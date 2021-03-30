News / MTG Arena
Strixhaven Mastery Details
STRIXHAVEN SET MASTERY
- 36x Strixhaven boosters
- 5 Orbs (each can be redeemed for a card style or avatar on the Strixhaven Mastery Tree)
STRIXHAVEN MASTERY PASS
AVATARS
- Dina, Soul Steeper avatar (obtainable from the Strixhaven Mastery Tree)
- Killian, Ink Duelist avatar (obtainable from the Strixhaven Mastery Tree)
- Zimone, Quadrix Prodigy avatar (obtainable from the Strixhaven Mastery Tree)
- Rootha, Mercurial Artist avatar (obtainable from the Strixhaven Mastery Tree)
- Quintorius, Field Historian avatar (obtainable from the Strixhaven Mastery Tree)
CARDS AND BOOSTERS
- 20x booster packs (3x STX, 3x KHM, 3x ZNR, 3x M21, 3x IKO, 3x THB, 2x ELD)
- 10x Strixhaven mythic rare Individual Card Rewards (ICRs)
- 5x Mystical Archive ICRs
- Level 91+: 1x Uncommon ICR
CARD SLEEVES
- Professor of Zoomancy card sleeve
- Silverquill Archon Exquisite card sleeve
CARD STYLES
- 25 Orbs (each can be redeemed for a card style or avatar on the Strixhaven Mastery Tree)
- 15x Common card styles
- 10x Uncommon card styles
EVENT TOKENS
- 1 Player Draft Token (can be redeemed for either a Premier or Traditional Draft)
GOLD AND GEMS
- 4,000 gold
- 1,200 gems
PET
- 5 Magic Book Pets (2 tiers each)
HOW MANY LEVELS ARE THERE IN STRIXHAVEN SET MASTERY?
The Strixhaven set mastery goes up to Level 90. All players receive rewards through Level 72, while players with the Mastery Pass will receive rewards up to Level 90 and beyond!