The recently revealed Phyrexia: All Will Be One card Urtet, Remnant of Memnarch has two versions—a Commander version in Set Boosters and an extended-art version found in Collector Boosters—that have two different rarities in the images.

These card images are correct. The Urtet, Remnant of Memnarch Phyrexia: All Will Be One Commander version (found in Set Boosters) will drop as a mythic rare. Meanwhile, the extended-art Urtet, Remnant of Memnarch (found only in Collector Boosters) will drop as a rare. Both versions will be legal for play in Commander, Vintage, and Legacy.

Previews for Phyrexia: All Will Be One are happening now through January 25, with tabletop Prerelease events kicking off February 3. To see more preview content from Phyrexia: All Will Be One, check out the Card Image Gallery.