Editor's Note: A previous version of this article listed the wrong number of Streets of New Capenna boosters included in the Set Mastery. It has been updated with the correct information. This does not affect the rewards listed as part of the Streets of New Capenna Mastery Pass.

Streets of New Capenna Set Mastery

27x Streets of New Capenna boosters

5x Mastery Orbs (Each can be redeemed for a card style or sleeve on the Streets of New Capenna Mastery Tree.)

Streets of New Capenna Mastery Pass

Avatars

Ob Nixilis

Raffine, Scheming Seer*

Lord Xander, the Collector*

Ziatora, the Incinerator*

Jetmir, Nexus of Revels*

Falco Spara, Pactweaver*

*Obtainable from the Streets of New Capenna Mastery Tree.

Cards and Boosters

20x Booster packs 3x Streets of New Capenna 3x Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty 3x Innistrad: Crimson Vow 3x Innistrad: Midnight Hunt 2x Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms 2x Strixhaven: School of Mages 2x Kaldheim 2x Zendikar Rising

10x Streets of New Capenna mythic rare individual card rewards (ICRs)

Level 71+: 1x Uncommon ICR

Card Sleeves

Giada, Font of Hope card sleeve

Treasure exquisite card sleeve

Card Styles

25x Mastery Orbs (Each can be redeemed for a card style or avatar on the Streets of New Capenna Mastery Tree.)

15x Common card styles

10x Uncommon card styles

Event Tokens

1x Player Draft Token (Token can be redeemed for either a Premier or Traditional Draft.)

Gold and Gems

4,000 Gold

1,200 Gems

Pet

Adversary Construct

Rustic Construct

Demonic Construct

HOW MANY LEVELS ARE THERE IN STREETS OF NEW CAPENNA SET MASTERY?

The Streets of New Capenna Set Mastery goes up to Level 70. All players receive rewards through level 54, while players with the Mastery Pass will receive rewards up to Level 70-and beyond!