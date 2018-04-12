You've already seen the exclusive cards in the Dominaria Planeswalker decks, if you read the interwebs closely, but we still have yet to show you the decklists of the two Planeswalker Decks you can start playing as early as the Prerelease.

So let's do that. And if you don't recognize some of the cards, be sure to check out the full Dominaria Card Image Gallery.

(Editor's note: Cards from Dominaria will not show up correctly below until Gatherer is updated next week.)

Teferi, Timebender

Planeswalker (1)
1 Teferi, Timebender
Creature (23)
1 Serra Angel 2 Niambi, Faithful Healer 1 Daring Archaeologist 1 Zahid, Djinn of the Lamp 2 Sparring Construct 3 Knight of New Benalia 2 Relic Runner 1 Tetsuko Umezawa, Fugitive 3 Aesthir Glider 2 Jhoira's Familiar 2 Juggernaut 3 Teferi's Sentinel
Sorcery (5)
1 Divination 4 Temporal Machinations
Instant (5)
3 Gideon's Reproach 2 Befuddle
Land (26)
11 Plains 11 Island 4 Meandering River
60 Cards
Chandra, Bold Pyromancer

Planeswalker (1)
1 Chandra, Bold Pyromancer
Creature (23)
1 Marwyn, the Nurturer 2 Llanowar Elves 1 Ghitu Chronicler 3 Elfhame Druid 4 Pyromantic Pilgrim 1 Krosan Druid 3 Karplusan Hound 1 Gaea's Protector 2 Baloth Gorger 3 Fire Elemental 1 Grunn, the Lonely King 1 Primordial Wurm
Sorcery (4)
2 Chandra's Outburst 1 Fight with Fire 1 Fiery Intervention
Instant (5)
2 Shivan Fire 2 Gift of Growth 1 Pierce the Sky
Artifact (1)
1 Gilded Lotus
Land (26)
11 Mountain 11 Forest 4 Timber Gorge
60 Cards
