Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur's Gate takes the flair and flavor of Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms and picks up where 2020's Commander Legends release left off: a fun-first set packed with legendary creatures, epic additions to your favorite Commander decks, and the return of Commander Draft to bring the battle to your own party of friends.

Art by: John Stanko

It matches the social gameplay fun of Magic: The Gathering Commander with the flavor and excitement of being a powerful, high-level character in Dungeons & Dragons. Whether you're a Dungeons & Dragons fan ready to explore a new multiplayer game or a Magic multiplayer master ready to draft and play with friends again, Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur's Gate combines these experiences into unique gameplay for every fan.

Set Booster Display

Set Booster

Draft Booster Display

Draft Booster

Collector Booster Display

Collector Booster

Bundle

Prerelease Pack

Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur's Gate will be available in many familiar ways:

Draft, Set, and Collector Boosters

Bundle

Prerelease Pack, containing three Draft Boosters, a year-stamped foil rare or mythic rare, a dungeon card, and a MTG Arena code card

And, like Commander Legends before it, Draft Boosters will contain 20 cards—one of which will be a traditional foil!

Plus, four Commander decks will be available as well:

Party Time (white-black)

Mind Flayarrrs (blue-black)

Draconic Dissent (blue-red)

Exit from Exile (red-green)

Each features a ready-to-play 100-card Commander deck featuring ten new-to-Magic cards plus a Collector Booster Sample Pack, like with Streets of New Capenna Commander.

Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur's Gate Key Dates

Debut and Previews Begin : May 17

: May 17 Card Image Gallery Complete : May 23

: May 23 Commander Previews : May 24–25

: May 24–25 Commander Card Image Gallery Complete : May 26

: May 26 In-Store Prerelease Events and Sales Begin : June 3

: June 3 Worldwide Release : June 10

: June 10 Launch Parties: June 10–12

And if a greater gathering of friends—a convention hall full of adventurers to match wits and share multiplayer showdowns with—is something you're interested in, then CommandFest is for you. This Magic event celebrating Commander play returns with Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur's Gate, and we'll share more information about these events soon.

Draft Your Party. Build Your Legend.

Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur's Gate features the return of Commander Draft. Commander Draft is a unique Limited format combining Commander's multiplayer gameplay and rules with drafting 20-card boosters to build a deck to match.

If you missed out on 2020's Commander Legends release showing off the Commander Draft format, Gavin Verhey's Good Morning Magic video covering the format can get you up to speed on what it's all about:

The Digital Beyond

Prefer to play on your PC or mobile device? Fancy one-on-one showdowns over the adventure of multiplayer? Ready to level up with the latest Alchemy and Historic cards only available on MTG Arena?

Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate releases this July, bringing hundreds of new cards to MTG Arena and launching with everything you've come to expect from full set releases—including a Set Mastery, Draft gameplay modes, and more.

We'll share more about Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate closer to release this July.

The First Previews

All of the dates, artwork, and first previews for Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur's Gate were shared earlier on Weekly MTG.

If the video reveal isn't what you're looking for, we've got all the preview cards you missed right here. First, let's look at some of the most exciting options for our mana bases.

Or if aesthetics is something you like with your lands, the extended-art versions can be yours as well:

If you were a fan of Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms cards featuring the rulebook art treatment, you're in luck as it's returning—and bringing iconic creatures and spells along with it, too:

Of course, it isn't Dungeons & Dragons without Dragons—and heroes that may face off against them:

Picking up a Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur's Gate Bundle will net you an alternate-art version of Wand of Wonder:

And picking up a full Draft, Set, or Collector Booster display of Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur's Gate from your local game store—while supplies last—can net you the Buy-a-Box promo version of Elder Brain.

We'll hit the ground running when Magic returns to Faerûn with Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur's Gate. Previews begin May 17, with the worldwide release planned for June 10—see you there!