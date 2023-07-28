Hello, everyone! Today, we're delivering some special news from our team in Japan related to Wilds of Eldraine, Magic's new set coming September 8!

Magic returns to Eldraine, a plane filled with knights, royal families, fairies, witches, fairy tales, and legends. You might already know a little about what will be in this set—yes, there will be a bonus sheet that focuses on a specific card type, just like Retro Artifact cards in The Brothers' War and Mystical Archive cards in Strixhaven: School of Mages.

This time, the theme will be enchantments. With some of the greatest enchantments of all time, these 63 Enchanting Tales cards show off the plane of Eldraine and will be included in Draft, Set, and Collector Boosters.

Greater Auramancy Necropotence

Out of the 63 Enchanting Tales cards, 20 of them will have anime borderless Booster Fun treatments illustrated by Japanese artists. Today, we are showing six anime borderless cards!

Art by: Mai Okuma

Greater Auramancy

Art by: Daisuke Tatsuma

Smothering Tithe

Art by: Fuzichoco

Rhystic Study

Art by: Kuregure

Necropotence

Art by: Zizero

Aggravated Assault

Art by: Kemonomichi

Doubling Season

Exciting, right? Anime borderless cards depict the plane of Eldraine, illustrated with Japanese artistic aesthetics. You can expect the rest of these to be revealed during the preview season, which will start on August 15.

These anime borderless cards can be found in the same slot as other Enchanting Tales cards in some Wilds of Eldraine boosters. Japanese boosters will have Japanese-language versions of these cards, while other languages will have English-language versions.

Also, in Wilds of Eldraine Collector Boosters, confetti foil versions of these anime borderless cards can be found. These have a special confetti-like foil treatment that looks truly magical!

Rhystic Study Confetti Foil

We'll be publishing further details about the contents of each product as we get closer to the debut of Wilds of Eldraine.

That's all for now! Be sure to check out the debut of Wilds of Eldraine and the set's preview season, which start on August 15. You can join in on Prerelease events from September 1–7 and look forward to the launch on September 8! You can preorder Wilds of Eldraine now online at Amazon, at your local game store, and wherever Magic products are sold.