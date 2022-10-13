By now, you might have heard about or seen Make Your Friday Night Magic and Post Malone's collaborations with Magic: The Gathering. On top of announcing our Secret Lair x Post Malone drop (more details on this coming soon!), we at MTG Arena are excited to announce our partnership with Post Malone!

Post Malone's Arena Concert event, running October 20–24, is a no-entry-fee event. All fans will have the opportunity to attend Post Malone's show-stopping concert by playing five preconstructed Historic Brawl decks! Not only do the decks carry the flavor to join this star, but players and fans will also enjoy other aspects of Post throughout the event with avatars, sleeves, and stickers. You can earn the sleeves during the event, and the stickers will be available in the MTG Arena Store.

Check out the event details and rewards below to find out how you can play like Posty!

Post Malone's Arena Concert Event

Dates: October 20, 8 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC)–October 24, 8 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC)

Format: Preconstructed Historic Brawl

Structure: Play until event ends

Entry: No cost to enter

Rewards:

Wins Rewards 5 wins Posty Forest sleeve 4 wins Posty Mountain sleeve 3 wins Posty Swamp sleeve 2 wins Posty Island sleeve 1 win Posty Plains sleeve

Post Malone's Arena Concert Decklists

Each decklist below has a Post Malone avatar that appears during matches:

Avant-Garde Bard

The Devil's Interval

Spells Da Capo

A Song of Sun and Fire

Green and Blues Scale

The stage is set! Don't miss your chance to play like Posty October 20–24 in MTG Arena!