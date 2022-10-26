Skip to main content
Magic The Gathering Logo

The Brothers' War

PREORDER AT

YOUR LOCAL STORE
MTG ARENA
AMAZON
BEST BUY

THE BROTHERS' WAR PRODUCT LINEUP

Prerelease Packs

Fun for new and old players alike! Prerelease Packs let you see the new set for the first time and get you playing at your local game store events!

Store Locator

Bundle

This is the ultimate fan kit. Build your mech army with exclusive items, including a foil promo Queen Kayla bin-Kroog and an oversized spin-down life counter.

Store Locator AMAZON

Jumpstart Boosters / Booster Display

Quick, fun, and easy with 10 unique themes from The Brothers' War! Just mix and match two packs, shuffle, and you’re ready to play!

Store Locator AMAZON

Commander Decks

Get ready for an epic mech battle with one of Magic's most popular formats. Each Commander deck is entirely in the Retro Frame and includes a special Collector Booster Sample Pack.

Store Locator AMAZON

Set Boosters / Booster Display

Love that tear-into-the-pack feeling? Power up with Rare and Mythic cards from The Brothers' War! Find one Retro or Schematic artifact card with Retro Magic frames in each booster!

Store Locator AMAZON

Collector Boosters / Booster Display

Each Collector Booster is packed with the latest and greatest in giant robot technology, including a Transformers card, Retro and Schematic artifacts, Extended-art cards, and tons of foils!

Store Locator AMAZON

Draft Boosters / Booster Display

A favorite for playing Limited. Draft with your friends and play straight out of the pack! Perfect for the traditional Draft or Sealed experience.

Store Locator AMAZON

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

pixel

GET NEWS & UPDATES

Journey back to the past for one of the greatest clashes in Magic’s history! Don't miss a thing with exclusives, announcements, and events sent straight to your inbox.




We use necessary cookies to allow our site to function correctly and collect anonymous session data. Necessary cookies can be opted out through your browser settings. We also use optional cookies to personalize content and ads, provide social media features and analyze web traffic. By clicking “OK, I agree,” you consent to optional cookies. (Learn more about cookies)