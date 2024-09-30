In this edition:

Duskmourn: House of Horror Has Been Unleashed!

The many monsters of the House have arrived on MTG Arena. The all-new set, Duskmourn: House of Horror, is now available. With a skill-testing draft environment and tons of frightfully powerful cards, this set is sure to put the "fun" in "funeral." You can view all the cards in the Duskmourn: House of Horror Card Image Gallery and prepare your Standard, Explorer, Brawl, Historic, and Timeless decks for this devilish drop.

New Phrases and Stickers in the Store

Looking to show off your Duskmourn spirit? You can, and not just with Ghostly Dancers ! New phrases and stickers have arrived in the MTG Arena Store. With a bevy of horror-themed cosmetics for you to explore, the denizens of Duskmourn have something for everyone.

Duskmourn: House of Horror Quick Draft Begins Friday!

If you're looking for a different style of Duskmourn: House of Horror Draft, you can check out the set's Quick Draft when it starts on Friday, October 4. We've captured seven glitch ghosts for you to draft against; they make their selections fast, but they don't mind how long you take to make your draft picks! We hope you're as excited to draft this set as they are—they can't wait to meet you …

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

October 1–3: Duskmourn: House of Horror Constructed

Constructed October 8–10: Brawl Builder Challenge

October 15–17: Into the Future

October 22–24: Golden Pack Sealed

Quick Draft

September 17–October 4: The Lost Caverns of Ixalan

October 4–15: Duskmourn: House of Horror

October 15–29: Bloomburrow

Other Events

October 4–6: Historic Metagame Challenge

October 18–21: Duskmourn: House of Horror Omniscience Draft

October Qualifier Events – Duskmourn: House of Horror Limited

October 12: Best-of-One Play-In

October 18: Best-of-Three Play-In

October 19–20: Qualifier Weekend

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

October

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)

October 12, 6 a.m. PT–October 13, 3 a.m. PT Format: Duskmourn: House of Horror Limited

October 12, 6 a.m. PT–October 13, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

October 18, 6 a.m. PT–October 19, 3 a.m. PT Format: Duskmourn: House of Horror Limited

October 18, 6 a.m. PT–October 19, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Weekend

October 19, 6 a.m. PT–October 20, 4 p.m. PT

October 19, 6 a.m. PT–October 20, 4 p.m. PT Format: Duskmourn: House of Horror Limited

Arena Open

The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

Arena Open: Duskmourn: House of Horror October 12: Day One, Duskmourn: House of Horror Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three) October 13: Day Two, Duskmourn: House of Horror Draft (Best-of-Three)



All entrants receive the Plots That Span Centuries sleeve !

September 2024 Ranked Season The September 2024 Ranked Season begins August 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00) and ends September 30 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00). Bronze Reward: 1 Duskmourn: House of Horror pack

pack Silver Reward: 1 Duskmourn: House of Horror pack + 500 gold

pack + 500 gold Gold Reward: Duskmourn: House of Horror packs + 1,000 gold + Pyroclasm card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Pyroclasm card style Platinum Reward: 3 Duskmourn: House of Horror packs + 1,000 gold + Pyroclasm card style + Unidentified Hovership card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Pyroclasm card style + Unidentified Hovership card style Diamond Reward: 4 Duskmourn: House of Horror packs + 1,000 gold + Pyroclasm card style + Unidentified Hovership card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Pyroclasm card style + Unidentified Hovership card style Mythic Reward: 5 Duskmourn: House of Horror packs + 1,000 gold + Pyroclasm card style + Unidentified Hovership card style

October 2024 Ranked Season The October 2024 Ranked Season begins September 30 at 12:05 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00) and ends October 31 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00). Bronze Reward: 1 Duskmourn: House of Horror pack

pack Silver Reward: 1 Duskmourn: House of Horror pack + 500 gold

pack + 500 gold Gold Reward: Duskmourn: House of Horror packs + 1,000 gold + Rite of the Moth card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Rite of the Moth card style Platinum Reward: 3 Duskmourn: House of Horror packs + 1,000 gold + Rite of the Moth card style + Undead Sprinter card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Rite of the Moth card style + Undead Sprinter card style Diamond Reward: 4 Duskmourn: House of Horror packs + 1,000 gold + Rite of the Moth card style + Undead Sprinter card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Rite of the Moth card style + Undead Sprinter card style Mythic Reward: 5 Duskmourn: House of Horror packs + 1,000 gold + Rite of the Moth card style + Undead Sprinter card style

