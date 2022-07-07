The Explorer format is getting its first bundle of additional cards, available starting July 28. Explorer Anthology 1 brings a powerful infusion of cards from some of Pioneer's most popular decks, plus iconic cards and fan favorites that will expand the Explorer format in exciting new ways!

Bundle Cost: 4,000 gems or 25,000 gold

Bundle Available: July 28, 2022-October 5, 2022

  • Players will still be able to craft these cards using wildcards of the appropriate rarity after this date.

Legality: Explorer Anthology 1 will be legal to play in Explorer and Historic formats upon release.

White

Favored Hoplite
Rally the Ancestors
Blue

Ensoul Artifact
Mausoleum Wanderer
Black

Kalitas, Traitor of Ghet
Shadowborn Apostle
Tainted Remedy
Red

Alesha, Who Smiles at Death
Searing Blood
Temur Battle Rage
Titan’s Strength
Green

Back to Nature
Elvish Mystic
Tireless Tracker
Multicolored

Battlewise Hoplite
Siege Rhino
Slaughter Games
Supreme Verdict
Artifact

Hangarback Walker
Land

Darksteel Citadel
