On April 21, Secrets of Strixhaven will grant MTG Arena players admission to the greatest school in the Multiverse. As is to be expected from any elite institution for higher learning, the curriculum is challenging and dense. Student achievement and wellbeing is of paramount importance to the administration, so we're happy to offer some very useful tools this semester via Secrets of Strixhaven Set Mastery and Mastery Pass!

Playing games on MTG Arena against other players will move you along the built-in Set Mastery track. As you earn more XP, you can unlock MTG Arena packs and Mastery Orbs that can be exchanged for digital card styles and avatars in the set's Mastery Emporium.

Upgrading to the Mastery Pass opens up a whole new track containing Mastery Pass rewards. Rising through those ranks will earn you rewards like an avatar, companions, event tokens, sleeves, gold, and gems in addition to MTG Arena packs and card styles!

Visit the Reward Distribution and Drop Rate Information article for complete details on Set Mastery and more.

Secrets of Strixhaven Set Mastery

27 Secrets of Strixhaven packs

packs 5 Mastery Orbs (redeemable for a card style or sleeve in the Secrets of Strixhaven Mastery Emporium)

Secrets of Strixhaven Mastery Pass

Avatars

Professor Dellian Fel avatar

Cards and Packs

20 Packs: 4 Secrets of Strixhaven packs 4 Lorwyn Eclipsed packs 4 Through the Omenpaths packs 4 Edge of Eternities packs 4 Tarkir: Dragonstorm packs

10 Secrets of Strixhaven mythic rare individual card rewards (ICRs)

mythic rare individual card rewards (ICRs) Level 61+: 1 Uncommon ICR

Card Sleeves

Biblioplex sleeve

Arcane Tome exquisite sleeve

Card Styles

30 Mastery Orbs (redeemable for a card style or sleeve in the Secrets of Strixhaven Mastery Emporium)

Mastery Emporium) 15 Common card styles

10 Uncommon card styles

Event Tokens

1 Player Draft token (redeemable for a Premier or Traditional Draft entry)

Gold and Gems

4,000 Gold

1,200 Gems

Companions

4 Owlin Student companions

How Many Levels Are in the Secrets of Strixhaven Set Mastery?

The Secrets of Strixhaven Set Mastery goes up to Level 60. All players receive rewards through Level 54, while players with the Mastery Pass will receive rewards up to Level 60 and beyond!

Secrets of Strixhaven Mastery Emporium

Players can spend their Secrets of Strixhaven Mastery Orbs on offers from the Secrets of Strixhaven Mastery Emporium:

Card Styles

Each card style available for one (1) Mastery Orb:

5 Common card styles

5 Uncommon card styles

10 Rare card styles

5 Mythic rare card styles

Sleeves

Each sleeve available for two (2) Mastery Orbs: