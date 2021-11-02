Enjoying all the new Innistrad: Crimson Vow cards? Looking forward to a double dose of werewolves and vampires with Innistrad: Double Feature? Want to plan your travel to the future with Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty?

Here's all the dates to mark on your calendars as we wrap up an incredible 2021 and look ahead to an exciting 2022 for Magic!

Hashtags: #MTGCrimson and #MTGInnistrad

LoadingReadyRun Pre-Prerelease Broadcast: November 5, 2021

MTG Arena and Magic Online Release: November 11, 2021

Prerelease Week: November 12–18, 2021

Release Date: November 19, 2021

You can see where to find Innistrad: Crimson Vow previews now, then check out the latest cards in the Innistrad: Crimson Vow Card Image Gallery today. Plus, keep an eye out for another Innistrad: Crimson Vow treat as we approach its release on MTG Arena and Magic Online November 11.

Commander Party Details: November 16, 2021

Innistrad: Double Feature Card Image Gallery: Week of November 29, 2021

Innistrad: Double Feature Preview Events: January 21, 2022, exclusively at WPN Premium stores

Innistrad: Double Feature, Commander Collection: Black, and Commander Party Events: January 28, 2022

Commander Collection: Black and Innistrad: Double Feature arrive just in time for Commander Party events! Stay tuned for our Commander Party explainer on November 16 to learn more about this new way to play with your favorite Commander deck at your local game store.

Hashtag: #MTGNeon

Where to Find Previews Article: January 24, 2022

Debut Broadcast and Previews: Begin January 27, 2022

MTG Arena and Magic Online Release: February 10, 2022

Prerelease Week: February 11–17, 2022

Worldwide Release: February 18, 2022

Before we close out 2021, we'll share some details, artwork, and a few previews from Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty, then share even more in the lead up to our debut video and previews in January 2021.

And that's just the beginning—there's plenty more to come as we kick off a bright year for Magic in 2022!