Dates to Know for Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty and More in 2022
Enjoying all the new Innistrad: Crimson Vow cards? Looking forward to a double dose of werewolves and vampires with Innistrad: Double Feature? Want to plan your travel to the future with Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty?
Here's all the dates to mark on your calendars as we wrap up an incredible 2021 and look ahead to an exciting 2022 for Magic!
Hashtags: #MTGCrimson and #MTGInnistrad
LoadingReadyRun Pre-Prerelease Broadcast: November 5, 2021
MTG Arena and Magic Online Release: November 11, 2021
Prerelease Week: November 12–18, 2021
Release Date: November 19, 2021
You can see where to find Innistrad: Crimson Vow previews now, then check out the latest cards in the Innistrad: Crimson Vow Card Image Gallery today. Plus, keep an eye out for another Innistrad: Crimson Vow treat as we approach its release on MTG Arena and Magic Online November 11.
Commander Party Details: November 16, 2021
Innistrad: Double Feature Card Image Gallery: Week of November 29, 2021
Innistrad: Double Feature Preview Events: January 21, 2022, exclusively at WPN Premium stores
Innistrad: Double Feature, Commander Collection: Black, and Commander Party Events: January 28, 2022
Commander Collection: Black and Innistrad: Double Feature arrive just in time for Commander Party events! Stay tuned for our Commander Party explainer on November 16 to learn more about this new way to play with your favorite Commander deck at your local game store.
Hashtag: #MTGNeon
Where to Find Previews Article: January 24, 2022
Debut Broadcast and Previews: Begin January 27, 2022
MTG Arena and Magic Online Release: February 10, 2022
Prerelease Week: February 11–17, 2022
Worldwide Release: February 18, 2022
Before we close out 2021, we'll share some details, artwork, and a few previews from Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty, then share even more in the lead up to our debut video and previews in January 2021.
And that's just the beginning—there's plenty more to come as we kick off a bright year for Magic in 2022!