MTG Arena Announcements – September 23, 2024
In this edition:
- Duskmourn: House of Horror Launches Tomorrow—Just One Day Left for Preorders!
- A House Full of Events
- New Duskmourn: House of Horror Packets in Jump In!
- Event Schedule
Duskmourn: House of Horror Launches Tomorrow—One Day Left for Preorders!
Tomorrow is the release of Duskmourn: House of Horror on MTG Arena, but have you picked your preorder bundle yet? Preorders are still available in the MTG Arena Store, but only until the update begins on Tuesday, September 24, so don't miss your last chance to get them.
Kaito Pack Bundle
$49.99 USD
Preorder the Kaito Pack Bundle
- Kaito, Bane of Nightmares sleeve
- 50x Duskmourn: House of Horror packs
- 5x Golden Packs
- Kaito, Bane of Nightmares card
- Kaito, Bane of Nightmares depth art card style
Zimone Play Bundle
$24.99 USD
Preorder the Zimone Play Bundle
- Zimone, All-Questioning sleeve
- Patches companion
- 2x Player Draft tokens
- 1x Sealed token
- 5x Play-In Points
- Zimone, All-Questioning card
- Zimone, All-Questioning depth art card style
Winter Pass Bundle
$14.99 USD
Preorder the Winter Pass Bundle
- Winter, Misanthropic Guide sleeve
- Duskmourn: House of Horror Mastery Pass
- Winter, Misanthropic Guide card
- Winter, Misanthropic Guide depth art card style
A House Full of New Set Events
Supporting the new set will be a host of new set events. Whether you want Draft or Sealed format games, these events will be available to play following the update tomorrow, September 24:
- Traditional Draft Duskmourn: House of Horror
- Traditional Sealed Duskmourn: House of Horror
- Premier Draft Duskmourn: House of Horror
- Best-of-One Sealed Duskmourn: House of Horror
New Duskmourn: House of Horror Packets in Jump In!
We have new Duskmourn: House of Horror packets coming to Jump In! games with the release of the new set, too! These packets bring a dose of fear and horror with packets like Eerie, Survival, Manifest, Room and more—ten new packets in total. Check out the lists for all the new packets now.
And don't miss the Jump Into Duskmourn Midweek Magic event running this Tuesday through Thursday, September 24–26. Try out the Jump In! format with no entry fee and even earn yourself individual card rewards and cosmetics. The event is Phantom, so the cards you play with aren't added to your collection, but the rewards definitely are!
Arena Open: Duskmourn: House of Horror October 12–13
The first Arena Open featuring the new set kicks off on October 12 and features two days of high-level Sealed and Draft matches for top prizes of an invitation to the November Qualifier Weekend event and $2,000. Face off against other excellent Magic players and show your skill with the latest set, Duskmourn: House of Horror.
Plus, everyone who enters will receive the Plots That Span Centuries sleeve!
Find all the Arena Open: Duskmourn: House of Horror event details and start planning your path to victory!
Event Schedule
Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.
Midweek Magic
Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00).
- September 24–26: Jump into Duskmourn: House of Horror
- October 1–3: Duskmourn: House of Horror Constructed
- October 8–10: Brawl Builder Challenge
- October 15–17: Into the Future
Quick Draft
- September 17–October 4: The Lost Caverns of Ixalan
- October 4–15: Duskmourn: House of Horror
Other Events
- October 4–6: Historic Metagame Challenge
- October 18–21: Duskmourn: House of Horror
October Qualifier Events – Duskmourn: House of Horror Limited
- October 12: Best-of-One Play-In
- October 18: Best-of-Three Play-In
- October 19–20: Qualifier Weekend
Competitive Play Schedule
All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00).
Premier Play
Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.
Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.
Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!
October
- Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)
October 12, 6 a.m. PT–October 13, 3 a.m. PT
- Format: Duskmourn: House of Horror Limited
- Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)
October 18, 6 a.m. PT–October 19, 3 a.m. PT
- Format: Duskmourn: House of Horror Limited
- Qualifier Weekend
October 19, 6 a.m. PT–October 20, 4 p.m. PT
- Format: Duskmourn: House of Horror Limited
Arena Open
The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00).
- Arena Open: Duskmourn: House of Horror
- October 12: Day One, Duskmourn: House of Horror Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three)
- October 13: Day Two, Duskmourn: House of Horror Draft (Best-of-Three)
All entrants receive the Plots That Span Centuries sleeve!
September 2024 Ranked Season
The September 2024 Ranked Season begins August 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00) and ends September 30 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00).
- Bronze Reward: 1 Duskmourn: House of Horror pack
- Silver Reward: 1 Duskmourn: House of Horror pack + 500 gold
- Gold Reward: Duskmourn: House of Horror packs + 1,000 gold + Pyroclasm card style
- Platinum Reward: 3 Duskmourn: House of Horror packs + 1,000 gold + Pyroclasm card style + Unidentified Hovership card style
- Diamond Reward: 4 Duskmourn: House of Horror packs + 1,000 gold + Pyroclasm card style + Unidentified Hovership card style
- Mythic Reward: 5 Duskmourn: House of Horror packs + 1,000 gold + Pyroclasm card style + Unidentified Hovership card style
