The Gathering: Gladiator All Access November 24-28
The Multiverse is a big place, and finding the right people to adventure with is a big job. Building a community with others who share your interests means that you'll have friend—or even rivals—to make things more interesting!
Putting together the right combination of cards can make for a perfect deck, and playing with your community of Magic players can make for a perfect holiday! This weekend, you can find both in Gladiator, a fan format using 100-card Singleton Historic decks. This MTG Arena event is All Access, meaning you can build with cards you may not even have in your collection!
The Gathering: Gladiator All-Access Event Details
Dates: November 24, 8 a.m. PT (16:00 UTC)–November 28, 8 a.m. PT (16:00 UTC)
Format: All-Access Gladiator Best-of-Three
Structure: Play as much as you like until the event ends!
Entry: No entry cost
Rewards:
|
All-Access Gladiator (Best-of-Three)
|
Wins
|
Rewards
|2 Wins
|1,000 XP
|1 Win
|Dockside Chef card sleeve
One win earns you the Dockside Chef card sleeve:
What Is the Gladiator Format?
Gladiator is a fan-created format with a robust community that is always welcoming new players! To learn more and connect with other Gladiator players year round, check out the community Discord.
The rules of Gladiator are:
- Decks must contain no fewer than 100 cards and no sideboards, with a maximum of one copy of each card other than basic lands (similar to Singleton) or cards with no deck limit, like
Persistent Petitioners.
- Matches are Best-of-Three (but without sideboarding between games).
- All cards available on MTG Arena are legal in their original versions except for the following banned cards:
Field of the Dead Natural Order Nexus of Fate Oko, Thief of Crowns Teferi, Time Raveler
-
An oversized deck with a Singleton limit means you'll need a robust game plan that can adapt to many different circumstances, while the multiple-game matches mean you'll see a lot more of both your own deck and your opponent's deck.
So, sit back, relax, and have a Magic holiday with the games and community you enjoy!