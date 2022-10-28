The Brothers' War hits stores worldwide on November 18, and for Commander fans, we have two new Commander decks featuring epic legends, reprints, and all-new cards.

Urza's Iron Alliance Mishra's Burnished Banner

You can check out the cards in The Brothers' War Commander Card Image Gallery, as well as the regular cards in The Brothers' War Card Image Gallery and Booster Fun variants of The Brothers' War cards.

Plus, for a rundown of all the cards across the set and where you can find them, check out our Collecting The Brothers' War article!

Look for The Brothers' War Commander decks at your local game store, online through Amazon, and everywhere you find Magic: The Gathering products sold.

(Editor's Note: The decklists below pull the newest printing of each card automatically from Gatherer, including printings which are not in this product. Decklists are not card-for-card product displays but rather interactive lists of the cards included in each deck.)

Urza's Iron Alliance

Urza, Chief Artificer and Tawnos, Solemn Survivor are traditional foil cards.

1 Urza, Chief Artificer 1 Tawnos, Solemn Survivor 1 Sanwell, Avenger Ace 1 Scholar of New Horizons 1 March of Progress 1 Wire Surgeons 1 Wreck Hunter 1 Hexavus 1 Kayla's Music Box 1 Thopter Shop 1 Indomitable Archangel 1 Ethersworn Adjudicator 1 Noxious Gearhulk 1 Alela, Artful Provocateur 1 Sphinx's Revelation 1 Angel of the Ruins 1 Austere Command 1 Bronze Guardian 1 Digsite Engineer 1 Losheel, Clockwork Scholar 1 Phyrexian Rebirth 1 Tempered Steel 1 Teshar, Ancestor's Apostle 1 Unbreakable Formation 1 Urza's Ruinous Blast 1 Bident of Thassa 1 Master of Etherium 1 One with the Machine 1 Sai, Master Thopterist 1 Sharding Sphinx 1 Shimmer Dragon 1 Thopter Spy Network 1 Thought Monitor 1 Vedalken Humiliator 1 Marionette Master 1 Baleful Strix 1 Sharuum the Hegemon 1 Vindicate 1 Darksteel Juggernaut 1 Etched Champion 1 Myr Battlesphere 1 Solemn Simulacrum 1 Steel Hellkite 1 Steel Overseer 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Prairie Stream 1 River of Tears 1 Skycloud Expanse 1 Spire of Industry 1 Sunken Hollow 1 Temple of Deceit 1 Temple of Enlightenment 1 Temple of Silence 1 Swords to Plowshares 1 Filigree Attendant 1 Whirler Rogue 1 Armix, Filigree Thrasher 1 Despark 1 Chief of the Foundry 1 Cranial Plating 1 Liquimetal Torque 1 Relic of Progenitus 1 Skullclamp 1 Sol Ring 1 Swiftfoot Boots 1 Thought Vessel 1 Arcane Sanctum 1 Azorius Chancery 1 Darksteel Citadel 1 Dimir Aqueduct 1 Orzhov Basilica 1 Etherium Sculptor 1 Preordain 1 Chrome Courier 1 Arcane Signet 1 Azorius Signet 1 Dimir Signet 1 Orzhov Signet 1 Ancient Den 1 Ash Barrens 1 Bojuka Bog 1 Command Tower 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Goldmire Bridge 1 Mistvault Bridge 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Razortide Bridge 1 Seat of the Synod 1 Vault of Whispers 4 Plains 4 Island 3 Swamp

Urza's Iron Alliance Tokens

1 Phyrexian Horror // Servo token

1 Construct (Urzan) // Servo token

1 Construct (Urzan) // Thopter token

1 Myr // Thopter token

1 Thopter // Faerie token

1 Copy // Thopter (blue) token

1 Powerstone // Myr token

1 Powerstone // Faerie token

2 Myr // Servo tokens

Turn Over

Turn Over

Turn Over

Turn Over

Turn Over

Turn Over

Turn Over

Turn Over

Turn Over

Mishra's Burnished Banner

Mishra, Eminent One and Ashnod the Uncaring are traditional foil cards.

1 Mishra, Eminent One 1 Ashnod the Uncaring 1 Glint Raker 1 Terisiare's Devastation 1 Blast-Furnace Hellkite 1 Farid, Enterprising Salvager 1 Machine God's Effigy 1 Scavenged Brawler 1 Smelting Vat 1 Wondrous Crucible 1 Muzzio, Visionary Architect 1 Geth, Lord of the Vault 1 Herald of Anguish 1 Jhoira, Weatherlight Captain 1 Silas Renn, Seeker Adept 1 Lithoform Engine 1 Emry, Lurker of the Loch 1 Master Transmuter 1 Padeem, Consul of Innovation 1 Workshop Elders 1 Fain, the Broker 1 Audacious Reshapers 1 Blasphemous Act 1 Chaos Warp 1 Cursed Mirror 1 Hellkite Igniter 1 Slobad, Goblin Tinkerer 1 Bedevil 1 Brudiclad, Telchor Engineer 1 Idol of Oblivion 1 Metalwork Colossus 1 Mirrorworks 1 Oblivion Stone 1 Spine of Ish Sah 1 Strionic Resonator 1 Trading Post 1 Traxos, Scourge of Kroog 1 Darkwater Catacombs 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Shadowblood Ridge 1 Smoldering Marsh 1 Temple of Deceit 1 Temple of Epiphany 1 Temple of Malice 1 Fact or Fiction 1 Thirst for Knowledge 1 Abrade 1 Expressive Iteration 1 Oni-Cult Anvil 1 Dreamstone Hedron 1 Fellwar Stone 1 Hedron Archive 1 Ichor Wellspring 1 Mind Stone 1 Servo Schematic 1 Sol Ring 1 Thran Dynamo 1 Buried Ruin 1 Crumbling Necropolis 1 Dimir Aqueduct 1 Izzet Boilerworks 1 Myriad Landscape 1 Rakdos Carnarium 1 Reliquary Tower 1 Mnemonic Sphere 1 Thoughtcast 1 Executioner's Capsule 1 Feed the Swarm 1 Faithless Looting 1 Arcane Signet 1 Commander's Sphere 1 Dimir Signet 1 Mycosynth Wellspring 1 Nihil Spellbomb 1 Prophetic Prism 1 Rakdos Signet 1 Wayfarer's Bauble 1 Ash Barrens 1 Command Tower 1 Drossforge Bridge 1 Great Furnace 1 Mistvault Bridge 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Seat of the Synod 1 Silverbluff Bridge 1 Terramorphic Expanse 1 Vault of Whispers 4 Swamp 5 Island 4 Mountain

Mishra's Burnished Banner Tokens

1 Servo // Eldrazi (10/10) token

1 Servo // Powerstone token

1 Mishra's Warform // Inkling token

1 Copy // Inkling token

1 Scrap // Phyrexian Myr (Brudiclad) token

1 Scrap // Powerstone token

1 Goat // Construct (1/1) token

1 Construct (1/1) // Phyrexian Myr (Brudiclad) token

2 Copy // Powerstone tokens

Turn Over

Turn Over

Turn Over

Turn Over

Turn Over

Turn Over

Turn Over

Turn Over

Turn Over

Look for The Brothers' War Commander decks at your local game store, online through Amazon, and everywhere you find Magic: The Gathering products sold.