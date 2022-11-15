The Multiverse is a big place, and finding the right people to adventure with is a big job. Building a community with others who share your interests means that you'll have friend—or even rivals—to make things more interesting!

Putting together the right combination of cards can make for a perfect deck, and playing with your community of Magic players can make for a perfect holiday! This weekend, you can find both in Gladiator, a fan format using 100-card Singleton Historic decks. This MTG Arena event is All Access, meaning you can build with cards you may not even have in your collection!

The Gathering: Gladiator All-Access Event Details

Dates: November 24, 8 a.m. PT (16:00 UTC)–November 28, 8 a.m. PT (16:00 UTC)

Format: All-Access Gladiator Best-of-Three

Structure: Play as much as you like until the event ends!

Entry: No entry cost

Rewards:

All-Access Gladiator (Best-of-Three) Wins Rewards 2 Wins 1,000 XP 1 Win Dockside Chef card sleeve

One win earns you the Dockside Chef card sleeve:

What Is the Gladiator Format?

Gladiator is a fan-created format with a robust community that is always welcoming new players! To learn more and connect with other Gladiator players year round, check out the community Discord.

The rules of Gladiator are:

Decks must contain no fewer than 100 cards and no sideboards, with a maximum of one copy of each card other than basic lands (similar to Singleton) or cards with no deck limit, like Persistent Petitioners .

. Matches are Best-of-Three (but without sideboarding between games).

All cards available on MTG Arena are legal in their original versions except for the following banned cards: Field of the Dead Natural Order Nexus of Fate Oko, Thief of Crowns Teferi, Time Raveler



An oversized deck with a Singleton limit means you'll need a robust game plan that can adapt to many different circumstances, while the multiple-game matches mean you'll see a lot more of both your own deck and your opponent's deck.

So, sit back, relax, and have a Magic holiday with the games and community you enjoy!