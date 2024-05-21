Modern Horizons 3
New tools, new strategies,
new favorites!
Release Date: June 14
YOUR NEW FOREVER FAVORITES
Modern Horizons 3 brings a heaping helping of exciting new cards to Modern. Allied fetch lands return alongside power-packed new cards like double-faced Planeswalkers you're sure to flip for.
Shake up your favorite decks with new cards for the Modern format! Modern Horizons 3 delivers a powerful collection of new cards and exciting reprints that will make an immediate impact on one of Magic’s most celebrated formats.
Modern Horizons 3 Product Lineup
Play Boosters
Draft with friends, spice up your Modern deck, or meet your next Commander—Play Boosters are perfect for both Limited play and opening packs just for fun.
Collector Boosters
Crush your friends with style. Every Collector Booster contains 7 alt-frame cards, plus the possibility of Foil-Etched cards, a Textured Foil card, or even a Serialized card.
Commander Decks
Introducing 15 never-before-seen cards in each deck, these mighty 100-card decks come ready to defeat your opponents right out of the box.
Collector's Edition Commander Decks
Get all the cards in the Commander Decks upgraded with an exclusive new Ripple Foil treatment—including 2 Borderless Profile Legendary Creatures!
Bundle
Explore the set with a Bundle of power-packed cards and accessories, including 9 Play Boosters, 30 Lands (10 with Full Art), and an exclusive Spindown.
Gift Bundle
With all the power and accessories of the Bundle, plus a Collector Booster packed with Rares, foils, and alt-frame cards, we won’t judge if you get this gift for yourself.
Prerelease Packs
Meet your new forever favorites. Attend a Prerelease event starting June 7 to be the first to get your hands on powerful new-to-Modern cards and beloved reprints.
Modern Horizons 3 Videos
Collecting Modern Horizons 3
Here's everything you need to know about new treatments and products coming with Modern Horizons 3, available June 14, 2024.
Third Time's the Charm, Part 1
Mark begins Modern Horizons 3 debut with a double-faced card preview and stories from the set's design.
Modern Horizons 3 Mechanics
In all, over 40 keyword abilities, keyword actions, ability words, and unnamed mechanics return in Modern Horizons 3, and Matt reviews most of them right here!
Relive the Eldrazi Menace Across Magic Story with Modern Horizons 3
The Eldrazi return—like you've never seen them before—in Modern Horizons 3. Read on to see why they're so feared!