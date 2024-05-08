Keep the Baldur's Gate adventure going! Play with your favorite characters from Baldur's Gate 3 and more this May 17–19 at your local WPN game stores in the US and Canada in the special Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur's Gate Draft event!

Participating players receive one Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur's Gate Collector Booster to start their deck—you keep all the cards from this booster for your card pool—plus three Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur's Gate Draft Boosters to draft from. And it's Commander Draft: open one pack at a time, selecting two cards each time a pack is passed around, then build your 60-card deck (including your commander or commander and Backgrounds) to play in four-player pods.

But here's a twist: As you play, you'll be venturing into the Baldur's Gate wilderness! Each table will have an oversized Baldur's Gate Wilderness dungeon play aid (it's not a dungeon you can use anywhere else) that you'll use when you venture into the dungeon.

This dungeon card is chock full of choices to make and benefits to claim that could turn the tide in your favor or seal the deal for your victory. Celebrate 50 years of Dungeons & Dragons with Battle for Baldur's Gate – 50th Anniversary Edition events at a WPN game store near you!