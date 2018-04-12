You've already seen the exclusive cards in the Dominaria Planeswalker decks, if you read the interwebs closely, but we still have yet to show you the decklists of the two Planeswalker Decks you can start playing as early as the Prerelease.

So let's do that. And if you don't recognize some of the cards, be sure to check out the full Dominaria Card Image Gallery.

(Editor's note: Cards from Dominaria will not show up correctly below until Gatherer is updated next week.)