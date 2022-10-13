By now,
you might have heard about or seen Make Your Friday Night and Post Malone's collaborations with Magic Magic: The Gathering. On top of announcing our Secret Lair x Post Malone drop (more details on this coming soon!), we at MTG Arena are excited to announce our partnership with Post Malone!
Post Malone's
Arena Concert event, running October 20–24, is a no-entry-fee event. All fans will have the opportunity to attend Post Malone's show-stopping concert by playing five preconstructed Historic Brawl decks! Not only do the decks carry the flavor to join this star, but players and fans will also enjoy other aspects of Post throughout the event with avatars, sleeves, and stickers. You can earn the sleeves during the event, and the stickers will be available in the MTG Arena Store.
Check out the event details and rewards below to find out how you can play like Posty!
Post Malone's Arena Concert Event Dates: October 20, 8 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC)–October 24, 8 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC) Format: Preconstructed Historic Brawl Structure: Play until event ends Entry: No cost to enter Rewards: Posty Forest sleeve Posty Mountain sleeve Posty Swamp sleeve Posty Island sleeve Posty Plains sleeve Post Malone's Arena Concert Decklists
Each decklist below has a Post Malone avatar that appears during matches:
Avant-Garde Bard Avant-Garde Bard COMMANDER: A-Ellywick Tumblestrum Other (7) 1 A-Dungeon Descent 1 Gate to Manorborn 1 Ravenous Pursuit 1 Skyshroud Ambush 1 Lukamina, Moon Druid 1 Jaheira, Harper Emissary 1 Forceful Cultivator
99 Cards
Back to Top The Devil's Interval The Devil's Interval COMMANDER: Rakdos, the Showstopper Creature (28) 1 Gonti, Lord of Luxury 1 Charmbreaker Devils 1 Zurzoth, Chaos Rider 1 Sin Prodder 1 Demonlord Belzenlok 1 Doom Whisperer 1 Archfiend of Ifnir 1 Spawn of Mayhem 1 Nightmare Shepherd 1 Rekindling Phoenix 1 Erebos, Bleak-Hearted 1 Blade of the Oni 1 Voldaren Bloodcaster 1 Murderous Rider 1 Gisa, Glorious Resurrector 1 Professional Face-Breaker 1 Garna, Bloodfist of Keld 1 Hellrider 1 Jaxis, the Troublemaker 1 Raphael, Fiendish Savior 1 Orcus, Prince of Undeath 1 Solemn Simulacrum 1 Kardur, Doomscourge 1 Vilis, Broker of Blood 1 Yahenni, Undying Partisan 1 Junji, the Midnight Sky 1 Atsushi, the Blazing Sky 1 Tyrannical Pitlord Other (6) 1 Davriel, Soul Broker 1 Karlach, Raging Tiefling 1 Kardum, Patron of Flames 1 Bank Job 1 Chaos Balor 1 Key to the Archive
99 Cards
Rare (43) 1 Castle Locthwain 1 Phyrexian Tower 1 Fabled Passage 1 Bonders' Enclave 1 Blast Zone 1 Temple of Malice 1 Dragonskull Summit 1 Canyon Slough 1 Blood Crypt 1 Cut // Ribbons 1 Kolaghan's Command 1 Gonti, Lord of Luxury 1 Bedevil 1 Charmbreaker Devils 1 Zurzoth, Chaos Rider 1 Sin Prodder 1 Liliana's Contract 1 Archfiend of Ifnir 1 Nightmare Shepherd 1 Bolas's Citadel 1 Cultivator's Caravan 1 Takenuma, Abandoned Mire 1 Hagra Mauling 1 Valakut Awakening 1 Altar of Bhaal 1 Dead Man's Chest 1 Voldaren Bloodcaster 1 Sokenzan, Crucible of Defiance 1 Murderous Rider 1 Gisa, Glorious Resurrector 1 Fable of the Mirror-Breaker 1 Professional Face-Breaker 1 Hellrider 1 Jaxis, the Troublemaker 1 Maskwood Nexus 1 Raphael, Fiendish Savior 1 Orcus, Prince of Undeath 1 Solemn Simulacrum 1 Vilis, Broker of Blood 1 Yahenni, Undying Partisan 1 Mask of Griselbrand 1 Sulfurous Springs 1 Tyrannical Pitlord
99 Cards
Back to Top Spells Da Capo Spells Da Capo COMMANDER: Rootha, Mercurial Artist Other (5) 1 Forsaken Crossroads 1 A-Spell Satchel 1 A-Rowan, Scholar of Sparks 1 Molten Impact 1 A-Lier, Disciple of the Drowned
99 Cards
Back to Top A Song of Sun and Fire A Song of Sun and Fire COMMANDER: Firesong and Sunspeaker Other (7) 1 Forsaken Crossroads 1 Ethereal Escort 1 Key to the Archive 1 A-Cosmos Elixir 1 Electrostatic Blast 1 Molten Impact 1 Celestial Vault
99 Cards
Back to Top Green and Blues Scale Green and Blues Scale COMMANDER: Korlessa, Scale Singer Other (12) 1 A-Earthquake Dragon 1 A-Jade Orb of Dragonkind 1 A-Lapis Orb of Dragonkind 1 Faceless Agent 1 A-Tanazir Quandrix 1 A-Young Blue Dragon 1 Gate to Manorborn 1 Gate to Seatower 1 Forsaken Crossroads 1 A-Dragonborn Looter 1 Skanos, Dragon Vassal 1 Forceful Cultivator
99 Cards
The stage is set! Don't miss your chance to play like Posty October 20–24 in
MTG Arena!