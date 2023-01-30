"Welcome, weary travelers, to Phyrexia." –Elesh Norn

New Phyrexia: a place of techno-organic perfection, where the weary, fleshy failures of the Multiverse are relieved of their burdens of self-determination to embrace the bliss of unified purpose, free of moral—and mortal—dilemmas.

Conduct reconnaissance of this layered plane of the Phyrexians, celebrate the latest set to come to MTG Arena, and grab ichor card styles through the Welcome to Phyrexia Festival!

There are five festival events scheduled from February 13–28:

The Autonomous Furnace

The Autonomous Furnace was the first sphere established by Phyrexia in their assault on what was once Mirrodin. The Mirran resistance now uses it as a refuge and staging ground, ignored by Urabrask while the praetor furthers his own plots.

This 60-card Singleton event takes us to the Autonomous Furnace, the red-dominated sphere of New Phyrexia. Nothing is wasted in this massive forge complex: when you discard a card here, you'll still be able to cast it this turn. Use your resources wisely, and you'll earn red ichor card styles from Phyrexia: All Will Be One.

The Autonomous Furnace Event Details

Dates : February 13–16

: February 13–16 Entry : 2,500 Gold or 500 gems

: 2,500 Gold or 500 gems Format : Singleton with The Autonomous Furnace Emblem

: Singleton with The Autonomous Furnace Emblem Whenever you discard one or more nonland cards, you may exile one of them from your graveyard. If you do, you may cast it this turn. Structure : Play as much as you want until the event ends.

: Play as much as you want until the event ends. Rewards:

Wins Rewards 5 Wins Solphim, Mayhem Dominus

ichor card style 4 Wins Capricious Hellraiser

ichor card style 3 Wins Slobad, Iron Goblin

ichor card style 2 Wins Urabrask's Anointer

ichor card style 1 Win Sawblade Scamp

ichor card style

The Hunter Maze

The Hunter Maze is a labyrinthine wilderness of copper trees draped in vines and green fog. The praetor Vorinclex and his ally, the compleated former Mirran hero Glissa, rule over this endless battlefield where only the strong survive.

This 60-card Singleton event brings us to the Hunter Maze, the green-dominated sphere of New Phyrexia. This impenetrable jungle rewards the strongest combatants: when a creature with 4 or more power joins your side, it will bring a new card along with it. Overpower the competition, and you'll earn green ichor card styles from Phyrexia: All Will Be One.

The Hunter Maze Event Details

Dates : February 16–19

: February 16–19 Entry : 2,500 Gold or 500 gems

: 2,500 Gold or 500 gems Format : Singleton with The Hunter Maze Emblem

: Singleton with The Hunter Maze Emblem Whenever a creature with power 4 or greater enters the battlefield under your control, draw a card. Structure : Play as much as you want until the event ends.

: Play as much as you want until the event ends. Rewards:

Wins Rewards 5 Wins Zopandrel, Hunger Dominus

ichor card style 4 Wins Tyrranax Rex

ichor card style 3 Wins Evolved Spinoderm

ichor card style 2 Wins Cankerbloom

ichor card style 1 Win Rustvine Cultivator

ichor card style

The Surgical Bay

Tread carefully in the Surgical Bay; its entire surface is covered in a swirling sea of quicksilver and oil. The sky is lit by ominous, eye-like lights that report every movement to Jin-Gitaxias in his spire-top laboratory.

This 60-card Singleton event explores the Surgical Bay, the blue-dominated sphere of New Phyrexia. Here, cruel and disturbing experiments abound: when you proliferate, it is especially effective, giving you two instances of extra counters. Your findings will earn you blue ichor card styles from Phyrexia: All Will Be One.

The Surgical Bay Event Details

Dates : February 19–22

: February 19–22 Entry : 2,500 Gold or 500 gems

: 2,500 Gold or 500 gems Format : Singleton with The Surgical Bay Emblem

: Singleton with The Surgical Bay Emblem If you would proliferate, proliferate twice instead. Structure : Play as much as you want until the event ends.

: Play as much as you want until the event ends. Rewards:

Wins Rewards 5 Wins Tekuthal, Inquiry Dominus

ichor card style 4 Wins Venser, Corpse Puppet

ichor card style 3 Wins Unctus, Grand Metatect

ichor card style 2 Wins Thrummingbird

ichor card style 1 Win Quicksilver Fisher

ichor card style

The Dross Pits

Praetor Sheoldred reigns over the Dross Pits after claiming them by trickery from one of her upstart rivals. The acidic necrogen and toxic gases that flow throughout the sphere make an unforgiving setting for their ongoing war games.

This 60-card Singleton event descends into the Dross Pits, the black-dominated sphere of New Phyrexia. It is a foul place dominated by death: your abilities that trigger from creatures dying will be doubled here. Capture this power, and you'll earn black ichor card styles from Phyrexia: All Will Be One.

Event Details

Dates : February 22–25

: February 22–25 Entry : 2,500 Gold or 500 gems

: 2,500 Gold or 500 gems Format : Singleton with The Dross Pits Emblem

: Singleton with The Dross Pits Emblem If a creature dying causes a triggered ability of a permanent you control to trigger, that ability triggers an additional time. Structure : Play as much as you want until the event ends.

: Play as much as you want until the event ends. Rewards:

Wins Rewards 5 Wins Drivnod, Carnage Dominus

ichor card style 4 Wins Phyrexian Obliterator

ichor card style 3 Wins Geth, Thane of Contracts

ichor card style 2 Wins Bonepicker Skirge

ichor card style 1 Win Blightbelly Rat

ichor card style

The Fair Basilica

Behold the Fair Basilica! Its crimson sinews and porcelain metal are styled after its ruler, Elesh Norn, the dominant praetor of New Phyrexia. Her control over old Mirrodin's mycosynth reserves has ensured her rule continues unchallenged . . . so far.

This 60-card Singleton event arrives at the Fair Basilica, the white-dominated sphere of New Phyrexia. The glory of Elesh Norn cannot be denied in this place, and abilities that trigger from creatures entering the battlefield will be doubled in exultation of her generosity and wisdom. Embrace this true perfection, and you'll earn white ichor card styles from Phyrexia: All Will Be One.

Event Details

Dates : February 25–28

: February 25–28 Entry : 2,500 Gold or 500 gems

: 2,500 Gold or 500 gems Format : Singleton with The Fair Basilica Emblem

: Singleton with The Fair Basilica Emblem If a permanent entering the battlefield causes a triggered ability of a permanent you control to trigger, that ability triggers an additional time. Structure : Play as much as you want until the event ends.

: Play as much as you want until the event ends. Rewards:

Wins Rewards 5 Wins Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines

ichor card style 4 Wins Mondrak, Glory Dominus

ichor card style 3 Wins Skrelv, Defector Mite

ichor card style 2 Wins Bladed Ambassador

ichor card style 1 Win Sinew Dancer

ichor card style

Compleatly Outmatched Event, February 7–13

Looking for more challenges and rewards? Don't miss the Welcome to Phyrexia: Compleatly Outmatched Historic Brawl event happening February 7–13!