The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Mastery Details
The LOST CAVERNS OF IXALAN SET MASTERY
- 33 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan packs
- 5 Mastery Orbs (each redeemable for a card style or a avatar on The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Mastery Tree)
The LOST CAVERNS OF IXALAN MASTERY PASS
AVATARS
- Quintorius Kand
- Sovereign Okinec Ahau (Mastery Tree)
- Admiral Brass (Mastery Tree)
- Vito, Fanatic of Aclazotz (Mastery Tree)
- Gishath, Sun's Avatar (Mastery Tree)
- Huatli, Poet of Unity (Mastery Tree)
CARDS AND Packs
- 20 packs:
- 4 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan
- 4 Wilds of Eldraine
- 4 March of the Machine
- 4 Phyrexia: All Will Be One
- 4 The Brothers' War
- 11 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan mythic rare individual card rewards (ICRs)
- Level 91+: 1 uncommon ICR
CARD SLEEVES
- Lost Caverns sleeve
- Bat Rider exquisite sleeve
CARD STYLES
- 25 Mastery Orbs (each redeemable for a card style or sleeve on the The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Mastery Tree)
- 15 Common card styles
- 10 Uncommon card styles
EVENT TOKENS
- 1 Player Draft token (redeemable for either a Premier or Traditional Draft)
GOLD AND GEMS
- 4,000 Gold
- 1,200 Gems
COMPANION
- Common Raptor
- Uncommon Raptor
- Rare Raptor
HOW MANY LEVELS ARE THERE IN THE LOST CAVERNS OF IXALAN SET MASTERY?
The Lost Caverns of Ixalan set mastery goes up to level 90. All players receive rewards through level 72, while players with the Mastery Pass will receive rewards up to level 90—and beyond!