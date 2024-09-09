In this edition:

Preorder Bundles Available Now!

Grab your Duskmourn: House of Horror preorder bundles now in the MTG Arena Store! These bundles are a great way to get a jump on building your collection of the new set's cards, pick up awesome extras like sleeves and companions, and set yourself up for competitive play. Pick from three different bundles, or mix-and-match them based on how you play!

Kaito Pack Bundle $49.99 USD Preorder the Kaito Pack Bundle Kaito, Bane of Nightmares Sleeve Kaito, Bane of Nightmares Available at purchase: Kaito, Bane of Nightmares sleeve Available at release (September 24): 50x Duskmourn: House of Horror packs

packs 5x Golden Packs

Kaito, Bane of Nightmares card

Kaito, Bane of Nightmares depth art card style

Zimone Play Bundle $24.99 USD Preorder the Zimone Play Bundle Zimone, All-Questioning Sleeve Zimone, All-Questioning Patches Companion Available at purchase: Zimone, All-Questioning sleeve

Patches companion Available at release (September 24): 2x Player Draft tokens

1x Sealed token

5x Play-In Points

Zimone, All-Questioning card

Zimone, All-Questioning depth art card style

Winter Pass Bundle $14.99 USD Preorder the Winter Pass Bundle Winter, Misanthropic Guide Sleeve Winter, Misanthropic Guide Available at purchase: Winter, Misanthropic Guide sleeve Available at release (September 24): Duskmourn: House of Horror Mastery Pass

Mastery Pass Winter, Misanthropic Guide card

Winter, Misanthropic Guide depth art card style

Join the Duskmourn Streamer Event Wednesday, September 18

Duskmourn: House of Horror is coming September 24 to MTG Arena, and your favorite streamers and content creators are ready to give you a peek inside the creepy corridors of the House on September 18, beginning at 10 a.m. PT! They'll be exploring cards, brewing decks, playing matches, and facing the ghastly horrors that lurk in the endless recesses of the newest set.

Don't miss the fun and the fear of this early look at Duskmourn: House of Horror. Tune in on Twitch and YouTube to watch what unfolds!

Remix Draft: Artifacts Returns Tomorrow

We were delighted to see the positive reception of the Remix Draft: Artifacts event, so we're bringing it back September 10–24! Built around the theme of artifacts from across the Multiverse, this Remix Draft is a high-powered Limited format where you'll find lots of your favorite artifacts to play. Plus, it's a fun way to build your collection, because you keep the cards you draft, and you can win Standard-legal packs.

Visit the Remix Draft: Artifacts event page for all the details on the event.

Be Among the First to Qualify for Arena Championship 8

This weekend is September's big Qualifier Weekend Timeless event, running September 14–15, and if you have dreams of making it to Arena Championship 8 (and even beyond!), then this is your first opportunity to get on the list of invitees!

But first you need an invitation to the Qualifier Weekend. If you don't have one, not to worry: the Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In Timeless event happening this Friday, September 13, has your ticket in—if you can claim it! Compete in Timeless Best-of-Three matches, rack up four wins, and you'll win 6,000 gems and an entry token for the Qualifier Weekend that happens the very next day.

Start honing your Timeless decks now, and by the end of this coming weekend, you could be on your way to Magic stardom!

This week, the MTG Arena update will happen later in the week. It's a big one as we implement some under-the-hood upgrades, so expect it to be larger and longer than usual. Please bear with us as we continue to make the game the best it can be!

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

September 10–12: Historic Pauper

September 17–19: Bloomburrow Phantom Sealed

Phantom Sealed September 24–26: Jump into Duskmourn: House of Horror

October 1–3: Duskmourn: House of Horror Constructed

Quick Draft

September 3–17: Bloomburow

September 17–October 4: The Lost Caverns of Ixalan

Other Events

September 10–24: Remix Draft: Artifacts Flashback

Summer Flashback Drafts

September 10–17: Amonkhet Remastered Premier Draft

Premier Draft

September 17–24: Zendikar Rising Premier Draft

September Qualifier Events – Timeless

September 13: Best-of-Three Play-In

September 14–15: Qualifier Weekend

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

September

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

September 13, 6 a.m. PT–September 14, 3 a.m. PT Format: Timeless

September 13, 6 a.m. PT–September 14, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Weekend

September 14, 6 a.m. PT–September 15, 4 p.m. PT

September 14, 6 a.m. PT–September 15, 4 p.m. PT Format: Timeless (Best-of-Three)

September 2024 Ranked Season The September 2024 Ranked Season begins August 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00) and ends September 30 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00). Bronze Reward: 1 Duskmourn: House of Horror pack

Silver Reward: 1 Duskmourn: House of Horror pack + 500 gold

Gold Reward: Duskmourn: House of Horror packs + 1,000 gold + Pyroclasm card style

Platinum Reward: 3 Duskmourn: House of Horror packs + 1,000 gold + Pyroclasm card style + DSK card style

Diamond Reward: 4 Duskmourn: House of Horror packs + 1,000 gold + Pyroclasm card style + DSK card style

Mythic Reward: 5 Duskmourn: House of Horror packs + 1,000 gold + Pyroclasm card style + DSK card style

