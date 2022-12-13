Phyrexia All Will be One
PHYREXIA: ALL WILL BE ONE PRODUCT LINEUP
Prerelease Packs
Fun for new and old players alike! Prerelease Packs let you see the new set for the first time and get you playing at your local game store events!
Bundle
This is the ultimate fan kit. Bring the fight to Magic’s greatest villains with exclusive items, including a foil promo card, and an oversized spin-down life counter.
Jumpstart Boosters / Booster Display
Quick, fun, and easy with 10 unique themes from Phyrexia: All Will Be One. Just mix and match two packs, shuffle, and you’re ready to play!
Set Boosters / Booster Display
Love that tear-into-the-pack feeling? Power up with Rare and Mythic cards from Phyrexia: All Will Be One! Find one foil card in each booster!
Collector Boosters / Booster Display
"Compleat" your collection! Grab enhanced boosters containing Borderless cards, showcase cards, and a special treatment that celebrates the glory of Phyrexia in every pack!
Draft Boosters / Booster Display
A favorite for playing Limited. Draft with your friends and play straight out of the pack! Featuring one legendary creature per booster.
