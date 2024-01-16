Murders at Karlov Manor Set Mastery

27x Murders at Karlov Manor packs

5x Mastery Orbs (each redeemable for a card style or sleeves on the Murders at Karlov Manor Mastery Tree)

Murders at Karlov Manor Mastery Pass

Avatars

Kaya avatar

Cards and Packs

20x packs: 4x Murders at Karlov Manor 4x The Lost Caverns of Ixalan 4x Wilds of Eldraine 4x March of the Machine 4x Phyrexia: All Will Be One

10x Murders at Karlov Manor mythic rare individual card rewards (ICRs)

Level 71+: 1x uncommon ICR

Card Sleeves

Karlov Manor sleeve

Coerced to Kill exquisite sleeve

Obtainable through the Murders at Karlov Manor Mastery Tree:

Izoni sleeve

Kylox sleeve

Aurelia sleeve

Etrata sleeve

Juri sleeve

Card Styles

25x Mastery Orbs (each redeemable for a card style or sleeve on the Murders at Karlov Manor Mastery Tree)

15x common card styles

10x uncommon card styles

Event Tokens

1x Player Draft token (redeemable for a Premier Draft or a Traditional Draft)

Gold and Gems

4,000 gold

1,200 gems

Companions

Common Mole

Uncommon Mole

Rare Mole

How Many Levels Are There in the Murders at Karlov Manor Set Mastery?

The Murders at Karlov Manor Set Mastery goes up to Level 70. All players receive rewards through level 54, while players with the Mastery Pass will receive rewards up to level 70—and beyond!