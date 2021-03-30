STRIXHAVEN SET MASTERY

36x Strixhaven boosters

5 Orbs (each can be redeemed for a card style or avatar on the Strixhaven Mastery Tree)

STRIXHAVEN MASTERY PASS

AVATARS

Dina, Soul Steeper avatar (obtainable from the Strixhaven Mastery Tree)

Killian, Ink Duelist avatar (obtainable from the Strixhaven Mastery Tree)

Zimone, Quadrix Prodigy avatar (obtainable from the Strixhaven Mastery Tree)

Rootha, Mercurial Artist avatar (obtainable from the Strixhaven Mastery Tree)

Quintorius, Field Historian avatar (obtainable from the Strixhaven Mastery Tree)

CARDS AND BOOSTERS

20x booster packs (3x STX, 3x KHM, 3x ZNR, 3x M21, 3x IKO, 3x THB, 2x ELD)

10x Strixhaven mythic rare Individual Card Rewards (ICRs)

5x Mystical Archive ICRs

Level 91+: 1x Uncommon ICR

CARD SLEEVES

Professor of Zoomancy card sleeve

Silverquill Archon Exquisite card sleeve

CARD STYLES

25 Orbs (each can be redeemed for a card style or avatar on the Strixhaven Mastery Tree)

15x Common card styles

10x Uncommon card styles

EVENT TOKENS

1 Player Draft Token (can be redeemed for either a Premier or Traditional Draft)

GOLD AND GEMS

4,000 gold

1,200 gems

PET

5 Magic Book Pets (2 tiers each)

HOW MANY LEVELS ARE THERE IN STRIXHAVEN SET MASTERY?

The Strixhaven set mastery goes up to Level 90. All players receive rewards through Level 72, while players with the Mastery Pass will receive rewards up to Level 90 and beyond!