Not too long ago, we announced that, starting with Kaladesh, we would be introducing something called Planeswalker Decks. Planeswalker Decks will serve as ramps for new players to get into the game.

That means this is the last time I'll be writing the article introducing the decklists for Intro Packs. Granted, the Planeswalker Deck decklist article will still be an article where I show off decklists pretty much exactly like I'm doing here, but, you know, nostalgia.

First up, here's what they'll look like in stores:

Note that you can typically start playing with Intro Packs at your Prerelease July 16 and 17. Or you can wait till Eldritch Moon is officially on sale July 22!

And now, the decklists!