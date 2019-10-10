It's unbelievable. Unheard of. Unusual. It's unique. And it's unfathomably fun.

Announcing Unsanctioned, the preconstructed silver-bordered experience coming February 28, 2020.

Unsanctioned contains five combinable 30-card, silver-bordered decks for wacky Un- fun.

The set contains sixteen brand-new Un- cards to trip your Un- trigger, plus the reprinting of beloved Un- cards from previous Un- sets. It's unbelievable!

Unsanctioned also comes with new full-art black-bordered basic lands that will do the Un- line proud—with a new Un- style and new art. Regular, gorgeous art.

Each copy of Unsanctioned contains the following:

5 30-card decks

2 six-sided dice

10 double-sided tokens

10 full-art basic lands (5 regular, 5 premium)

1 reusable box

Unsanctioned will be available worldwide in English, and will be available in local game stores, mass market stores, and online.