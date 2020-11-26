FNM at Home, With Your Local Store, And on MTG Arena
We first launched FNM at Home in March of 2020 because players around the world weren't able to keep in touch with their local game store in the usual ways. We wanted to keep the Friday Night Magic fun alive, even when we couldn't do the gathering part. Thankfully, in-store play is available again in many locations, with more and more stores again offering in-person FNM.
With this in mind, we want FNM to go back to being a unique in-store experience, but we also want to continue the fun of MTG Arena's FNM at Home event.
Introducing Midweek Magic
We've updated our FNM at Home event to take place Tuesdays and Wednesdays, lengthening it slightly so it's easier to play in, and renamed it Midweek Magic (announced in the July 2021 State of the Game article).
There is no entry for Midweek Magic, and you can earn up to three rewards for wins—there are two rare individual card rewards (known as ICRs) and one cosmetic reward.
So, you can enjoy Friday Night Magic with your friends at your local game store, and play in these fun MTG Arena events during the week!
Upcoming Midweek Magic Events
Updated September 14, 2022
Midweek Magic events begin on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. PT and end on Thursdays at 11 a.m. PT.
- October 18–20: Explorer
Bring a 60-card Explorer deck and battle through Magic's history!
- October 25–27: Standard Shakeup
We're removing some of Standard's most popular and powerful cards. Search for new strategies and bring the best 60-card deck you can create!
(Editor's note: The original banned list published here was not used in the event. Below is the correct list of banned cards.)
- November 1–3: Singleton
Bring a 60-card Alchemy deck with no duplicates besides basic lands! Every game is a unique experience!
- November 8–10: Phantom Chromatic Cube Bot Draft
This week’s event is Chromatic Cube Bot Draft: Try out the biggest and boldest curated draft format on MTG Arena! This is a Phantom event, so drafted cards are not added to your collection.
- November 15–18: The Brothers' War Phantom Sealed
Open six packs of The Brothers' War and add basic lands to make a 40-card deck, then play against other players as much as you want. This is a Phantom event, so cards are not added to your collection.