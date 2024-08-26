Looking to pick up unique promo cards and some fan-favorite Commander decks? Starting in early September, you can find all that and more in a new line of bundles. Available in Costco stores while supplies last, this promotion will be available in the US and Canada only, and only in English.

March of the Machine Deluxe Commander Kit

Growing Threat Deluxe Commander Kit Calvalry Charge Deluxe Commander Kit

Divine Convocation Deluxe Commander Kit Call for Backup Deluxe Commander Kit

Tinker Time Deluxe Commander Kit

The Deluxe Commander Kit is a great way to acquire staples for the Commander format, open boosters from multiple formats, and collect two iconic planeswalkers with a special promotional expansion symbol!

Jace, Memory Adept Ajani, Mentor of Heroes

Each March of the Machine Deluxe Commander Kit contains the following:

1 March of the Machine Commander deck

1 Bloomburrow Play Booster

1 March of the Machine Set Booster

1 Commander Masters Set Booster

2 Traditional foil promo cards 1 Jace, Memory Adept with the promotional expansion symbol 1 Ajani, Mentor of Heroes with the promotional expansion symbol



For more information on the contents of the March of the Machine Commander decks, check out the decklists right here.