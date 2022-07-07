New Decks and New Play Options with Explorer Anthology 1

The Explorer format is getting its first bundle of additional cards, available starting July 28. Explorer Anthology 1 brings a powerful infusion of cards from some of Pioneer's most popular decks, plus iconic cards and fan favorites that will expand the Explorer format in exciting new ways!

Bundle Cost: 4,000 gems or 25,000 gold

Bundle Available: July 28, 2022-October 5, 2022

Players will still be able to craft these cards using wildcards of the appropriate rarity after this date.

Legality: Explorer Anthology 1 will be legal to play in Explorer and Historic formats upon release.

White

Favored Hoplite Rally the Ancestors

Blue

Ensoul Artifact Mausoleum Wanderer

Black

Kalitas, Traitor of Ghet Shadowborn Apostle Tainted Remedy

Red

Alesha, Who Smiles at Death Searing Blood

Temur Battle Rage Titan’s Strength

Green

Back to Nature Elvish Mystic Tireless Tracker

Multicolored

Battlewise Hoplite Siege Rhino

Slaughter Games Supreme Verdict

Artifact

Hangarback Walker

Land