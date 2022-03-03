She was someone who fit right in but could be spotted instantly. Brown hair and piercing eyes, each of her steps resounded with confidence and focus: there was no mistaking that she was exactly who you were told to follow without being followed.

From across the lounge, you watched her, slouched comfortably and shaded by fronds. She had her back to a corner—looking out for anyone looking out, and nobody would get the drop on her.

Smart. And being smart led to questions.

Who was she with? Was she meeting someone? When did she leave? Where did she go next?

Those were questions just about anyone would ask, but for the first time in a long time, an even bigger one burned in your mind: Who was she, and why was she here?

"Compliments of the kitchen."

You turned away to see a server plating fancy hors d'oeuvres in front of you. With a smile and nod, you adjusted your napkin and started to thank them—but their eyes were up, staring out and away.

There was no doubt who they, too, were watching.

Splatter.

The server's tray tipped a touch too far, sending the rest of the snacks into your lap. It took a few moments to wipe away the mess as you stood up.

"My sincerest apologies." The server fawned over the mess, carefully working to shift the tablecloth, reset clean silverware, and retrieve a fresh napkin from nearby.

Then it hit you: this was no accident. It was all a distraction, and it was enough: you turned back again to see the brown-haired woman stepping out the front door. Sprinting might let you keep eyes on her, but there were too many around to make a scene like that.

And now you were being watched, too.

Placing more than enough to cover the bill on the table, you make your way outside just in time to see her disappear around the corner, roaring away in a sleek roadster.

Why didn't you follow?

Some questions needed a good answer, but this one sped off like there was no tomorrow. For someone with so many eyes on them, maybe there wasn't one. That's just how it goes sometimes on the streets of New Capenna.

Streets of New Capenna Key Dates

Streets of New Capenna expansion symbol (left) and Streets of New Capenna Commander expansion symbol (right)

Streets of New Capenna Story : March 28–April 5

: March 28–April 5 Streets of New Capenna Story Video : March 31

: March 31 Debut Video and Previews Begin : April 7

: April 7 Card Image Gallery Complete : April 15

: April 15 Commander Previews : April 18–19

: April 18–19 Commander Card Image Gallery Complete : April 20

: April 20 In-Store Prerelease Events and Sales Begin : April 22

: April 22 MTG Arena and Magic Online Release : April 28

: April 28 Streets of New Capenna Launch Trailer : April 28

: April 28 Worldwide Release : April 29

: April 29 Commander Launch Parties : April 29–May 1

: April 29–May 1 Game Day : May 7–15

: May 7–15 Store Championships: July 9–17

Story Before Previews Continue

If you want to survive the alleys and avenues in New Capenna, you'll need to know what to watch out for. Beginning March 28, you'll meet each of the five families that run the streets and follow along as we learn why the city is important for more characters than you'd expect—and imperiled from its past and for its future.

On March 31 our friends at the Command Zone will share a video diving into the story and background for Streets of New Capenna, giving you a closer look at the characters, families, and dangers that all live in the city.

Turning the Corner for Previews

Streets of New Capenna offers the glitz of a city filled with power—and the grime of corruption that power brings with it. If you missed the first look at the gold and glam ahead, Weekly MTG has you covered:

Too hard-boiled for the video version? You can take a first look at some of the cards arriving with Streets of New Capenna now!

A city that looms as large as New Capenna exudes power and luxury, thanks to the five families you'll find here.

Obscura

(White-Blue-Black)

Maestros

(Blue-Black-Red)

Riveteers

(Black-Red-Green)

Cabaretti

(Red-Green-White)

Brokers

(Green-White-Blue)

While you'll learn more about these powerful families soon, their influence and reach extends to every corner of the city. Seen above, the full-art metropolis basic lands will be available in Draft, Set, and Collector Boosters (similar to how Ukiyo-e basic lands appeared in boosters for Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty).

Each of the five families that vie for strength—and profits—in New Capenna take more than just one or two colors. Family means business in this city, and being aligned with dealmakers and muscle looking out for you can make all the difference when there are four more families ready to take you out.

With wealth and power comes luxury, as the families of New Capenna can show off all three with beautiful locales to host their efforts—legal and otherwise. Borderless and skyscraper treatments are just a taste of the beauty and style you'll discover.

And you'll want to be with a family to take advantage of what they offer. Each family you can choose between has their own plan to be on top—what the Brokers offer below is just a first taste.

If you're going to contract a family for power, go for a golden age version and show off your newfound connections.

Here's where you'll find these—and many more—cards coming with Streets of New Capenna:

Streets of New Capenna Draft, Set, and Collector Boosters—plus a new Japan-exclusive compact 10–Set Booster Display

Streets of New Capenna Bundle, featuring an alternate-art promo card and spindown die

Streets of New Capenna Theme Boosters, featuring all five families of New Capenna

Streets of New Capenna Prerelease Packs, one for each family that includes a spindown die and seeded Family Booster packed with family-focused cards

Five Streets of New Capenna Commander decks, one for each family

Draft Booster Display

Set Booster Display

Collector Booster Display

Bundle

Theme Boosters

Prerelease Pack (Obscura)

In-Store Play with Streets of New Capenna Commander Decks

Streets of New Capenna Commander includes Set Booster-exclusive cards, extended-art cards in Collector Boosters, plus five Commander decks with each family represented:

Obscura Operation (white-blue-black)

Maestros Massacre (blue-black-red)

Riveteers Rampage (black-red-green)

Cabaretti Cacophony (red-green-white)

Bedecked Brokers (green-white-blue)

Each Streets of New Capenna Commander deck includes a Collector Booster Sample Pack, featuring two cards from among what you can discover in a Streets of New Capenna Collector Booster—providing beautiful new cards you may want to swap into your deck, too.

You can show why your family means business with these decks at the in-store Commander Launch Parties taking place April 29–May 1, which feature a promotional version of Swiftfoot Boots—the perfect shoes for getting around the city.

In North America, new-to-Magic players can join their friends in the Commander Launch Party action—and events beyond—where bringing a friend gets them a promotional Mind Stone to tap into too.

Art by: Caroline Gariba

Watch your step as you begin to make your way around the city when the Streets of New Capenna story kicks off on March 28, followed by previews beginning April 7. This is an offer you won't want to refuse.