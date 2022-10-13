By now, you might have heard about or seen Make Your Friday Night Magic and Post Malone's collaborations with Magic: The Gathering. On top of announcing our Secret Lair x Post Malone drop (more details on this coming soon!), we at MTG Arena are excited to announce our partnership with Post Malone!

Post Malone's Arena Concert Event October 20–24

Post Malone's Arena Concert event, running October 20–24, is a no-entry-fee event. All fans will have the opportunity to attend Post Malone's show-stopping concert by playing five preconstructed Historic Brawl decks! Not only do the decks carry the flavor to join this star, but players and fans will also enjoy other aspects of Post throughout the event with avatars, sleeves, and stickers. You can earn the sleeves during the event, and the stickers will be available in the MTG Arena Store.

Squee rim shot stickerKarn crowd surfing stickerRadha head bang sticker

Check out the event details and rewards below to find out how you can play like Posty!

Post Malone wizard avatar

Post Malone's Arena Concert Event

Dates: October 20, 8 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC)–October 24, 8 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC)

Format: Preconstructed Historic Brawl

Structure: Play until event ends

Entry: No cost to enter

Rewards:

WinsRewards
5 winsPosty Forest sleeve
4 winsPosty Mountain sleeve
3 winsPosty Swamp sleeve
2 winsPosty Island sleeve
1 winPosty Plains sleeve
Post Malone's Arena Concert Decklists

Each decklist below has a Post Malone avatar that appears during matches:

Avant-Garde Bard

Avant-Garde Bard

Download Arena Decklist
Decklist Stats Sample Hand
COMMANDER: A-Ellywick Tumblestrum 
Creature (47)
1 Varis, Silverymoon Ranger 1 Wandering Troubadour 1 Selvala, Heart of the Wilds 1 Silverback Elder 1 Meteor Golem 1 Solemn Simulacrum 1 Llanowar Elves 1 Druid of the Cowl 1 Ilysian Caryatid 1 Palladium Myr 1 Ornithopter of Paradise 1 Kappa Tech-Wrecker 1 Reclamation Sage 1 Paradise Druid 1 Dryad Greenseeker 1 Gilded Goose 1 Leafkin Druid 1 Overgrown Battlement 1 Nylea, Keen-Eyed 1 Vizier of the Menagerie 1 God-Eternal Rhonas 1 Incubation Druid 1 Cavalier of Thorns 1 Elder Gargaroth 1 Verdurous Gearhulk 1 Augur of Autumn 1 Kraul Harpooner 1 Jadelight Ranger 1 Hornet Queen 1 Shigeki, Jukai Visionary 1 Yorvo, Lord of Garenbrig 1 Beast Whisperer 1 Vorinclex, Monstrous Raider 1 Oracle of Mul Daya 1 Kogla, the Titan Ape 1 Thorn Mammoth 1 End-Raze Forerunners 1 Toski, Bearer of Secrets 1 Voracious Hydra 1 Llanowar Visionary 1 Circle of Dreams Druid 1 Old-Growth Troll 1 Tangled Florahedron 1 Old Gnawbone 1 Craterhoof Behemoth 1 Defiler of Vigor 1 Llanowar Loamspeaker
Sorcery (5)
1 You Find a Cursed Idol 1 Cultivate 1 Primal Might 1 Turntimber Symbiosis 1 Bala Ged Recovery
Instant (3)
1 Ram Through 1 Inscription of Abundance 1 Khalni Ambush
Artifact (2)
1 Dungeon Map 1 Lifecrafter's Bestiary
Enchantment (1)
1 Guardian Project
Land (34)
1 Desert of the Indomitable 1 Boseiju, Who Endures 1 Castle Garenbrig 1 Gingerbread Cabin 30 Forest
Other (7)
1 A-Dungeon Descent 1 Gate to Manorborn 1 Ravenous Pursuit 1 Skyshroud Ambush 1 Lukamina, Moon Druid 1 Jaheira, Harper Emissary 1 Forceful Cultivator
99 Cards
Deal Another Hand
The Devil's Interval

Download Arena Decklist
Decklist Stats Sample Hand
COMMANDER: Rakdos, the Showstopper
Planeswalker (3)
1 Liliana, Dreadhorde General 1 Ob Nixilis, the Adversary 1 Zariel, Archduke of Avernus
Creature (28)
1 Gonti, Lord of Luxury 1 Charmbreaker Devils 1 Zurzoth, Chaos Rider 1 Sin Prodder 1 Demonlord Belzenlok 1 Doom Whisperer 1 Archfiend of Ifnir 1 Spawn of Mayhem 1 Nightmare Shepherd 1 Rekindling Phoenix 1 Erebos, Bleak-Hearted 1 Blade of the Oni 1 Voldaren Bloodcaster 1 Murderous Rider 1 Gisa, Glorious Resurrector 1 Professional Face-Breaker 1 Garna, Bloodfist of Keld 1 Hellrider 1 Jaxis, the Troublemaker 1 Raphael, Fiendish Savior 1 Orcus, Prince of Undeath 1 Solemn Simulacrum 1 Kardur, Doomscourge 1 Vilis, Broker of Blood 1 Yahenni, Undying Partisan 1 Junji, the Midnight Sky 1 Atsushi, the Blazing Sky 1 Tyrannical Pitlord
Sorcery (3)
1 Cut // Ribbons 1 Angrath's Rampage 1 Shatterskull Smashing
Instant (7)
1 Kolaghan's Command 1 Bedevil 1 Hagra Mauling 1 Spikefield Hazard 1 Valakut Awakening 1 Lightning Bolt 1 Malakir Rebirth
Artifact (12)
1 Rakdos Locket 1 Coldsteel Heart 1 Hedron Archive 1 Bolas's Citadel 1 Firemind Vessel 1 Cultivator's Caravan 1 Mind Stone 1 Arcane Signet 1 Guardian Idol 1 Altar of Bhaal 1 Maskwood Nexus 1 Mask of Griselbrand
Enchantment (4)
1 The Eldest Reborn 1 Liliana's Contract 1 Dead Man's Chest 1 Fable of the Mirror-Breaker
Land (36)
1 Castle Locthwain 1 Phyrexian Tower 1 Fabled Passage 1 Command Tower 1 Bonders' Enclave 1 Blast Zone 1 Temple of Malice 1 Dragonskull Summit 1 Canyon Slough 1 Bloodfell Caves 1 Blood Crypt 1 Forgotten Cave 10 Mountain 1 Barren Moor 10 Swamp 1 Takenuma, Abandoned Mire 1 Sokenzan, Crucible of Defiance 1 Sulfurous Springs
Other (6)
1 Davriel, Soul Broker 1 Karlach, Raging Tiefling 1 Kardum, Patron of Flames 1 Bank Job 1 Chaos Balor 1 Key to the Archive
99 Cards
Deal Another Hand
Spells Da Capo

Download Arena Decklist
Decklist Stats Sample Hand
COMMANDER: Rootha, Mercurial Artist
Planeswalker (1)
1 Ral, Storm Conduit
Creature (7)
1 Niv-Mizzet, Parun 1 Crackling Drake 1 Guttersnipe 1 Young Pyromancer 1 Talrand, Sky Summoner 1 Murmuring Mystic 1 Najal, the Storm Runner
Sorcery (14)
1 Experimental Overload 1 Invade the City 1 Beacon Bolt 1 Baral's Expertise 1 Multiple Choice 1 Cathartic Reunion 1 Jaya's Immolating Inferno 1 Fight with Fire 1 Strategic Planning 1 Faithless Looting 1 Devil's Play 1 Inscription of Insight 1 Sea Gate Restoration 1 Shatterskull Smashing
Instant (25)
1 You Find Some Prisoners 1 Expansion // Explosion 1 Ral's Outburst 1 Radical Idea 1 Electrolyze 1 Increasing Vengeance 1 Narset's Reversal 1 Mission Briefing 1 Thrill of Possibility 1 Channeled Force 1 Blink of an Eye 1 Commit // Memory 1 Shredded Sails 1 Fateful Showdown 1 Urza's Rage 1 Magma Jet 1 Abrade 1 Fire Prophecy 1 Lightning Bolt 1 Commence the Endgame 1 Opt 1 Chemister's Insight 1 Prismari Command 1 Spikefield Hazard 1 Fires of Victory
Artifact (7)
1 Primal Amulet 1 Izzet Locket 1 Chaos Wand 1 Midnight Clock 1 Arcane Signet 1 Mind Stone 1 Guardian Idol
Enchantment (4)
1 Thousand-Year Storm 1 Double Vision 1 The Mirari Conjecture 1 Metallurgic Summonings
Land (36)
1 Fabled Passage 1 Temple of Epiphany 1 Swiftwater Cliffs 1 Sulfur Falls 1 Steam Vents 1 Spirebluff Canal 1 Command Tower 11 Island 1 Prismari Campus 1 Sokenzan, Crucible of Defiance 1 Otawara, Soaring City 1 Surtland Frostpyre 12 Mountain 1 Riverglide Pathway 1 Shivan Reef
Other (5)
1 Forsaken Crossroads 1 A-Spell Satchel 1 A-Rowan, Scholar of Sparks 1 Molten Impact 1 A-Lier, Disciple of the Drowned
99 Cards
Deal Another Hand
A Song of Sun and Fire

Download Arena Decklist
Decklist Stats Sample Hand
COMMANDER: Firesong and Sunspeaker
Planeswalker (1)
1 Ajani, Strength of the Pride
Creature (16)
1 Angel of Destiny 1 Heliod, Sun-Crowned 1 Solemn Simulacrum 1 Palladium Myr 1 Ornithopter of Paradise 1 Keldon Flamesage 1 Plargg, Dean of Chaos 1 Radiant Scrollwielder 1 Truefire Captain 1 Velomachus Lorehold 1 Ill-Tempered Loner 1 Brash Taunter 1 Toralf, God of Fury 1 Resplendent Angel 1 Enduring Angel 1 Serra Paragon
Sorcery (11)
1 Emeria's Call 1 Shatterskull Smashing 1 Insult // Injury 1 Deafening Clarion 1 Devil's Play 1 Rip Apart 1 Solar Blaze 1 Thrilling Discovery 1 Star of Extinction 1 Crackle with Power 1 Burn Down the House
Instant (12)
1 Spikefield Hazard 1 Valakut Awakening 1 Kazuul's Fury 1 Heartwarming Redemption 1 Justice Strike 1 Integrity // Intervention 1 Lightning Helix 1 Lorehold Command 1 Response // Resurgence 1 Sacred Fire 1 Abrade 1 Shredded Sails
Artifact (11)
1 Aetherflux Reservoir 1 The Celestus 1 Boros Locket 1 Hedron Archive 1 Firemind Vessel 1 Mind Stone 1 Arcane Signet 1 Guardian Idol 1 Coldsteel Heart 1 Azor's Gateway 1 Lithoform Engine
Enchantment (5)
1 Cleric Class 1 Dawn of Hope 1 Sigarda's Splendor 1 Arcane Bombardment 1 Fiery Emancipation
Land (36)
1 Eiganjo, Seat of the Empire 12 Plains 1 Sokenzan, Crucible of Defiance 11 Mountain 1 Needleverge Pathway 1 Command Tower 1 Fabled Passage 1 Castle Embereth 1 Wind-Scarred Crag 1 Furycalm Snarl 1 Clifftop Retreat 1 Sacred Foundry 1 Temple of Triumph 1 Sundown Pass 1 Plaza of Heroes
Other (7)
1 Forsaken Crossroads 1 Ethereal Escort 1 Key to the Archive 1 A-Cosmos Elixir 1 Electrostatic Blast 1 Molten Impact 1 Celestial Vault
99 Cards
Deal Another Hand
Green and Blues Scale

Download Arena Decklist
Decklist Stats Sample Hand
COMMANDER: Korlessa, Scale Singer
Planeswalker (2)
1 Nissa, Steward of Elements 1 Kiora, Behemoth Beckoner
Creature (39)
1 Ancient Bronze Dragon 1 Scaled Nurturer 1 Ancient Silver Dragon 1 Dragon Turtle 1 Masked Vandal 1 Realmwalker 1 Moritte of the Frost 1 Old Gnawbone 1 Kura, the Boundless Sky 1 Kairi, the Swirling Sky 1 Iymrith, Desert Doom 1 Tangled Florahedron 1 Glasspool Mimic 1 Phyrexian Metamorph 1 Quandrix Cultivator 1 Alaundo the Seer 1 Uro, Titan of Nature's Wrath 1 Risen Reef 1 Gyre Engineer 1 Rootcoil Creeper 1 Maraleaf Pixie 1 Lonis, Cryptozoologist 1 Kinnan, Bonder Prodigy 1 Kianne, Dean of Substance 1 Solemn Simulacrum 1 Llanowar Elves 1 Gilded Goose 1 Jaspera Sentinel 1 Druid of the Cowl 1 Ilysian Caryatid 1 Incubation Druid 1 Paradise Druid 1 Reclusive Taxidermist 1 Overgrown Battlement 1 Llanowar Visionary 1 Selvala, Heart of the Wilds 1 Oracle of Mul Daya 1 Jacob Hauken, Inspector 1 Augur of Autumn
Sorcery (3)
1 Bala Ged Recovery 1 Turntimber Symbiosis 1 Explore
Instant (4)
1 Quandrix Command 1 Sword Coast Serpent 1 Growth Spiral 1 Brainstorm
Artifact (3)
1 Dragon's Hoard 1 Vanquisher's Banner 1 Maskwood Nexus
Enchantment (1)
1 Arcane Adaptation
Land (35)
1 Temple of the Dragon Queen 7 Forest 1 Fabled Passage 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Command Tower 1 Vineglimmer Snarl 1 Temple of Mystery 1 Littjara Mirrorlake 1 Hinterland Harbor 1 Dreamroot Cascade 1 Breeding Pool 1 Botanical Sanctum 1 Barkchannel Pathway 1 Boseiju, Who Endures 1 Otawara, Soaring City 1 Terramorphic Expanse 1 Unclaimed Territory 1 Brokers Hideout 1 Castle Garenbrig 1 Lonely Sandbar 7 Island 1 Castle Vantress 1 Yavimaya Coast
Other (12)
1 A-Earthquake Dragon 1 A-Jade Orb of Dragonkind 1 A-Lapis Orb of Dragonkind 1 Faceless Agent 1 A-Tanazir Quandrix 1 A-Young Blue Dragon 1 Gate to Manorborn 1 Gate to Seatower 1 Forsaken Crossroads 1 A-Dragonborn Looter 1 Skanos, Dragon Vassal 1 Forceful Cultivator
99 Cards
Deal Another Hand
The stage is set! Don't miss your chance to play like Posty October 20–24 in MTG Arena!

