Through the Omenpaths Mastery Pass and Set Mastery are here to guide and enhance your journey. Play in events and matches with your friends and other players to earn XP that moves you along the Set Mastery track to gain packs and Mastery Orbs you can spend on rewards from the set's Mastery Emporium.

Upgrade to the Mastery Pass to unlock the Mastery Pass Rewards track for even more prizes, including event tokens, card rewards, sleeves, card styles, gold, and gems!

Visit the Reward Distribution and Drop Rate Information article for complete details on Set Mastery and more.

Through the Omenpaths Set Mastery

23 Through the Omenpaths packs

packs 5 Mastery Orbs (redeemable for a card style or sleeve in the Through the Omenpaths Mastery Emporium)

Through the Omenpaths Mastery Pass

Avatars

Sliver Gravemother avatar

Cards and Packs

20 Packs

4 Through the Omenpaths packs



4 Edge of Eternities packs



4 Tarkir: Dragonstorm packs



4 Aetherdrift packs



4 Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs



10 Through the Omenpaths mythic rare individual card rewards (ICRs)

Level 61+: 1 Uncommon ICR

Card Sleeves

Druneth, Reviver of the Hive sleeve

Fateweaver exquisite sleeve

Card Styles

35 Mastery Orbs (redeemable for a card style or sleeve in the Through the Omenpaths Mastery Emporium)

Mastery Emporium) 15 Common card styles

10 Uncommon card styles

Event Tokens

1 Player Draft token (redeemable for a Premier or Traditional Draft entry)

Gold and Gems

4,000 Gold

1,200 Gems

Companions

3 Sliver companions

How Many Levels Are in the Through the Omenpaths Set Mastery?

The Through the Omenpaths Set Mastery goes up to Level 60. All players receive rewards through Level 46, while players with the Mastery Pass will receive rewards up to Level 60 and beyond!

Through the Omenpaths Mastery Emporium

Players can spend their Through the Omenpaths Mastery Orbs on offers in the Through the Omenpaths Mastery Emporium:

Card Styles

Each card style available for one (1) Mastery Orb:

5 Common card styles

5 Uncommon card styles

10 Rare card styles

5 Mythic rare card styles

Card Sleeves

Each sleeve available for two (2) Mastery Orbs: