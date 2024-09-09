MTG Arena Announcements – September 9, 2024
In this edition:
- Preorder Bundles Available Now!
- Join the Duskmourn Streamer Event Wednesday, September 18
- Remix Draft: Artifacts Returns Tomorrow
- Be Among the First to Qualify for Arena Championship 8
- Large MTG Arena Update This Week
- Event Schedule
Preorder Bundles Available Now!
Grab your Duskmourn: House of Horror preorder bundles now in the MTG Arena Store! These bundles are a great way to get a jump on building your collection of the new set's cards, pick up awesome extras like sleeves and companions, and set yourself up for competitive play. Pick from three different bundles, or mix-and-match them based on how you play!
Kaito Pack Bundle
$49.99 USD
Preorder the Kaito Pack Bundle
- Kaito, Bane of Nightmares sleeve
- 50x Duskmourn: House of Horror packs
- 5x Golden Packs
- Kaito, Bane of Nightmares card
- Kaito, Bane of Nightmares depth art card style
Zimone Play Bundle
$24.99 USD
Preorder the Zimone Play Bundle
- Zimone, All-Questioning sleeve
- Patches companion
- 2x Player Draft tokens
- 1x Sealed token
- 5x Play-In Points
- Zimone, All-Questioning card
- Zimone, All-Questioning depth art card style
Winter Pass Bundle
$14.99 USD
Preorder the Winter Pass Bundle
- Winter, Misanthropic Guide sleeve
- Duskmourn: House of Horror Mastery Pass
- Winter, Misanthropic Guide card
- Winter, Misanthropic Guide depth art card style
Join the Duskmourn Streamer Event Wednesday, September 18
Duskmourn: House of Horror is coming September 24 to MTG Arena, and your favorite streamers and content creators are ready to give you a peek inside the creepy corridors of the House on September 18, beginning at 10 a.m. PT! They'll be exploring cards, brewing decks, playing matches, and facing the ghastly horrors that lurk in the endless recesses of the newest set.
Don't miss the fun and the fear of this early look at Duskmourn: House of Horror. Tune in on Twitch and YouTube to watch what unfolds!
Remix Draft: Artifacts Returns Tomorrow
We were delighted to see the positive reception of the Remix Draft: Artifacts event, so we're bringing it back September 10–24! Built around the theme of artifacts from across the Multiverse, this Remix Draft is a high-powered Limited format where you'll find lots of your favorite artifacts to play. Plus, it's a fun way to build your collection, because you keep the cards you draft, and you can win Standard-legal packs.
Visit the Remix Draft: Artifacts event page for all the details on the event.
Be Among the First to Qualify for Arena Championship 8
This weekend is September's big Qualifier Weekend Timeless event, running September 14–15, and if you have dreams of making it to Arena Championship 8 (and even beyond!), then this is your first opportunity to get on the list of invitees!
But first you need an invitation to the Qualifier Weekend. If you don't have one, not to worry: the Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In Timeless event happening this Friday, September 13, has your ticket in—if you can claim it! Compete in Timeless Best-of-Three matches, rack up four wins, and you'll win 6,000 gems and an entry token for the Qualifier Weekend that happens the very next day.
Start honing your Timeless decks now, and by the end of this coming weekend, you could be on your way to Magic stardom!
Large MTG Arena Update This Week
This week, the MTG Arena update will happen later in the week. It's a big one as we implement some under-the-hood upgrades, so expect it to be larger and longer than usual. Please bear with us as we continue to make the game the best it can be!
Event Schedule
Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.
Midweek Magic
Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00).
- September 10–12: Historic Pauper
- September 17–19: Bloomburrow Phantom Sealed
- September 24–26: Jump into Duskmourn: House of Horror
- October 1–3: Duskmourn: House of Horror Constructed
Quick Draft
- September 3–17: Bloomburow
- September 17–October 4: The Lost Caverns of Ixalan
Other Events
- September 10–24: Remix Draft: Artifacts Flashback
- Summer Flashback Drafts
- September 10–17: Amonkhet Remastered Premier Draft
- September 17–24: Zendikar Rising Premier Draft
September Qualifier Events – Timeless
- September 13: Best-of-Three Play-In
- September 14–15: Qualifier Weekend
Competitive Play Schedule
All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00).
Premier Play
Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.
Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.
Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!
September
- Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)
September 13, 6 a.m. PT–September 14, 3 a.m. PT
- Format: Timeless
- Qualifier Weekend
September 14, 6 a.m. PT–September 15, 4 p.m. PT
- Format: Timeless (Best-of-Three)
September 2024 Ranked Season
The September 2024 Ranked Season begins August 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00) and ends September 30 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00).
- Bronze Reward: 1 Duskmourn: House of Horror pack
- Silver Reward: 1 Duskmourn: House of Horror pack + 500 gold
- Gold Reward: Duskmourn: House of Horror packs + 1,000 gold + Pyroclasm card style
- Platinum Reward: 3 Duskmourn: House of Horror packs + 1,000 gold + Pyroclasm card style + DSK card style
- Diamond Reward: 4 Duskmourn: House of Horror packs + 1,000 gold + Pyroclasm card style + DSK card style
- Mythic Reward: 5 Duskmourn: House of Horror packs + 1,000 gold + Pyroclasm card style + DSK card style
Follow MTG Arena Social
Keep up with the latest MTG Arena news and announcements on: