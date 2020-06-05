Hi, everyone!

I'm Ari Zirulnik, the packaging copywriter for Magic. I have the pleasure of interacting with nearly every product we create, so I am "uniquely positioned to write an article that goes into detail on all of the Core Set 2021 products" according to the mean product architect who didn't want to write this article himself. As an extra incentive to learn about M21, I'm following up each product with a TOP-SECRET and EXTREMELY CANON Teferi fact that has never previously been revealed to the public.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Ari is not on the Worldbuilding team, and these Teferi "facts" are non-canon, despite his frenzied insistence to the contrary.

DRAFT BOOSTERS

This is the classic Magic booster pack. You know what you're getting here: 10 commons, 3 uncommons, 1 rare or mythic rare, 1 land, and 1 token/ad card. Around a third of the time, one of the commons will be replaced by a foil of any rarity. It's also possible that you get a card in a showcase frame, an exciting alternate version of a normal M21 card.

Additionally, M21 Draft Boosters occasionally contain borderless cards!

Draft Boosters are available on their own, or in a display box of 36 packs.

TOP-SECRET TEFERI FACT #1:

At the Tolarian Academy, Teferi once licked a beeble on a dare.

BUY-A-BOX PROMO

If you buy a display of Core Set 2021 from a WPN store, you get a free copy of the buy-a-box promo card (while supplies last). It's pretty precious this time around:

It's a cat. And a dog. And they're best friends. BEST FRIENDS. I don't know if this card is based on a true story, but I think it's best for all of us if we pretend that it is.

TOP-SECRET TEFERI FACT #2:

Teferi uses his time magic to cheat at Dominarian Checkers. Jhoira won't play anymore.

COLLECTOR BOOSTERS

Collector Boosters are jam-packed with special goodies. Since this article is about going in-depth, let's get real granular. I even have an image. I don't know how to make these images, but it turns out if you just type "make this an image" the person who converts documents into web pages will get an image made for you.

Collector Booster Contents

Each Collector Booster comes with 4–5 rares or mythic rares, 7–9 special-treatment cards, and 11 foils! These packs are perfect for players looking for the most exciting pulls possible.

You can read more about Collector Boosters and where to find alternate versions of cards from Mike Turian here.

TOP-SECRET TEFERI FACT #3:

Teferi doesn't trust bookmarks—he always creases the corner of the page to save his spot.

WELCOME BOOSTERS

Introducing Welcome Boosters!

These boosters fill the slot previously occupied by Welcome Decks. Each M21 Welcome Booster is exactly the same and contains a little slice of what makes Magic awesome. They have legendaries, planeswalkers, showcase cards, and more. They also have double-sided helper cards that contain tips on how to get started, find stores, and learn a lot more about the game.

Welcome Boosters will be available to new players for free at WPN stores everywhere, while supplies last.

TOP-SECRET TEFERI FACT #4:

Teferi possesses a glycoprotein that binds to proteins in snake venom, rendering them harmless. Wait, sorry, that fact was about mongooses.

PLANEWALKER DECKS

Let's meet Basri Ket.

Basri joins Teferi, Liliana, Chandra, and Garruk as one of the five faces of the Core Set 2021 Planeswalker Decks. These decks are perfect for anyone getting into Magic (and the perfect follow-up to Welcome Boosters in terms of article flow). Let's take a quick look at what each deck does:

Basri, Devoted Paladin

Play a bunch of creatures and smother them in +1/+1 counters.

Teferi, Timeless Voyager

Draw lots of extra cards, and trigger abilities every time you do.

Liliana, Death Mage

Get rewarded when your creatures die, then bring them back to life so they can die all over again.

Chandra, Flame's Catalyst

Set your opponents on fire, and watch your creatures grow.

Garruk, Hunt's Herald

Play big creatures. When you're done, play even bigger creatures.

Each of these decks are simple to play, and fun to master. We have one more way for new players to get into the game . . .

TOP-SECRET TEFERI FACT #5:

Teferi went back in time and prevented this fact from ever being written in the first place.

MAGIC: THE GATHERING ARENA STARTER KIT

Introducing the Magic: The Gathering Arena Starter Kit. If it looks familiar, that's because it's a follow-up to the Spellslinger Starter Kit. The contents are pretty similar, too.

The Spellslinger Kits were designed to teach the game with inserts, but we've learned that sending brand-new players to the MTG Arena tutorial is a much better experience for them, and this product leans into that fact.

Inside, you'll find two fun, beginner-friendly decks. You also get a 16-page reference rulebook and two fold-out tuck boxes for the decks. Finally, you get an MTG Arena code card, good for digital copies of both decks, that can be used twice—once for you, and once for a friend you'd like to play with.

TOP-SECRET TEFERI FACT #6:

Teferi has a +6 modifier on all INT rolls.

PRERELEASE PACK

No set is complete without a Prerelease pack! Core Set 2021's pack is pretty much what you're used to—6 boosters; 1 foil date-stamped card; and an insert. This insert has a timeline of Teferi's life, from his childhood at the Academy to the War of the Spark.

How do you get a Prerelease pack? Sign up for a prerelease at your local game store! It's a great way to get hyped for a new set and test out the physical cards as soon as possible. Don't know where your closest WPN store is? Check out our store locator here.

TOP-SECRET TEFERI FACT #7:

Teferi is a tenor with the voice of an angel. The angel desperately wants it back.

BUNDLE

Just one product left: the bundle! Before bundles were invented, people could only carry two things at once. Wanted to carry three things? Get a third arm, buddy. With WotC's patented Bundle™ Technology™, you'll be able to carry way more than two things. Specifically, each bundle contains:

10 Core Set 2021 Draft Booster packs

20 basic lands

20 foil basic lands

1 alternate-art foil pack leader

1 oversized 20-sided die

That's 52 things, which is significantly more than two.

TOP-SECRET TEFERI FACT #8:

Teferi's last name is Berry.

OUTRO

Wow! We sure learned about a bunch of different products. And we also learned a whole lot of very true canon things about Teferi. (EDITOR'S NOTE: Still non-canon.) Thanks for joining me on this Core Set 2021 product journey. I will leave you with the following words of advice: if you see me on MTG Arena (account name REZ), please let me win, I could really use the boost.

Until next time!