We first launched FNM at Home in March of 2020 because players around the world weren't able to keep in touch with their local game store in the usual ways. We wanted to keep the Friday Night Magic fun alive, even when we couldn't do the gathering part. Thankfully, in-store play is available again in many locations, with more and more stores again offering in-person FNM.

With this in mind, we want FNM to go back to being a unique in-store experience, but we also want to continue the fun of MTG Arena's FNM at Home event.

Example of an MTG Arena Midweek Magic event

Introducing Midweek Magic

We've updated our FNM at Home event to take place Tuesdays and Wednesdays, lengthening it slightly so it's easier to play in, and renamed it Midweek Magic (announced in the July 2021 State of the Game article).

There is no entry for Midweek Magic, and you can earn up to three rewards for wins—there are two rare individual card rewards (known as ICRs) and one cosmetic reward.

So, you can enjoy Friday Night Magic with your friends at your local game store, and play in these fun MTG Arena events during the week!

Upcoming Midweek Magic Events

Updated September 14, 2022​​​​​​

Midweek Magic events begin on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. PT and end on Thursdays at 11 a.m. PT.​​