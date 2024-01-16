Murders at Karlov Manor Mastery Details
Murders at Karlov Manor Set Mastery
- 27x Murders at Karlov Manor packs
- 5x Mastery Orbs (each redeemable for a card style or sleeves on the Murders at Karlov Manor Mastery Tree)
Murders at Karlov Manor Mastery Pass
Avatars
- Kaya avatar
Cards and Packs
- 20x packs:
- 4x Murders at Karlov Manor
- 4x The Lost Caverns of Ixalan
- 4x Wilds of Eldraine
- 4x March of the Machine
- 4x Phyrexia: All Will Be One
- 10x Murders at Karlov Manor mythic rare individual card rewards (ICRs)
- Level 71+: 1x uncommon ICR
Card Sleeves
- Karlov Manor sleeve
- Coerced to Kill exquisite sleeve
Obtainable through the Murders at Karlov Manor Mastery Tree:
- Izoni sleeve
- Kylox sleeve
- Aurelia sleeve
- Etrata sleeve
- Juri sleeve
Card Styles
- 25x Mastery Orbs (each redeemable for a card style or sleeve on the Murders at Karlov Manor Mastery Tree)
- 15x common card styles
- 10x uncommon card styles
Event Tokens
- 1x Player Draft token (redeemable for a Premier Draft or a Traditional Draft)
Gold and Gems
- 4,000 gold
- 1,200 gems
Companions
- Common Mole
- Uncommon Mole
- Rare Mole
How Many Levels Are There in the Murders at Karlov Manor Set Mastery?
The Murders at Karlov Manor Set Mastery goes up to Level 70. All players receive rewards through level 54, while players with the Mastery Pass will receive rewards up to level 70—and beyond!