TWO RARES. TWO FOILS. TOO POWERFUL.

Announcing Double Masters, a set filled to the brim with powerful and popular reprints. So full, in fact, we had to put two rare or mythic rare cards in each pack!

This is, admittedly, a strange time to be announcing a new product, but even as we all deal with the realities of how COVID-19 is shaping the world, it's good to have something to look forward to. And we think Double Masters is going to be something to look forward to.

We're just going to give you a little bit of information here, but make sure you tune in today (May 21) at 2:30 p.m. PT on twitch.tv/magic for a closer look at what Double Masters is, means, and has in store. And if you keep reading, you'll see how you can help pick what preview cards we unveil later today!

So, what is Double Masters? Let's get into it!

Double Masters

Release Date: August 7, 2020

332 cards

24 packs per booster box

15-card booster packs, with two rares and two foil cards per pack! (And, yes, those foils can be up to two additional rares.)

and per pack! (And, yes, those foils can be up to two additional rares.) Two non-foil borderless showcase box topper cards included in each booster box

Available in English, French, German, Simplified Chinese, and Japanese

Double Masters will be available on Magic Online starting August 6 for $6.99 per booster. It will not be redeemable.

We've doubled everything about Double Masters. Double the rare slots, double the box toppers, double the first-picks in Draft. We'll talk more about the draft experience on Weekly MTG this afternoon at 2:30 p.m. on twitch.tv/magic.

And keeping in the spirit of doubling your experience, we'll be replacing Collector Boosters with something we're calling VIP Edition (for this product only). We'll have more details on what that is as we get a little closer to release, but it will be filled to the brim with awesome stuff.

In addition to double the rares and foils in every pack, every box of Double Masters comes with two (TWO!) non-foil showcase box toppers, which are pulled from a pool of 40 fan-favorite cards in beautiful full-art treatments.

Now, to quell one rumor before it begins, there are no fetch land reprints in this set. We know we told you there was another printing of fetch lands coming this year, and we promise there is, but Double Masters is not that reprint.

You will, however, be able to snag sweet cards like, appropriately, Doubling Season in Double Masters (we leaned into the doubling theme a bit). And because we like you so much, we'll even show it to you now—alongside the ultra-snazzy box topper version!

And if that's not enough of a teaser for you, head on over to @Wizards_Magic to vote on which of four mystery cards you'd like Blake and Steve to preview this afternoon on Weekly MTG!

August 7 may seem like forever away from now, but it'll pass in the blink of an eye. (Or two eyes? DOUBLE!) If you can tide yourself over until mid-July, we'll be back to begin previewing the whole set.