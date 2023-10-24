The LOST CAVERNS OF IXALAN SET MASTERY

33 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan packs

5 Mastery Orbs (each redeemable for a card style or a avatar on The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Mastery Tree)

The LOST CAVERNS OF IXALAN MASTERY PASS

AVATARS

Quintorius Kand

Sovereign Okinec Ahau (Mastery Tree)

Admiral Brass (Mastery Tree)

Vito, Fanatic of Aclazotz (Mastery Tree)

Gishath, Sun's Avatar (Mastery Tree)

Huatli, Poet of Unity (Mastery Tree)

CARDS AND Packs

20 packs: 4 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan 4 Wilds of Eldraine 4 March of the Machine 4 Phyrexia: All Will Be One 4 The Brothers' War

11 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan mythic rare individual card rewards (ICRs)

Level 91+: 1 uncommon ICR

CARD SLEEVES

Lost Caverns sleeve

Bat Rider exquisite sleeve

CARD STYLES

25 Mastery Orbs (each redeemable for a card style or sleeve on the The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Mastery Tree)

15 Common card styles

10 Uncommon card styles

EVENT TOKENS

1 Player Draft token (redeemable for either a Premier or Traditional Draft)

GOLD AND GEMS

4,000 Gold

1,200 Gems

COMPANION

Common Raptor

Uncommon Raptor

Rare Raptor

HOW MANY LEVELS ARE THERE IN THE LOST CAVERNS OF IXALAN SET MASTERY?

The Lost Caverns of Ixalan set mastery goes up to level 90. All players receive rewards through level 72, while players with the Mastery Pass will receive rewards up to level 90—and beyond!