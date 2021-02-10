Announcing Secret Lair's Smitten Superdrop
A technical issue has impacted the contents of the Valentine's Day 2021 drop. If you are a customer who has purchased a foil drop, non-foil drop, or Smitten Superdrop: All-Our-Love Bundle, please check the email associated with your purchase and read this update for more information.
Love is in the Lair this February, and it's not just our signature mixture of perfume and cologne. We've found you the perfect match: the lovely cards from our latest superdrop. Each drop brings a lot to the table. Things like giants, Valentine's Day, faeries, metal, and additional giants. Why not take a look? True love could be only a click away.
So take a stroll through the cards below and join us at secretlair.wizards.com February 12–21 to preorder each drop you fall in love with.
(Please Note: Parcels being delivered to UK customers may experience some delays due to the new Brexit agreements.)
Faerie, Faerie, Faerie Rad
Faerie, Faerie, Faerie Rad is available only in foil.
Contents:
- 1x Foil borderless alternate-art Glen Elendra Archmage
- 1x Foil borderless alternate-art Mistbind Clique
- 1x Foil borderless alternate-art Spellstutter Sprite
- 1x Foil borderless alternate-art Vendilion Clique
Pricing:
- Foil: $39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*
*inclusive of local VAT
Think these are your average faeries? As if! While most faeries flutter about, only these faeries are totally fly. Boasting a '90s-tacular rainbow palette, each foil faerie features hella awesome art by Maria Abagnale, Jen Bartel, Rian Gonzales, and Maria Poliakova. Have a problem with the way they do things? You can talk to their hands, because these antennae are not listening.
The Unfathomable Crushing Brutality of Basic Lands
The Unfathomable Crushing Brutality of Basic Lands is available in foil and non-foil.
Contents:
- 1x Full-art Plains
- 1x Full-art Island
- 1x Full-art Swamp
- 1x Full-art Mountain
- 1x Full-art Forest
Pricing:
- Non-foil: $29.99/€34.99*/£29.99*
- Foil: $39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*
*inclusive of local VAT
We are Secret Lair, and we are here to teach you the true meaning of brutality. You think creatures are brutal? Creatures are nothing. You think kill spells are brutal? Removal is a child's plaything. Only one type of card is truly brutal and truly metal. And that card is the basic land. Look at these full-art basic lands by Mark Riddick and understand that you know nothing of brutality. Mark knows everything. With these lands in your possession, your education will begin. Prepare to be born anew
Valentine's Day 2021
Valentine's Day 2021 is available in foil and non-foil.
Contents:
- 1x Borderless Boros Charm
- 1x Borderless Gisela, Blade of Goldnight
- 1x Borderless Goblin Rabblemaster
- 1x Borderless Heliod, Sun-Crowned
- 1x Borderless Monastery Swiftspear
- 1x Goblin Token
Pricing:
- Non-foil: $29.99/€34.99*/£29.99*
- Foil: $39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*
*inclusive of local VAT
This year, we at Secret Lair only have one question for you: Will you be our Valentine? We don't have any chocolates because we ate them all, but we do have these delightful Valentine's Day cards with equally delightful art by Brandi Milne. These red and white cards (because that makes pink, get it?) will add some romance to your games. Even though they might empty your opponents' life totals, their hearts will be full.
Showcase: Kaldheim – Part 1
Showcase: Kaldheim – Part 1 is available in foil and non-foil.
Contents:
- 1x Showcase Frost Titan
- 1x Showcase Primeval Titan
- 1x Showcase Uro, Titan of Nature's Wrath
Pricing:
- Non-foil: $24.99/€29.99*/£24.99*
- Foil: $34.99/€39.99*/£34.99*
*inclusive of local VAT
The forests of Littjara are typically still and peaceful, but today, they jump and shudder like a drying machine set to max. It is no shapeshifter that causes the trees to do their best impression of an airport massage chair—it's an army of giants unlike Kaldheim has ever seen. Stomp your opponents with these green and blue Titans that feature Kaldheim's unique showcase frame and art by WolfSkullJack, Christopher Lovell, and Richard Luong. They're large, in charge, and everybody else better watch out!
(Note: We are planning an upcoming B&R announcement. In that announcement, we plan to ban Uro, Titan of Nature's Wrath in Pioneer, Modern, and Historic. Additionally, we are continuing discussions about doing the same in Legacy. While we are still working internally on the larger B&R announcement for that week, we wanted to share this information ahead of this sale.)
Showcase: Kaldheim – Part 2
Showcase: Kaldheim – Part 2 is available in foil and non-foil.
Contents:
- 1x Showcase Grave Titan
- 1x Showcase Inferno Titan
- 1x Showcase Kroxa, Titan of Death's Hunger
Pricing:
- Non-foil: $29.99/€34.99*/£29.99*
- Foil: $39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*
*inclusive of local VAT
The burning tar oceans of Immersturm are restless. They pop and bubble like, uh, well exactly like hot tar, but like, way more than usual. Three massive figures emerge from the depths, capsizing a boat of demons into the scorching sea (don't worry, they were all jerks). Kaldheim has giants, but none like this. Stomp your opponents with these black and red Titans that feature Kaldheim's unique showcase frame and art by DZO, GodMachine, and Dibujante Nocturno. They're large, in charge, and everybody else better watch out!
Smitten Superdrop: All-Our-Love Bundle
The Smitten Superdrop has a lot of drops to love. If your passion for Secret Lair knows no bounds, look no further than the All-Our-Love Bundle. Inside, you'll find one of every drop in the Smitten Superdrop, in both foil and non-foil (where applicable). If you don't want to miss a thing, you absolutely don't want to miss this crush-worthy collection.
Contents:
- 1x Faerie, Faerie, Faerie Rad (Foil)
- 1x Showcase: Kaldheim – Part 1
- 1x Showcase: Kaldheim – Part 1 Foil Edition
- 1x Showcase: Kaldheim – Part 2
- 1x Showcase: Kaldheim – Part 2 Foil Edition
- 1x The Unfathomable Crushing Brutality of Basic Lands
- 1x The Unfathomable Crushing Brutality of Basic Lands Foil Edition
- 1x Valentine's Day 2021
- 1x Valentine's Day 2021 Foil Edition
Price: $259.91/€294.91*/£259.91*
*inclusive of local VAT
Savings: $50/€60/£50!
Find Your New Favorite
No matter how small or tall and brutal or beloved the drops of Secret Lair's Smitten Superdrop may be, they're only here for a limited time. Visit secretlair.wizards.com between February 12 and February 21 to preorder to your heart's fancy.