Shake up your favorite decks with new cards for the Modern format! Modern Horizons 3 delivers a powerful collection of new cards and exciting reprints that will make an immediate impact on one of Magic’s most celebrated formats.

Serialized Borderless Concept Eldrazi cards are localized in English only and are available in Modern Horizons 3 Collector Boosters of any language. Non-serialized Borderless Concept Eldrazi cards are mechanically identical to their Serialized versions. See product packaging for details. Images are digital renderings, not actual cards.