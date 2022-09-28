Congratulations to the Arena Championship 1 Winner and Runners-Up!

Arena Championship 1 saw some exciting gameplay, and four players emerged to claim the top spots.

Sam Rolph took first place and $30,000 in winnings, plus earned a seat at the 2023 Magic World Championship!

Keisuke Sato came in second, walking away with $20,000 and a seat at the 2023 Magic World Championship, too!

Shota Yasooka and Ivan Duris round out the big winners, each taking home $15,000!

Check out the final standings, and see the Top 8 players, the bracket, and coverage on the Arena Championship 1 page. And if you missed the event, you can watch the Day One and Day Two action at twitch.tv/magic!

Win $2,500 This Weekend in the Arena Open!

This weekend, October 1–2, the Arena Open returns with two days of play and prizes—up to $2,500—and it's all about Dominaria United in Limited formats! Everyone who enters also receives the Phyrexian-language card style of Sheoldred, the Apocalypse.

As a bonus, everyone who enters Day 1 can enter—with no fee!—the Mixed-Up Phantom Sealed event that runs through this weekend, too!

Day 1 offers your choice of Sealed competitions, Best-of-One and traditional Best-of-Three. Here, everyone is on a level playing field, and you can prove you have the skills of a champion. Perform well, and you'll secure your invitation to the Day 2 event, where the prizes really escalate!

Day 2 features drafting, and there will be two events—one right after the other—to keep things interesting. Score three wins in Draft One, and you're invited to Draft Two. This is where the stakes hit their peak, and so do the size of the prizes—as much as $2,500. Plus, earn just one win, and you'll also pocket an invitation to the November Qualifier Weekend!

Get all the details on the Dominaria United Arena Open!

Mixed-Up Phantom Sealed Event October 1–3

Finished your run in this weekend's Arena Open? Kick back with some mixed-up Phantom Sealed fun, beginning October 1 at 8 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC) and running until October 3 at 8 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC). If you entered Day 1 of Arena Open, skip the entry fee and start playing! If you didn’t enter the Arena Open, no problem! You can enter for 5,000 gold or 750 gems.

You'll receive six packs of mystery cards from across MTG Arena. Build a 40-card deck and play as many times as you like for the rest of the weekend; you can resign and re-enter for new packs to build and play a new deck!

This is a Phantom event, so these cards aren’t added to your collection.

Alchemy: Dominaria Arrives Next Week

Next Thursday, October 6, Alchemy: Dominaria will be released on MTG Arena, bringing with it new cards and strategies for your Alchemy matches. More details are on the way, so tune in to tomorrow's WeeklyMTG on twitch.tv/magic for your first look at what Alchemy: Dominaria holds!

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT (UTC 15:00) and close to new entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC 15:00) on the dates shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. PT (UTC 15:00) and close to new entries on Thursdays at 8 a.m. PT (UTC 15:00).

October 4–6: On the Edge

October 11–13: Alchemy

October 18–20: Explorer

October 25–27: Standard Shakeup

Quick Draft

September 30–October 14: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt

October 14–28: Dominaria United

October 28–November 11: Innistrad: Crimson Vow

Additional Premier Drafts

October 21–28th: Throne of Eldraine Premier Draft

Other Events

October 6–8: Into the Future

October 6–16: Premier Draft Alchemy Dominaria United

October 8–10: The Ultimate Showdown

October 14–17: Alchemy Metagame Challenge

October 13–21: Planeshifted Draft: Streets of New Capenna

October 21–28: Throne of Eldraine Premier Draft

October 28–November 5: Dominaria Sealed

Premier Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC -7, UTC -8 on and after Nov. 6).

Qualifier Play-In Events

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

October

Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

October 8, 6 a.m. PT–October 9, 6 a.m. PT Format: Standard

October 8, 6 a.m. PT–October 9, 6 a.m. PT Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

October 14, 6 a.m. PT–October 15, 3 a.m. PT Format: Standard

October 14, 6 a.m. PT–October 15, 3 a.m. PT

November

Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

November 5, 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC)–November 6*, 6 a.m. PT (14:00 UTC)

*Note the shift on November 6 to Pacific Standard Time. Format: Historic

November 5, 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC)–November 6*, 6 a.m. PT (14:00 UTC) *Note the shift on November 6 to Pacific Standard Time. Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

November 11, 6 a.m. PT (14:00 UTC)–November 12, 3 a.m. PT (11:00 UTC) Format: Historic

November 11, 6 a.m. PT (14:00 UTC)–November 12, 3 a.m. PT (11:00 UTC)

Qualifier Weekend Events

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to the Arena Championship 1 held in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Qualifier Weekend Day One and Day Two events open to entries at 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC) and close to new entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC 15:00) each day. You must enter within this two-hour window—late entries cannot be accommodated.

October

Qualifier Weekend

October 15, 6 a.m. PT–October 17, 4 p.m. PT Format: Standard (Best-of-Three)

October 15, 6 a.m. PT–October 17, 4 p.m. PT

November

Qualifier Weekend

November 12, 6 a.m PT–November 14, 4 p.m. PT Format: Historic (Best-of-Three)

November 12, 6 a.m PT–November 14, 4 p.m. PT

Arena Open

Arena Open Day 1 entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC) and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (10:00 UTC).

Day 2 entry window is two hours only, from 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC) until 8 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC).

Arena Open October 1–2 Day 1, October 1: Dominaria United Sealed

Best-of-One and Best-of-Three

All participants will receive the Phyrexian treatment Sheoldred, the Apocalypse card style. Day 2, October 2, Draft One and Draft Two: Dominaria United Player Draft

Best-of-Three only

Note : There are two drafts for the Day 2 Arena Open, with three wins or one loss.



September 2022 Ranked Season

The September 2022 Ranked Season begins August 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT (19:05 UTC) and ends on September 30 at 12 p.m. PT (19:00 UTC).

Bronze Reward : 1 Dominaria United pack

: 1 Dominaria United pack Silver Reward : 1 Dominaria United pack + 500 gold

: 1 Dominaria United pack + 500 gold Gold Reward : 2 Dominaria United packs + 1,000 gold + Cut Down card style

: 2 Dominaria United packs + 1,000 gold + Cut Down card style Platinum Reward : 3 Dominaria United packs + 1,000 gold + Cut Down card style + Thran Portal card style

: 3 Dominaria United packs + 1,000 gold + Cut Down card style + Thran Portal card style Diamond Reward : 4 Dominaria United packs + 1,000 gold + Cut Down card style + Thran Portal card style

: 4 Dominaria United packs + 1,000 gold + Cut Down card style + Thran Portal card style Mythic Reward: 5 Dominaria United packs + 1,000 gold + Cut Down card style + Thran Portal card style

October 2022 Ranked Season

The October 2022 Ranked Season begins September 30 at 12:05 p.m. PT (19:05 UTC) and ends on October 31 at 12 p.m. PT (19:00 UTC).

Bronze Reward : 1 Dominaria United pack

: 1 Dominaria United pack Silver Reward : 1 Dominaria United pack + 500 gold

: 1 Dominaria United pack + 500 gold Gold Reward : 2 Dominaria United packs + 1,000 gold + Resolute Reinforcements card style

: 2 Dominaria United packs + 1,000 gold + Resolute Reinforcements card style Platinum Reward : 3 Dominaria United packs + 1,000 gold + Resolute Reinforcements card style + Haughty Djinn card style

: 3 Dominaria United packs + 1,000 gold + Resolute Reinforcements card style + Haughty Djinn card style Diamond Reward : 4 Dominaria United packs + 1,000 gold + Resolute Reinforcements card style + Haughty Djinn card style

: 4 Dominaria United packs + 1,000 gold + Resolute Reinforcements card style + Haughty Djinn card style Mythic Reward: 5 Dominaria United packs + 1,000 gold + Resolute Reinforcements card style + Haughty Djinn card style

