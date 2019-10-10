Announcing Unsanctioned
It's unbelievable. Unheard of. Unusual. It's unique. And it's unfathomably fun.
Announcing Unsanctioned, the preconstructed silver-bordered experience coming February 28, 2020.
Unsanctioned contains five combinable 30-card, silver-bordered decks for wacky Un- fun.
The set contains sixteen brand-new Un- cards to trip your Un- trigger, plus the reprinting of beloved Un- cards from previous Un- sets. It's unbelievable!
Unsanctioned also comes with new full-art black-bordered basic lands that will do the Un- line proud—with a new Un- style and new art. Regular, gorgeous art.
Each copy of Unsanctioned contains the following:
- 5 30-card decks
- 2 six-sided dice
- 10 double-sided tokens
- 10 full-art basic lands (5 regular, 5 premium)
- 1 reusable box
Unsanctioned will be available worldwide in English, and will be available in local game stores, mass market stores, and online.