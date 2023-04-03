In this edition:

March of the Machine Preorder Bundles

Preorder bundles for March of the Machine are on sale right now in the MTG Arena Store! There are three to choose from, so pick which suit your play style.

Chandra Pack Bundle $49.99/€49.99 Available at purchase: Chandra, Hope's Beacon sleeve Available at release (April 18): 50x March of the Machine packs

5x Golden Packs

Chandra, Hope's Beacon depth art card style

Chandra, Hope's Beacon card card

Wrenn Play Bundle $24.99/€24.99 Available at purchase: Fblthp pet

Wrenn and Realmbreaker sleeve Available at release (April 18): 2x Player Draft tokens

1x Sealed token

5x Play-In Points

Wrenn and Realmbreaker depth art card style

Wrenn and Realmbreaker card

Elspeth Pass Bundle $14.99/€14.99 Available at purchase: Archangel Elspeth sleeve Available at release (April 18): March of the Machine Mastery Pass

Archangel Elspeth depth art card style

Archangel Elspeth card

Alchemy Rebalances for April 4

The April 4 release will include Alchemy rebalances for Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty's Ninjas, as well as buffs to numerous cards, including Haywire Mite and Silver-Fur Master.

Check out all the latest Alchemy rebalances.

Watch Early Access for March of the Machine April 13–14

Get ready for March of the Machine with live first looks at gameplay from your favorite Magic content creators. Tune into participating Twitch and YouTube streamers for March of the Machine Early Access action, kicking off at 10 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00) on April 13, that will feature matches in Standard, Sealed, Draft, and other formats!

Are You a Magic Content Creator?

If you're a streamer or creator interested in Early Access, we may have room for you to join in the fun! Here's how to get in touch for your location and let them know you're available for Early Access:

Catapult into Competitive Magic This Weekend

This coming weekend, catapult into competitive Magic through back-to-back events!

Starting at 6 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00) on Friday, April 7, the Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In features Explorer matches that can earn you an invitation to the Qualifier Weekend.

With your invitation in hand, you'll then dive right into the main event. The Qualifier Weekend opens at 6 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00) on Saturday, April 8. Compete across two days in the Explorer format to seize the top prize: an invitation to Arena Championship 3. This is the last event that can get you into Arena Championship 3!

Shadows of the Past This Week: Morbid and Macabre!

The third week of the Shadows of the Past card theme rotations begins tomorrow, April 4, with Morbid and Macabre! This theme will appear until April 11 in Shadows over Innistrad Remastered Limited events, when the fourth and final rotation kicks off.

Explorer Metagame Challenge Rescheduled

Due to the issue found with Ninja's Kunai and Blazing Torch, the Explorer Metagame Challenge has been postponed until April 8–10. Players who were in the original event will resume where they left off, or they may reach out to Customer Support for reimbursement consideration.

The Story Behind the Citizen's Crowbar and Ninja's Kunai Bug

We had an unfortunate bug creep in with the Shadows over Innistrad Remastered release that played havoc with matches involving Citizen's Crowbar and Ninja's Kunai. Senior Software Development Engineer Ben Finkel laid out the story behind the bug in his Reddit post.

Bug Fix for Color Challenge

We've fixed the issue that caused the Color Challenge to show up on the Events billboard scene for all players.

Event Schedule

Events open on the starting date at 8 a.m. PT (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

April 4–6: Innistrad Constructed (MID, VOW, and SIR sets)

April 11–13: Momir

April 18–20: Jump In!

April 25–27: March of the Machine Phantom Sealed

May 2–4: March of the Machine Constructed

Quick Draft

March 31–April 14: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty

April 14–28: Phyrexia: All Will Be One

April 28–May 12: March of the Machine

Other Events

March 21–April 18: Shadows over Innistrad Remastered Premier Draft

Shadows of the Past schedule: Week 1: Creature Type Terror! Week 2: Fatal Flashback! Week 3: Morbid and Macabre! Week 4: Abominable All Stars!

Shadows of the Past schedule: April 6–10: Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Premier Draft

April 8­–10: Explorer Metagame Challenge RESCHEDULED

April 10–18: Tinkerer's Cube

May 1–6: Historic Artisan Festival

May 6–11: Historic Brawl Festival

Premier Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00).

Qualifier Events

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens will be delivered through the MTG Arena player inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

April

Qualifier Play-In – Best-of-Three

April 7, 6 a.m. PT–April 8, 3 a.m. PT Format: Traditional Explorer

– April 7, 6 a.m. PT–April 8, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Weekend

April 8, 6 a.m. PT–April 9, 4 p.m. PT Format: Traditional Explorer Last event to qualify for Arena Championship 3!

April 8, 6 a.m. PT–April 9, 4 p.m. PT

Arena Open

The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

Arena Open March of the Machine April 29–30 April 29: Day One, March of the Machine Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three) April 30: Day Two, March of the Machine Player Draft (Best-of-Three)

There are two Player Draft events on Day Two. Entry reward: Atraxa avatar



April 2023 Ranked Season The April 2023 Ranked Season begins March 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT and ends on April 30 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00) Bronze Reward : 1 March of the Machine pack

: 1 March of the Machine pack Silver Reward : 1 March of the Machine pack + 500 gold

: 1 March of the Machine pack + 500 gold Gold Reward : 2 March of the Machine packs + 1,000 gold + Stoke the Flames card style

: 2 March of the Machine packs + 1,000 gold + Stoke the Flames card style Platinum Reward : 3 March of the Machine packs + 1,000 gold + Stoke the Flames card style + Faerie Mastermind card style

: 3 March of the Machine packs + 1,000 gold + Stoke the Flames card style + Faerie Mastermind card style Diamond Reward : 4 March of the Machine packs + 1,000 gold + Stoke the Flames card style + Faerie Mastermind card style

: 4 March of the Machine packs + 1,000 gold + Stoke the Flames card style + Faerie Mastermind card style Mythic Reward: 5 March of the Machine packs + 1,000 gold + Stoke the Flames card style + Faerie Mastermind card style

Follow MTG Arena Social

Keep up with the latest MTG Arena news and announcements on: