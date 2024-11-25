As winter approaches and the holidays roll in, it's a great time to celebrate the joy of Magic: The Gathering, especially at your local game store! If you're searching for a super-casual and simple event to pass the time, then look no further than Foundations Jumpstart Holiday Play Days. Events will run from November 29, 2024, to January 5, 2025, at participating WPN stores, so contact your local game store for details!

Foundations Jumpstart is simple. You just open two packs of Foundations Jumpstart, shuffle them together, and bam! You've got a deck to play against other Foundations Jumpstart decks. Each booster contains a legendary creature and at least one new-to-Magic card. Who knows? Your Foundations Jumpstart experience might just lead to your next Commander deck. If you're interested, you can explore all the themes right here.

With gameplay that brings together players of all skill levels and one of Magic's most innovative new products, these events offer engaging fun with a low barrier to entry. Most stores will be running these events with rolling pairing, meaning as soon as you wrap up a game, you'll be paired against a new opponent! This keeps the games flowing and the atmosphere casual; that's just the kind of environment you need to relax amid the holidays.

The events are brisk, the gameplay is engaging, and your local game store is a welcoming place to meet fellow Magic players. Settle in for some cozy hours of Magic with Foundations Jumpstart Holiday Play Days at your local game store from November 29, 2024, to January 5, 2025. Contact your local game store for details.