Magic: The Gathering Companion—the official app for joining, running, and engaging in Magic events—is about to become a bit more personal.

Rolling out the week of February 16, Companion will be introducing Player Profiles, a feature that will help you keep track of where you've played and where you'll play next. With the rollout of this feature, you'll be able to view your event history, your favorite stores, and get important updates with a personalized inbox. All just for you. By design, your Player Profile is private—only you can view your profile, play history, favorite stores, and inbox.

At launch, your Player Profile's main feature will be showing your participation in organized play events and event history. That may include the event name, date, store where you played, and, when available, match results. It will not include that punt you made in the last round to miss the Top 8.

Players will be able to select their favorite stores as a convenient way to bookmark the places they like to play. You'll be able to favorite those stores and collect them in a dedicated Favorite Stores area for access later. Make sure to select the stores that have the best food next door.

Finally, your Player Profile also contains an inbox for important communications that players can return to on their own time. In your inbox, we'll keep you on top of notable moments like Prereleases, Store Championships, Friday Night Magic, and more. Though we swear we won't spam you with images of Mulldrifter . Yet. At launch, this will only be available in the app and will not be accessible from the web portal.

And this is just the first step in updates to Companion coming this year! The team is working tirelessly behind the scenes to make Companion an even more useful tool for your Magic play. Stay tuned for more updates to come!