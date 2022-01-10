MTG Arena Mad Science Event
Science! The pursuit of knowledge, guided by careful consideration and best practices, for the betterment of all. But when the eternal night falls, suddenly things can get much more volatile. Form your hypothesis, enact your experiment, and hope that the sounds you hear outside are just the wind
Dates: January 21, 8 a.m. PT, until February 1, 8 a.m. PT
Format: Alchemy, featuring a Zombies! emblem with the text: "Whenever you cast an instant of sorcery spell, amass X, where X is that spell's mana value."
Structure: 4 wins or 2 losses in Best-of-One matches
Entry: 2,000 gold or 400 gems
Rewards:
|Wins
|Rewards
|4 wins
|2,500 gold + 3 card styles
|3 wins
|1,500 gold + 3 card styles
|2 wins
|1,000 gold + 2 card styles
|1 win
|500 gold + 2 card styles
|0 win
|1 card style
Showcase Eternal Night Card Style Rewards
The following eternal night card styles are available in this event. Each has an equal likelihood of being received, and you will always receive styles you don't own yet:
- Dorothea, Vengeful Victim
- Eruth, Tormented Prophet
- Geralf, Visionary Stitcher
- Grolnok, the Omnivore
- Halana and Alena, Partners
- Jacob Hauken, Inspector
- Katilda, Dawnhart Martyr
- Old Rutstein
- Runo Stromkirk
- Thalia, Guardian of Thraben
- Torens, Fist of the Angels
- Toxrill, the Corrosive