Duskmourn: House of Horror Launches Tomorrow—One Day Left for Preorders!

Tomorrow is the release of Duskmourn: House of Horror on MTG Arena, but have you picked your preorder bundle yet? Preorders are still available in the MTG Arena Store, but only until the update begins on Tuesday, September 24, so don't miss your last chance to get them.

Kaito Pack Bundle $49.99 USD Preorder the Kaito Pack Bundle Kaito, Bane of Nightmares Sleeve Kaito, Bane of Nightmares Available at purchase: Kaito, Bane of Nightmares sleeve Available at release (September 24): 50x Duskmourn: House of Horror packs

packs 5x Golden Packs

Kaito, Bane of Nightmares card

Kaito, Bane of Nightmares depth art card style

Zimone Play Bundle $24.99 USD Preorder the Zimone Play Bundle Zimone, All-Questioning Sleeve Zimone, All-Questioning Patches Companion Available at purchase: Zimone, All-Questioning sleeve

Patches companion Available at release (September 24): 2x Player Draft tokens

1x Sealed token

5x Play-In Points

Zimone, All-Questioning card

Zimone, All-Questioning depth art card style

Winter Pass Bundle $14.99 USD Preorder the Winter Pass Bundle Winter, Misanthropic Guide Sleeve Winter, Misanthropic Guide Available at purchase: Winter, Misanthropic Guide sleeve Available at release (September 24): Duskmourn: House of Horror Mastery Pass

Mastery Pass Winter, Misanthropic Guide card

Winter, Misanthropic Guide depth art card style

A House Full of New Set Events

Supporting the new set will be a host of new set events. Whether you want Draft or Sealed format games, these events will be available to play following the update tomorrow, September 24:

New Duskmourn: House of Horror Packets in Jump In!

Acrobatic Cheerleader | Art by Julia Metzger

We have new Duskmourn: House of Horror packets coming to Jump In! games with the release of the new set, too! These packets bring a dose of fear and horror with packets like Eerie, Survival, Manifest, Room and more—ten new packets in total. Check out the lists for all the new packets now.

And don't miss the Jump Into Duskmourn Midweek Magic event running this Tuesday through Thursday, September 24–26. Try out the Jump In! format with no entry fee and even earn yourself individual card rewards and cosmetics. The event is Phantom, so the cards you play with aren't added to your collection, but the rewards definitely are!

Arena Open: Duskmourn: House of Horror October 12–13

The first Arena Open featuring the new set kicks off on October 12 and features two days of high-level Sealed and Draft matches for top prizes of an invitation to the November Qualifier Weekend event and $2,000. Face off against other excellent Magic players and show your skill with the latest set, Duskmourn: House of Horror.

Plus, everyone who enters will receive the Plots That Span Centuries sleeve!

Find all the Arena Open: Duskmourn: House of Horror event details and start planning your path to victory!

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

September 24–26: Jump into Duskmourn: House of Horror

October 1–3: Duskmourn: House of Horror Constructed

Constructed October 8–10: Brawl Builder Challenge

October 15–17: Into the Future

Quick Draft

September 17–October 4: The Lost Caverns of Ixalan

October 4–15: Duskmourn: House of Horror

Other Events

October 4–6: Historic Metagame Challenge

October 18–21: Duskmourn: House of Horror

October Qualifier Events – Duskmourn: House of Horror Limited

October 12: Best-of-One Play-In

October 18: Best-of-Three Play-In

October 19–20: Qualifier Weekend

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

October

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)

October 12, 6 a.m. PT–October 13, 3 a.m. PT Format: Duskmourn: House of Horror Limited

October 12, 6 a.m. PT–October 13, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

October 18, 6 a.m. PT–October 19, 3 a.m. PT Format: Duskmourn: House of Horror Limited

October 18, 6 a.m. PT–October 19, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Weekend

October 19, 6 a.m. PT–October 20, 4 p.m. PT

October 19, 6 a.m. PT–October 20, 4 p.m. PT Format: Duskmourn: House of Horror Limited

Arena Open

The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

Arena Open: Duskmourn: House of Horror October 12: Day One, Duskmourn: House of Horror Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three) October 13: Day Two, Duskmourn: House of Horror Draft (Best-of-Three)



All entrants receive the Plots That Span Centuries sleeve!

September 2024 Ranked Season The September 2024 Ranked Season begins August 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00) and ends September 30 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00). Bronze Reward: 1 Duskmourn: House of Horror pack

Silver Reward: 1 Duskmourn: House of Horror pack + 500 gold

Gold Reward: Duskmourn: House of Horror packs + 1,000 gold + Pyroclasm card style

Platinum Reward: 3 Duskmourn: House of Horror packs + 1,000 gold + Pyroclasm card style + Unidentified Hovership card style

Diamond Reward: 4 Duskmourn: House of Horror packs + 1,000 gold + Pyroclasm card style + Unidentified Hovership card style

Mythic Reward: 5 Duskmourn: House of Horror packs + 1,000 gold + Pyroclasm card style + Unidentified Hovership card style

