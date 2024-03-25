Outlaws of Thunder Junction Mastery Details
Outlaws of Thunder Junction Set Mastery
- 45x Outlaws of Thunder Junction packs
- 5x Mastery Orbs (each redeemable for a card style or sleeves on the Outlaws of Thunder Junction Mastery Tree)
Outlaws of Thunder Junction Mastery Pass
Avatars
- Kellan avatar
Cards and Packs
- 20x packs:
- 4x Outlaws of Thunder Junction
- 4x Murders at Karlov Manor
- 4x The Lost Caverns of Ixalan
- 4x Wilds of Eldraine
- 4x March of the Machine
- 10x Outlaws of Thunder Junction mythic rare individual card rewards (ICRs)
- 12x Standard uncommon ICRs
- 4x each of these cards:
- Gonti, Canny Acquisitor
- Olivia, Opulent Outlaw
- Yuma, Proud Protector
- Stella Lee, Wild Card
- Level 101+: 1x uncommon ICR
Card Sleeves
- Fblthp, Lost on the Range sleeve
- Jace Reawakened exquisite sleeve
Obtainable through the Outlaws of Thunder Junction Mastery Tree:
- Annie Joins Up sleeve
- Kellan Joins Up sleeve
- Tinybones Joins Up sleeve
- Rakdos Joins Up sleeve
- Vraska Joins Up sleeve
Card Styles
- 25x Mastery Orbs (each redeemable for a card style or sleeve on the Outlaws of Thunder Junction Mastery Tree)
- 15x common card styles
- 10x uncommon card styles
Event Tokens
- 1x Player Draft token (redeemable for either a Premier Draft or Traditional Draft entry)
Gold and Gems
- 4,000 gold
- 1,200 gems
Companions
- Common Horse
- Uncommon Horse
- Rare Horse
Emotes
- "This town ain't big enough for the both of us."
- "Much obliged."
- "Stick 'em up!"
- "I do apologize."
- "Holy cow!"
- "I've struck gold!"
- "The buzzards are circling …"
- "Giddyup!"
- "Time to saddle up."
- "Whoa there!"
How Many Levels Are There in the Outlaws of Thunder Junction Set Mastery?
The Outlaws of Thunder Junction Set Mastery goes up to level 110. All players receive rewards through level 90, while players with the Mastery Pass will receive rewards up to Level 110—and beyond!