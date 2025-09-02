Through the Omenpaths Mastery Details
Through the Omenpaths Mastery Pass and Set Mastery are here to guide and enhance your journey. Play in events and matches with your friends and other players to earn XP that moves you along the Set Mastery track to gain packs and Mastery Orbs you can spend on rewards from the set's Mastery Emporium.
Upgrade to the Mastery Pass to unlock the Mastery Pass Rewards track for even more prizes, including event tokens, card rewards, sleeves, card styles, gold, and gems!
Visit the Reward Distribution and Drop Rate Information article for complete details on Set Mastery and more.
Through the Omenpaths Set Mastery
- 23 Through the Omenpaths packs
- 5 Mastery Orbs (redeemable for a card style or sleeve in the Through the Omenpaths Mastery Emporium)
Through the Omenpaths Mastery Pass
Avatars
- Sliver Gravemother avatar
Cards and Packs
- 20 Packs
- 4 Through the Omenpaths packs
- 4 Edge of Eternities packs
- 4 Tarkir: Dragonstorm packs
- 4 Aetherdrift packs
- 4 Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs
- 10 Through the Omenpaths mythic rare individual card rewards (ICRs)
- Level 61+: 1 Uncommon ICR
Card Sleeves
- Druneth, Reviver of the Hive sleeve
- Fateweaver exquisite sleeve
Card Styles
- 35 Mastery Orbs (redeemable for a card style or sleeve in the Through the Omenpaths Mastery Emporium)
- 15 Common card styles
- 10 Uncommon card styles
Event Tokens
- 1 Player Draft token (redeemable for a Premier or Traditional Draft entry)
Gold and Gems
- 4,000 Gold
- 1,200 Gems
Companions
- 3 Sliver companions
How Many Levels Are in the Through the Omenpaths Set Mastery?
The Through the Omenpaths Set Mastery goes up to Level 60. All players receive rewards through Level 46, while players with the Mastery Pass will receive rewards up to Level 60 and beyond!
Through the Omenpaths Mastery Emporium
Players can spend their Through the Omenpaths Mastery Orbs on offers in the Through the Omenpaths Mastery Emporium:
Card Styles
Each card style available for one (1) Mastery Orb:
- 5 Common card styles
- 5 Uncommon card styles
- 10 Rare card styles
- 5 Mythic rare card styles
Card Sleeves
Each sleeve available for two (2) Mastery Orbs:
- 5 Through the Omenpaths sleeves