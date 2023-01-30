Welcome to Phyrexia Festival
"Welcome, weary travelers, to Phyrexia." –Elesh Norn
New Phyrexia: a place of techno-organic perfection, where the weary, fleshy failures of the Multiverse are relieved of their burdens of self-determination to embrace the bliss of unified purpose, free of moral—and mortal—dilemmas.
Conduct reconnaissance of this layered plane of the Phyrexians, celebrate the latest set to come to MTG Arena, and grab ichor card styles through the Welcome to Phyrexia Festival!
There are five festival events scheduled from February 13–28:
- February 13–16: The Autonomous Furnace
- February 16–19: The Hunter Maze
- February 19–22: The Surgical Bay
- February 22–25: The Dross Pits
- February 25–28: The Fair Basilica
The Autonomous Furnace
The Autonomous Furnace was the first sphere established by Phyrexia in their assault on what was once Mirrodin. The Mirran resistance now uses it as a refuge and staging ground, ignored by Urabrask while the praetor furthers his own plots.
This 60-card Singleton event takes us to the Autonomous Furnace, the red-dominated sphere of New Phyrexia. Nothing is wasted in this massive forge complex: when you discard a card here, you'll still be able to cast it this turn. Use your resources wisely, and you'll earn red ichor card styles from Phyrexia: All Will Be One.
The Autonomous Furnace Event Details
- Dates: February 13–16
- Entry: 2,500 Gold or 500 gems
- Format: Singleton with The Autonomous Furnace Emblem
- Structure: Play as much as you want until the event ends.
- Rewards:
|Wins
|Rewards
|5 Wins
|Solphim, Mayhem Dominus
ichor card style
|4 Wins
|Capricious Hellraiser
ichor card style
|3 Wins
|Slobad, Iron Goblin
ichor card style
|2 Wins
|Urabrask's Anointer
ichor card style
|1 Win
|Sawblade Scamp
ichor card style
The Hunter Maze
The Hunter Maze is a labyrinthine wilderness of copper trees draped in vines and green fog. The praetor Vorinclex and his ally, the compleated former Mirran hero Glissa, rule over this endless battlefield where only the strong survive.
This 60-card Singleton event brings us to the Hunter Maze, the green-dominated sphere of New Phyrexia. This impenetrable jungle rewards the strongest combatants: when a creature with 4 or more power joins your side, it will bring a new card along with it. Overpower the competition, and you'll earn green ichor card styles from Phyrexia: All Will Be One.
The Hunter Maze Event Details
- Dates: February 16–19
- Entry: 2,500 Gold or 500 gems
- Format: Singleton with The Hunter Maze Emblem
- Structure: Play as much as you want until the event ends.
- Rewards:
|Wins
|Rewards
|5 Wins
|Zopandrel, Hunger Dominus
ichor card style
|4 Wins
|Tyrranax Rex
ichor card style
|3 Wins
|Evolved Spinoderm
ichor card style
|2 Wins
|Cankerbloom
ichor card style
|1 Win
|Rustvine Cultivator
ichor card style
The Surgical Bay
Tread carefully in the Surgical Bay; its entire surface is covered in a swirling sea of quicksilver and oil. The sky is lit by ominous, eye-like lights that report every movement to Jin-Gitaxias in his spire-top laboratory.
This 60-card Singleton event explores the Surgical Bay, the blue-dominated sphere of New Phyrexia. Here, cruel and disturbing experiments abound: when you proliferate, it is especially effective, giving you two instances of extra counters. Your findings will earn you blue ichor card styles from Phyrexia: All Will Be One.
The Surgical Bay Event Details
- Dates: February 19–22
- Entry: 2,500 Gold or 500 gems
- Format: Singleton with The Surgical Bay Emblem
- Structure: Play as much as you want until the event ends.
- Rewards:
|Wins
|Rewards
|5 Wins
|Tekuthal, Inquiry Dominus
ichor card style
|4 Wins
|Venser, Corpse Puppet
ichor card style
|3 Wins
|Unctus, Grand Metatect
ichor card style
|2 Wins
|Thrummingbird
ichor card style
|1 Win
|Quicksilver Fisher
ichor card style
The Dross Pits
Praetor Sheoldred reigns over the Dross Pits after claiming them by trickery from one of her upstart rivals. The acidic necrogen and toxic gases that flow throughout the sphere make an unforgiving setting for their ongoing war games.
This 60-card Singleton event descends into the Dross Pits, the black-dominated sphere of New Phyrexia. It is a foul place dominated by death: your abilities that trigger from creatures dying will be doubled here. Capture this power, and you'll earn black ichor card styles from Phyrexia: All Will Be One.
Event Details
- Dates: February 22–25
- Entry: 2,500 Gold or 500 gems
- Format: Singleton with The Dross Pits Emblem
- Structure: Play as much as you want until the event ends.
- Rewards:
|Wins
|Rewards
|5 Wins
|Drivnod, Carnage Dominus
ichor card style
|4 Wins
|Phyrexian Obliterator
ichor card style
|3 Wins
|Geth, Thane of Contracts
ichor card style
|2 Wins
|Bonepicker Skirge
ichor card style
|1 Win
|Blightbelly Rat
ichor card style
The Fair Basilica
Behold the Fair Basilica! Its crimson sinews and porcelain metal are styled after its ruler, Elesh Norn, the dominant praetor of New Phyrexia. Her control over old Mirrodin's mycosynth reserves has ensured her rule continues unchallenged
This 60-card Singleton event arrives at the Fair Basilica, the white-dominated sphere of New Phyrexia. The glory of Elesh Norn cannot be denied in this place, and abilities that trigger from creatures entering the battlefield will be doubled in exultation of her generosity and wisdom. Embrace this true perfection, and you'll earn white ichor card styles from Phyrexia: All Will Be One.
Event Details
- Dates: February 25–28
- Entry: 2,500 Gold or 500 gems
- Format: Singleton with The Fair Basilica Emblem
- Structure: Play as much as you want until the event ends.
- Rewards:
|Wins
|Rewards
|5 Wins
|Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines
ichor card style
|4 Wins
|Mondrak, Glory Dominus
ichor card style
|3 Wins
|Skrelv, Defector Mite
ichor card style
|2 Wins
|Bladed Ambassador
ichor card style
|1 Win
|Sinew Dancer
ichor card style
Compleatly Outmatched Event, February 7–13
Looking for more challenges and rewards? Don't miss the Welcome to Phyrexia: Compleatly Outmatched Historic Brawl event happening February 7–13!