Outlaws of Thunder Junction Set Mastery

45x Outlaws of Thunder Junction packs

5x Mastery Orbs (each redeemable for a card style or sleeves on the Outlaws of Thunder Junction Mastery Tree)

Outlaws of Thunder Junction Mastery Pass

Avatars

Kellan avatar

Cards and Packs

20x packs: 4x Outlaws of Thunder Junction 4x Murders at Karlov Manor 4x The Lost Caverns of Ixalan 4x Wilds of Eldraine 4x March of the Machine

10x Outlaws of Thunder Junction mythic rare individual card rewards (ICRs)

12x Standard uncommon ICRs

4x each of these cards: Gonti, Canny Acquisitor Olivia, Opulent Outlaw Yuma, Proud Protector Stella Lee, Wild Card

Level 101+: 1x uncommon ICR

Card Sleeves

Fblthp, Lost on the Range sleeve

Jace Reawakened exquisite sleeve

Obtainable through the Outlaws of Thunder Junction Mastery Tree:

Annie Joins Up sleeve

Kellan Joins Up sleeve

Tinybones Joins Up sleeve

Rakdos Joins Up sleeve

Vraska Joins Up sleeve

Card Styles

25x Mastery Orbs (each redeemable for a card style or sleeve on the Outlaws of Thunder Junction Mastery Tree)

15x common card styles

10x uncommon card styles

Event Tokens

1x Player Draft token (redeemable for either a Premier Draft or Traditional Draft entry)

Gold and Gems

4,000 gold

1,200 gems

Companions

Common Horse

Uncommon Horse

Rare Horse

Emotes

"This town ain't big enough for the both of us."

"Much obliged."

"Stick 'em up!"

"I do apologize."

"Holy cow!"

"I've struck gold!"

"The buzzards are circling …"

"Giddyup!"

"Time to saddle up."

"Whoa there!"

How Many Levels Are There in the Outlaws of Thunder Junction Set Mastery?

The Outlaws of Thunder Junction Set Mastery goes up to level 110. All players receive rewards through level 90, while players with the Mastery Pass will receive rewards up to Level 110—and beyond!