horror pack + 500 gold

Gold Reward: Duskmourn: House of Horror packs + 1,000 gold + Pyroclasm card style

Platinum Reward: 3 Duskmourn: House of Horror packs + 1,000 gold + Pyroclasm card style + Unidentified Hovership card style

Diamond Reward: 4 Duskmourn: House of Horror packs + 1,000 gold + Pyroclasm card style + Unidentified Hovership card style

Mythic Reward: 5 Duskmourn: House of Horror packs + 1,000 gold + Pyroclasm card style + Unidentified Hovership card style

Follow MTG Arena Social

