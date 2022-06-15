Ongoing global supply issues have resulted in a delay for a portion of English-language Double Masters 2022 Collector Boosters.

A portion of English-language Double Masters 2022 Collector Boosters will be delayed in North America for approximately 1–2 weeks after set release due to ongoing production challenges.

As a result of this delay, English-language Collector Boosters may have limited availability at set release.

Thank you for your understanding as we work to supply fans and stores as soon as possible.