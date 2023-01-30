Our target is New Phyrexia, formerly known as Mirrodin. An entire plane rebuilt from the inside out, filled with predators, hazards, and traps. Everything there will kill you, compleat you—or both—given half a chance. This should be a walk in the park, right? You'd better do your homework, or you may find yourself Compleatly Outmatched!

Learn where the real power lies with these Historic Brawl decks, each helmed by a dangerous foe who can be found defending (or also attempting to conquer) New Phyrexia. As you win, you'll earn borderless planeswalker manga card styles from Phyrexia: All Will Be One, and there are ten card styles to collect, like these:

Compleatly Outmatched Event Details

Dates : February 7–13

: February 7–13 Entry : 5,000 gold or 1,000 gems

: 5,000 gold or 1,000 gems Format : Preconstructed Historic Brawl

: Preconstructed Historic Brawl Structure : Play as much as you like until the event ends!

: Play as much as you like until the event ends! Rewards:

Wins Rewards 5 Wins 2 Borderless planeswalker manga card styles 4 Wins 2 Borderless planeswalker manga card styles 3 Wins 2 Borderless planeswalker manga card styles 2 Wins 2 Borderless planeswalker manga card styles 1 Win 2 Borderless planeswalker manga card styles

More Festival Events, February 13–28

The Welcome to Phyrexia Festival continues, starting February 13 with The Autonomous Furnace event! Earn ichor card styles for wins in this series of events that explores the layers of New Phyrexia. Get all the Welcome to Phyrexia Festival dates and details!