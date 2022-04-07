News / MTG Arena
Streets of New Capenna Mastery Details
Editor's Note: A previous version of this article listed the wrong number of Streets of New Capenna boosters included in the Set Mastery. It has been updated with the correct information. This does not affect the rewards listed as part of the Streets of New Capenna Mastery Pass.
Streets of New Capenna Set Mastery
- 27x Streets of New Capenna boosters
- 5x Mastery Orbs (Each can be redeemed for a card style or sleeve on the Streets of New Capenna Mastery Tree.)
Streets of New Capenna Mastery Pass
Avatars
- Ob Nixilis
- Raffine, Scheming Seer*
- Lord Xander, the Collector*
- Ziatora, the Incinerator*
- Jetmir, Nexus of Revels*
- Falco Spara, Pactweaver*
*Obtainable from the Streets of New Capenna Mastery Tree.
Cards and Boosters
- 20x Booster packs
- 3x Streets of New Capenna
- 3x Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty
- 3x Innistrad: Crimson Vow
- 3x Innistrad: Midnight Hunt
- 2x Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms
- 2x Strixhaven: School of Mages
- 2x Kaldheim
- 2x Zendikar Rising
- 10x Streets of New Capenna mythic rare individual card rewards (ICRs)
- Level 71+: 1x Uncommon ICR
Card Sleeves
- Giada, Font of Hope card sleeve
- Treasure exquisite card sleeve
Card Styles
- 25x Mastery Orbs (Each can be redeemed for a card style or avatar on the Streets of New Capenna Mastery Tree.)
- 15x Common card styles
- 10x Uncommon card styles
Event Tokens
- 1x Player Draft Token (Token can be redeemed for either a Premier or Traditional Draft.)
Gold and Gems
- 4,000 Gold
- 1,200 Gems
Pet
- Adversary Construct
- Rustic Construct
- Demonic Construct
HOW MANY LEVELS ARE THERE IN STREETS OF NEW CAPENNA SET MASTERY?
The Streets of New Capenna Set Mastery goes up to Level 70. All players receive rewards through level 54, while players with the Mastery Pass will receive rewards up to Level 70-and beyond!