Science! The pursuit of knowledge, guided by careful consideration and best practices, for the betterment of all. But when the eternal night falls, suddenly things can get much more volatile. Form your hypothesis, enact your experiment, and hope that the sounds you hear outside are just the wind . . .

Dates: January 21, 8 a.m. PT, until February 1, 8 a.m. PT

Format: Alchemy, featuring a Zombies! emblem with the text: "Whenever you cast an instant of sorcery spell, amass X, where X is that spell's mana value."

Structure: 4 wins or 2 losses in Best-of-One matches

Entry: 2,000 gold or 400 gems

Rewards:

Wins Rewards 4 wins 2,500 gold + 3 card styles 3 wins 1,500 gold + 3 card styles 2 wins 1,000 gold + 2 card styles 1 win 500 gold + 2 card styles 0 win 1 card style

Showcase Eternal Night Card Style Rewards

The following eternal night card styles are available in this event. Each has an equal likelihood of being received, and you will always receive styles you don't own yet: