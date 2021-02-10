A technical issue has impacted the contents of the Valentine's Day 2021 drop. If you are a customer who has purchased a foil drop, non-foil drop, or Smitten Superdrop: All-Our-Love Bundle, please check the email associated with your purchase and read this update for more information.

Love is in the Lair this February, and it's not just our signature mixture of perfume and cologne. We've found you the perfect match: the lovely cards from our latest superdrop. Each drop brings a lot to the table. Things like giants, Valentine's Day, faeries, metal, and additional giants. Why not take a look? True love could be only a click away.

So take a stroll through the cards below and join us at secretlair.wizards.com February 12–21 to preorder each drop you fall in love with.

(Please Note: Parcels being delivered to UK customers may experience some delays due to the new Brexit agreements.)

Faerie, Faerie, Faerie Rad

Faerie, Faerie, Faerie Rad is available only in foil.

Contents:

1x Foil borderless alternate-art Glen Elendra Archmage

1x Foil borderless alternate-art Mistbind Clique

1x Foil borderless alternate-art Spellstutter Sprite

1x Foil borderless alternate-art Vendilion Clique

Pricing:

Foil: $39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*

*inclusive of local VAT

Think these are your average faeries? As if! While most faeries flutter about, only these faeries are totally fly. Boasting a '90s-tacular rainbow palette, each foil faerie features hella awesome art by Maria Abagnale, Jen Bartel, Rian Gonzales, and Maria Poliakova. Have a problem with the way they do things? You can talk to their hands, because these antennae are not listening.

The Unfathomable Crushing Brutality of Basic Lands

The Unfathomable Crushing Brutality of Basic Lands is available in foil and non-foil.

Contents:

1x Full-art Plains

1x Full-art Island

1x Full-art Swamp

1x Full-art Mountain

1x Full-art Forest

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99/€34.99*/£29.99*

Foil: $39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*

*inclusive of local VAT

We are Secret Lair, and we are here to teach you the true meaning of brutality. You think creatures are brutal? Creatures are nothing. You think kill spells are brutal? Removal is a child's plaything. Only one type of card is truly brutal and truly metal. And that card is the basic land. Look at these full-art basic lands by Mark Riddick and understand that you know nothing of brutality. Mark knows everything. With these lands in your possession, your education will begin. Prepare to be born anew . . .

Valentine's Day 2021

Valentine's Day 2021 is available in foil and non-foil.

Contents:

1x Borderless Boros Charm

1x Borderless Gisela, Blade of Goldnight

1x Borderless Goblin Rabblemaster

1x Borderless Heliod, Sun-Crowned

1x Borderless Monastery Swiftspear

1x Goblin Token

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99/€34.99*/£29.99*

Foil: $39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*

*inclusive of local VAT

This year, we at Secret Lair only have one question for you: Will you be our Valentine? We don't have any chocolates because we ate them all, but we do have these delightful Valentine's Day cards with equally delightful art by Brandi Milne. These red and white cards (because that makes pink, get it?) will add some romance to your games. Even though they might empty your opponents' life totals, their hearts will be full.

Showcase: Kaldheim – Part 1

Showcase: Kaldheim – Part 1 is available in foil and non-foil.

Contents:

1x Showcase Frost Titan

1x Showcase Primeval Titan

1x Showcase Uro, Titan of Nature's Wrath

Pricing:

Non-foil: $24.99/€29.99*/£24.99*

Foil: $34.99/€39.99*/£34.99*

*inclusive of local VAT

The forests of Littjara are typically still and peaceful, but today, they jump and shudder like a drying machine set to max. It is no shapeshifter that causes the trees to do their best impression of an airport massage chair—it's an army of giants unlike Kaldheim has ever seen. Stomp your opponents with these green and blue Titans that feature Kaldheim's unique showcase frame and art by WolfSkullJack, Christopher Lovell, and Richard Luong. They're large, in charge, and everybody else better watch out!

(Note: We are planning an upcoming B&R announcement. In that announcement, we plan to ban Uro, Titan of Nature's Wrath in Pioneer, Modern, and Historic. Additionally, we are continuing discussions about doing the same in Legacy. While we are still working internally on the larger B&R announcement for that week, we wanted to share this information ahead of this sale.)

Showcase: Kaldheim – Part 2

Showcase: Kaldheim – Part 2 is available in foil and non-foil.

Contents:

1x Showcase Grave Titan

1x Showcase Inferno Titan

1x Showcase Kroxa, Titan of Death's Hunger

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99/€34.99*/£29.99*

Foil: $39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*

*inclusive of local VAT

The burning tar oceans of Immersturm are restless. They pop and bubble like, uh, well exactly like hot tar, but like, way more than usual. Three massive figures emerge from the depths, capsizing a boat of demons into the scorching sea (don't worry, they were all jerks). Kaldheim has giants, but none like this. Stomp your opponents with these black and red Titans that feature Kaldheim's unique showcase frame and art by DZO, GodMachine, and Dibujante Nocturno. They're large, in charge, and everybody else better watch out!

Smitten Superdrop: All-Our-Love Bundle

The Smitten Superdrop has a lot of drops to love. If your passion for Secret Lair knows no bounds, look no further than the All-Our-Love Bundle. Inside, you'll find one of every drop in the Smitten Superdrop, in both foil and non-foil (where applicable). If you don't want to miss a thing, you absolutely don't want to miss this crush-worthy collection.

Contents:

1x Faerie, Faerie, Faerie Rad (Foil)

1x Showcase: Kaldheim – Part 1

1x Showcase: Kaldheim – Part 1 Foil Edition

1x Showcase: Kaldheim – Part 2

1x Showcase: Kaldheim – Part 2 Foil Edition

1x The Unfathomable Crushing Brutality of Basic Lands

1x The Unfathomable Crushing Brutality of Basic Lands Foil Edition

1x Valentine's Day 2021

1x Valentine's Day 2021 Foil Edition

Price: $259.91/€294.91*/£259.91*

*inclusive of local VAT

Savings: $50/€60/£50!

Find Your New Favorite

The Smitten Superdrop isn't all Secret Lair is sharing this February. We're also excited to celebrate incredible expressions of Black identity through Secret Lair: Black Is Magic, with proceeds benefiting Black Girls CODE to empower girls of color in game design, coding programs, and beyond. Learn more about Secret Lair: Black Is Magic today.

No matter how small or tall and brutal or beloved the drops of Secret Lair's Smitten Superdrop may be, they're only here for a limited time. Visit secretlair.wizards.com between February 12 and February 21 to preorder to your heart's fancy.