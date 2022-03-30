Tinkerer's Cube on MTG Arena
Tinkerer's Cube is a Phantom Draft format. Players will draft three 14-card packs, but cards you pick will not be added to your collection.
Event Details
Dates: April 15–28, 2022
Format: Phantom Draft Best-of-One and Phantom Draft Traditional Best-of-Three
Entry: 4,000 gold or 600 gems
Match Record:
- Best-of-One: 7 wins or 3 losses (whichever comes first)
- Traditional Best-of-Three: 3 matches (regardless of win/loss record)
Rewards:
Historic individual card rewards (ICRs) grant cards from pack releases on MTG Arena. They do not include cards that were released outside of packs (e.g., cards from Historic Anthologies). Historic uncommon ICRs have a 5% upgrade rate to rare. Historic rare ICRs may upgrade to a mythic rare; each rare is twice as likely to be awarded as each mythic rare.
|BEST-OF-ONE
|7 Wins
|6,000 gold
2 rare Historic ICRs
1 uncommon Historic ICR
|6 Wins
|5,000 gold
2 rare Historic ICRs
1 Historic uncommon ICR
|5 Wins
|4,000 gold
2 rare Historic ICRs
1 uncommon Historic ICR
|4 Wins
|3,000 gold
1 rare Historic ICR
2 uncommon Historic ICRs
|3 Wins
|2,000 gold
1 rare Historic ICR
2 uncommon Historic ICRs
|2 Wins
|1,000 gold
1 rare Historic ICR
2 uncommon Historic ICRs
|1 Win
|500 gold
1 rare Historic ICR
2 uncommon Historic ICRs
|0 Wins
|1 rare Historic ICR
2 uncommon Historic ICRs
|TRADITIONAL BEST-OF-THREE
|3 Wins
|6,000 gold
2 rare Historic ICRs
1 uncommon Historic ICR
|2 Wins
|4,000 gold
1 rare Historic ICR
2 uncommon Historic ICRs
|1 Win
|1 rare Historic ICR
2 uncommon Historic ICRs
|0 Wins
|1 rare Historic ICR
2 uncommon Historic ICR
The Future's So Bright
For those players who haven't played the Tinkerer's Cube before, this card list focuses more on card interactions than individual power. Many of these cards fit together in multiple ways, even surprising ways that you didn't expect going in—and the new contributions from Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty, from Sagas with multiple types to cards with channel or reconfigure, are very good at pulling this kind of double duty.
Each color pair features multiple mechanical themes in this cube, and cards that can interact with several possible themes (both on- and off-color!) will be especially useful to players trying to make the most out of their picks. Decks will often end up dabbling in several different archetypes, and it can easily be your second or even third theme that provides the key to victory.
Themes emphasized in this Tinkerer's Cube include:
White/Blue
- Blinking creatures: Coming and going from the battlefield for fun and profit. Here today, gone tomorrow, value forever.
- Graveyard casting: When one time just isn't enough, give your cards a second lease on life, whether they're flashed back, disturbed, or even jump-started.
Blue/Black
- Discarding: Cards that want you to discard or want to be discarded. Not like you were using them for anything anyway.
- On-hit effects: Ninjas and their near (or distant) relations who can't wait to get a clean shot at your opponent.
Black/Red
- Blood and Treasure: Whip up some artifact mana or looting, then crack them to fuel your engine to victory.
- Sacrifice: Whip up some unsuspecting creatures and fuel your engine even harder.
Red/Green
- Power matters: Get large and in charge, and run over the opposition.
- Modified creatures: Not large and in charge yet? Get to training with some counters, Auras, or Equipment!
Green/White
- Enchantments: Enchantments of all types, along with the cards that love them. And yes, that includes Shrines.
- Legendary cards: Undeniably the most stylish supertype. We've got ways to make it work for you beyond just being incredibly cool.
White/Black
- Lifegain: Exactly what it says. After all, having more life than your opponent at the end of the game is one of the best ways to win!
- Balance: Fresh from Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty, this theme looks to control both an artifact and an enchantment (or sometimes lots of both) to get the most from some powerful effects.
Black/Green
- Self-mill: Dump your cards into your graveyard where you can really put them to work.
- Deathtouch: Fight, bite, and battle to take enemy creatures down no matter their size.
Green/Blue
- Artifact tokens: Get a Clue! Or a Food! There's stuff of all kinds, really! Whether your favorite part is the artifact half or the token half, there's something for you.
- Proliferating: They wouldn't be called "counters" if they didn't want you to count up as many of them as possible.
Blue/Red
- Spells: Blast off with instants and sorceries. You'll probably also need a couple of actual permanents, but we won't judge. A classic because everyone loves doing it.
- Card-draw rewards: Speaking of things everyone loves doing, getting paid to draw cards is the ultimate double-dip!
Red/White
- Equipment: Gear up with some fancy weaponry! These cards make every creature a major threat.
- Creature tokens: Goblins, Soldiers, and everything in between. Make a whole army, then sweep your opponent out of the game.
Remember, each deck you draft will likely be mixing and matching several of these themes together. You may even find yourself moving between them on the fly, and there's plenty to do, so who could blame you? The cube is full of interlocking pieces that can be put to a variety of interesting uses, and how you put those pieces to use will be the key! You'll likely find many cards that can do much more than you originally thought, if they're just given the right opportunity.
LIFELONG LEARNING
One final note: The Tinkerer's Cube also includes a learn and lesson package from Strixhaven: School of Mages, allowing players to put even more of their picks to use in each game. The lower raw power level of Tinkerer's Cube leaves room for learn cards to still make the grade, and their versatility plays directly into the modular, interactive gameplay that this cube is all about. And to better flesh out players' lesson plans, the cube contains four copies of the mana-fixing Lesson card, Environmental Sciences. (Of course, since each draft only uses two-thirds of the cards from the entire cube, you'll still need to properly prioritize your studies if you want to make sure you have access!)
White
Adeline, Resplendent Cathar
Ajani, Strength of the Pride
Ancestral Blade
Angel of Invention
Anointed Procession
A-Plate Armor
Archon of Sun's Grace
Banishing Slash
Benalish Honor Guard
Blade Splicer
Cataclysmic Gearhulk
Cavalier of Dawn
Charming Prince
Cleric Class
Dancing Sword
Danitha Capashen, Paragon
Daxos, Blessed by the Sun
Divine Visitation
Doomed Traveler
Drogskol Infantry
Elspeth, Sun's Nemesis
Ephemerate
Faith's Fetters
Farm // Market
Gideon Blackblade
Glass Casket
Glorious Enforcer
Go-Shintai of Shared Purpose
Halvar, God of Battle
Heliod, Sun-Crowned
Honden of Cleansing Fire
Intrepid Adversary
Isamaru, Hound of Konda
Kindly Ancestor
Lantern Flare
Legion's Landing
Lena, Selfless Champion
Loxodon Lifechanter
Lunarch Veteran
Master Splicer
Maul of the Skyclaves
Michiko's Reign of Truth
Minimus Containment
Momentary Blink
Nadaar, Selfless Paladin
Norika Yamazaki, the Poet
Novice Knight
Omen of the Sun
On Serra's Wings
Ondu Inversion
Portable Hole
Priest of Ancient Lore
Professor of Symbology
Rambunctious Mutt
Restoration Angel
Sanctum of Tranquil Light
Sentinel's Eyes
Sigarda's Imprisonment
Skyblade's Boon
Sparring Regimen
Sram, Senior Edificer
Stone Haven Pilgrim
Stonebinder's Familiar
Sunblade Samurai
Syr Alin, the Lion's Claw
Teleportation Circle
The Circle of Loyalty
The Restoration of Eiganjo
The Wandering Emperor
Thraben Inspector
Touch the Spirit Realm
Twinblade Geist
Usher of the Fallen
Wanderer's Strike
You Hear Something on Watch
Blue
Acquisition Octopus
A-Divide by Zero
Arcane Subtraction
Aven Eternal
A-Wizard Class
Barrin, Tolarian Archmage
Behold the Unspeakable
Blink of an Eye
Chemister's Insight
Consider
Contentious Plan
Curiosity
Curious Obsession
Drake Haven
Dream Strix
Essence Capture
Flux Channeler
Grazilaxx, Illithid Scholar
Gutter Skulker
Hard Evidence
Honden of Seeing Winds
Illusionist's Stratagem
Inexorable Tide
Jace, Mirror Mage
Jeskai Elder
Junk Winder
Just the Wind
Lantern Bearer
Merfolk Looter
Merfolk Trickster
Mirrorhall Mimic
Mirrorshell Crab
Mischievous Catgeist
Moonsnare Prototype
Mordenkainen
Network Disruptor
Neutralize
Ninja of the Deep Hours
Ominous Roost
Ominous Seas
Ominous Sphinx
Oneirophage
Overwhelmed Archivist
Pirate's Prize
Pop Quiz
Poppet Stitcher
Portal of Sanctuary
Prosperous Thief
Pteramander
Raving Visionary
Rousing Read
Sanctum of Calm Waters
Scholar of the Lost Trove
Scour All Possibilities
Secrets of the Key
Shimmer Dragon
Shipwreck Dowser
Silent Departure
Skatewing Spy
Skyswimmer Koi
Slither Blade
Snow Day
Specimen Collector
Spectral Adversary
Spell Swindle
Syphon Essence
Tamiyo's Compleation
Teachings of the Archaics
Tezzeret's Gambit
Thought Monitor
Timestream Navigator
Tolarian Kraken
Whirler Rogue
Windcaller Aven
Wizard's Spellbook
Yuan-Ti Malison
Black
A-Precipitous Drop
Archfiend of Ifnir
Archfiend of Sorrows
Arguel's Blood Fast
Bake into a Pie
Blood Curdle
Blood Fountain
Bone Shards
Callous Bloodmage
Changeling Outcast
Contract Killing
Covert Cutpurse
Deadly Dispute
Discerning Taste
Dockside Chef
Dreadhound
Dying to Serve
Edgar's Awakening
Egon, God of Death
Eyetwitch
Falkenrath Forebear
Falkenrath Noble
Feed the Swarm
Fell Stinger
First-Sphere Gargantua
Forsworn Paladin
Foul Play
Foulmire Knight
Go-Shintai of Hidden Cruelty
Gravebreaker Lamia
Grimdancer
Grisly Ritual
Gutterbones
Harvester of Souls
Henrika Domnathi
Herald of Anguish
Hoard Robber
Honden of Night's Reach
Hooded Blightfang
Hunt for Specimens
Kami of Terrible Secrets
Lampad of Death's Vigil
Life of Toshiro Umezawa
Liliana, Waker of the Dead
Liliana's Reaver
Marionette Master
Mask of Griselbrand
Mire Triton
Nashi, Moon Sage's Scion
Necrotic Fumes
Pharika's Spawn
Pitiless Plunderer
Poet's Quill
Pointed Discussion
Reaper's Talisman
Restless Bloodseeker
Revel in Riches
Rotten Reunion
Rotting Regisaur
Ruthless Sniper
Sanctum of Stone Fangs
Sanguine Brushstroke
Sanitarium Skeleton
Silversmote Ghoul
Skullport Merchant
Soul Transfer
Sphere of Annihilation
Syr Konrad, the Grim
Thieves' Tools
Twisted Embrace
Undead Butler
Void Beckoner
Vorpal Sword
Warlock Class
Witch of the Moors
Yuan-Ti Fang-Blade
Red
Abrade
Academic Dispute
Akki Ember-Keeper
Battle Cry Goblin
Battle-Rattle Shaman
Beetleback Chief
Blood Aspirant
Blood Petal Celebrant
Bloodthirsty Adversary
Breya's Apprentice
Combustible Gearhulk
Crash Through
Double Vision
Dragon Fodder
Dragon's Rage Channeler
Dragonspark Reactor
Dwarven Hammer
Enthusiastic Study
Explosive Singularity
Fable of the Mirror-Breaker
Falkenrath Celebrants
Fast // Furious
Fire Prophecy
Fireblade Charger
First Day of Class
Flame Discharge
Furious Rise
Gadrak, the Crown-Scourge
Goblin Banneret
Goblin Wizardry
Goro-Goro, Disciple of Ryusei
Go-Shintai of Ancient Wars
Grim Initiate
Havoc Jester
Honden of Infinite Rage
Igneous Inspiration
Illuminate History
Improvised Weaponry
Irencrag Pyromancer
Iroas's Blessing
Kinetic Augur
Krenko, Tin Street Kingpin
Kuldotha Flamefiend
Lacerate Flesh
Lightning Spear
Lizard Blades
Lunar Frenzy
Mad Ratter
Magda, Brazen Outlaw
Makeshift Munitions
Mask of Immolation
Ogre-Head Helm
Outnumber
Rabbit Battery
Retriever Phoenix
Sanctuary Smasher
Sarkhan's Unsealing
Seasoned Pyromancer
Seize the Spoils
Seize the Storm
Shredded Sails
Siege-Gang Commander
Spikefield Hazard
Squee, the Immortal
Start from Scratch
Stensia Uprising
Storm-Kiln Artist
Strike It Rich
Subira, Tulzidi Caravanner
Terror of Mount Velus
Tiger-Tribe Hunter
Toralf, God of Fury
Unholy Heat
Volcanic Salvo
Welding Sparks
You See a Pair of Goblins
Young Pyromancer
Green
A-Ellywick Tumblestrum
Ancient Animus
Ashaya, Soul of the Wild
Basic Conjuration
Beanstalk Giant
Bloom Hulk
Blossom Prancer
Bramble Wurm
Briarbridge Tracker
Chainweb Aracnir
Clear Shot
Containment Breach
Contortionist Troupe
Crawling Infestation
Deathbonnet Sprout
Destiny Spinner
Epic Proportions
Evolution Sage
Fang of Shigeki
Field Trip
Fynn, the Fangbearer
Garruk's Uprising
Gilded Goose
Gnarled Professor
Go-Shintai of Boundless Vigor
Hardened Scales
Honden of Life's Web
Hydra's Growth
Ilysian Caryatid
Incubation Druid
Irresistible Prey
Jewel-Eyed Cobra
Jiang Yanggu, Wildcrafter
Jugan Defends the Temple
Jukai Preserver
Kamahl's Druidic Vow
Kappa Tech-Wrecker
Kodama of the West Tree
Kolvori, God of Kinship
Majestic Myriarch
Masked Vandal
Nessian Wanderer
Old Gnawbone
Parallel Lives
Pelt Collector
Pollenbright Druid
Prosperous Innkeeper
Ramunap Excavator
Reclusive Taxidermist
Renata, Called to the Hunt
Roaring Earth
Sanctum of Fruitful Harvest
Saryth, the Viper's Fang
Servant of the Scale
Setessan Champion
Smell Fear
Snakeskin Veil
Spider Spawning
Spinning Wheel Kick
Steelbane Hydra
Syr Faren, the Hengehammer
Tales of Master Seshiro
Tenacious Pup
The Binding of the Titans
The Mending of Dominaria
Timeless Witness
Tireless Provisioner
Ulvenwald Mysteries
Varis, Silverymoon Ranger
Vivien of the Arkbow
Voracious Typhon
Warbriar Blessing
Weaver of Harmony
Wilt
Wolfwillow Haven
Woodland Champion
You Find a Cursed Idol
Multicolor
A-Bruenor Battlehammer
A-Nahiri, Heir of the Ancients
Angrath, Captain of Chaos
A-Vega, the Watcher
Binding the Old Gods
Blade Historian
Calix, Destiny's Hand
Captain Sisay
Colossal Skyturtle
Combine Chrysalis
Devoted Grafkeeper
Domri's Ambush
Drizzt Do'Urden
Elemental Summoning
Experimental Overload
Faithful Mending
Fractal Summoning
Heroic Reinforcements
Hidden Stockpile
Improbable Alliance
Indulging Patrician
Inkling Summoning
Invigorating Hot Spring
Kaito Shizuki
Kalain, Reclusive Painter
Kasmina, Enigma Sage
Knight of Autumn
Krydle of Baldur's Gate
Lazotep Chancellor
Leafkin Avenger
Lord of Extinction
Naomi, Pillar of Order
Niko Aris
Obsessive Stitcher
Old Rutstein
Oni-Cult Anvil
Pest Summoning
Rip Apart
Rise of Extus
Samut, the Tested
Sharktocrab
Skull Prophet
Slaughter-Priest of Mogis
Soulherder
Spirit Summoning
Sythis, Harvest's Hand
Targ Nar, Demon-Fang Gnoll
The Royal Scions
Thousand-Year Storm
Thundering Djinn
Tomebound Lich
Unlicensed Disintegration
Vona, Butcher of Magan
Vraska, Swarm's Eminence
Wavesifter
Colorless
A-Cosmos Elixir
Animation Module
Bag of Holding
Blackblade Reforged
Ceremonial Knife
Circuit Mender
Containment Construct
Desecrated Tomb
Dungeon Map
Eater of Virtue
Environmental Sciences
Expanded Anatomy
Eye of Vecna
Golden Egg
Goldvein Pick
Introduction to Annihilation
Introduction to Prophecy
Key to the City
Mascot Exhibition
Maskwood Nexus
Mazemind Tome
Meteor Golem
Monoskelion
Nettlecyst
Perilous Myr
Reckoner Bankbuster
Relic Amulet
Shrine Steward
Skyclave Relic
Solemn Simulacrum
Soul-Guide Lantern
The Deck of Many Things
The Ozolith
Towashi Guide-Bot
Traxos, Scourge of Kroog
Treasure Map
Walking Skyscraper
Weatherlight
Lands
Barkchannel Pathway
Barren Moor
Blightstep Pathway
Blood Crypt
Bonders' Enclave
Boseiju, Who Endures
Branchloft Pathway
Breeding Pool
Brightclimb Pathway
Clearwater Pathway
Clifftop Retreat
Cragcrown Pathway
Darkbore Pathway
Dragonskull Summit
Drowned Catacomb
Eiganjo, Seat of the Empire
Evolving Wilds
Fabled Passage
Forgotten Cave
Forsaken Crossroads
Glacial Fortress
Godless Shrine
Hall of Oracles
Hallowed Fountain
Hengegate Pathway
Hinterland Harbor
Isolated Chapel
Karn's Bastion
Lonely Sandbar
Needleverge Pathway
Otawara, Soaring City
Overgrown Tomb
Riverglide Pathway
Roadside Reliquary
Rootbound Crag
Sacred Foundry
Secluded Steppe
Sokenzan, Crucible of Defiance
Steam Vents
Stomping Ground
Sulfur Falls
Sunpetal Grove
Takenuma, Abandoned Mire
Temple Garden
Temple of Abandon
Temple of Deceit
Temple of Enlightenment
Temple of Epiphany
Temple of Malady
Temple of Malice
Temple of Mystery
Temple of Plenty
Temple of Silence
Temple of Triumph
Thriving Bluff
Thriving Grove
Thriving Heath
Thriving Isle
Thriving Moor
Tranquil Thicket
Voldaren Estate
Watery Grave
Woodland Cemetery