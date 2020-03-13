With Chandra's signature flare and a style that evokes the best the fiery Planeswalker has to offer, Signature Spellbook: Chandra boasts a collection of powerful red spells featuring Magic's favorite flame-haired torch of defiance. And you can only get your copy at your local game store!

Each Signature Spellbook: Chandra comes with eight cards plus one premium foil version of one of those eight cards at random. It's the ideal way to show your love of Chandra, stylize your Commander deck, or just help the world burn—in a good way.

As a special treat, here's a sneak peek at two of the cards that you'll find in Signature Spellbook: Chandra.

Signature Spellbook: Chandra is available in English exclusively at local game stores near you starting June 26, 2020.