Students at Strixhaven University learn about magic from across the Multiverse, and each college offers its own perspective and techniques for harnessing magic. Lorehold, for example, searches for critical spells from throughout history, while Quandrix calculates the mathematically correct calibration of an artifact to perfectly balance out their arsenal.

As a student at the renowned university, you're charting your path to mastery by choosing a college and assembling your most powerful spells.

Now, it's time for you to test your mettle and flex your magical skills in the Strixhaven Historic Brawl Fest!

Special Session - Summer School: August 12–24

We know everyone has been waiting eagerly for Jumpstart: Historic Horizons and open enrollment for Historic Brawl, but please pardon our dust as we get things in order. Until the queue is available, bring your 100-card decks to the Historic Brawl Fest event and play as much as you like. The event begins on August 12, there's no entry fee, and you'll receive a few bonus mastery levels for your first win.

Enjoy!

Historic Brawl Fest Session 2: June 19–25

Build a 100-Card Brawl deck using any cards from MTG Arena and led by your favorite legendary creature or planeswalker! Then, join the Historic Brawl Fest for your chance to win Japanese alternate-art styles of Mystical Archive cards.

100-Card Historic Brawl Fest Details

Start time : June 19, 2021, 8 a.m. PT

: June 19, 2021, 8 a.m. PT Entries close : June 25, 2021, 8 a.m. PT

: June 25, 2021, 8 a.m. PT Event end time : June 25, 2021, 11 a.m. PT

: June 25, 2021, 11 a.m. PT Entry fee : 2,500 gold or 500 gems

: 2,500 gold or 500 gems Length: Unlimited play; change your deck at any time.

Rewards

1 win Despark Japanese Mystical Archive card style 2 wins Lightning Helix Japanese Mystical Archive card style 3 wins Electrolyze Japanese Mystical Archive card style 4 wins Growth Spiral Japanese Mystical Archive card style 5 wins Putrefy Japanese Mystical Archive card style

Banned Cards

Historic Brawl Fest Session 1: May 8–14

Build a Brawl deck using any cards fromMTG Arenaand led by your favorite legendary creature or planeswalker! Then, join the Historic Brawl Fest for your chance to win Japanese alternate-art styles of Mystical Archive cards.

Historic Brawl Fest Details

Start time : May 8, 2021, 8 a.m. PT

: May 8, 2021, 8 a.m. PT Entries close : May 14, 2021, 8 a.m. PT

: May 14, 2021, 8 a.m. PT Event end time : May 14, 2021, 11 a.m. PT

: May 14, 2021, 11 a.m. PT Entry fee : 2,500 gold or 500 gems

: 2,500 gold or 500 gems Length: Unlimited play; change your deck at any time.

Rewards