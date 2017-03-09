Over the past year, Wizards of the Coast has been working to streamline legacy systems used in recording organized play participation. As part of this effort, we will be decommissioning some back-end systems on March 21, 2017.

Chances are you didn't understand much of that, but here's the gist of it: we're updating how our system deals with your DCI number, the number you give to tournament organizers and stores when you go to play in a Magic tournament. This update is a stepping stone for future planned enhancements to our event management and player account systems.

For most players, this change will be invisible. You'll continue using your DCI number for tournaments. If you know your DCI number and you have a Wizards Account already, this will not affect you. Your play history and DCI number will be unaffected regardless—we are not deleting any DCI numbers or play histories from our system.

However, we know this database change may cause issues for some players and are working closely with tournament organizers and store owners to try to avoid or mitigate any issues that might arise. Their efforts have already made the transition plan more robust.

While we expect some pains during the switch, we also believe the future state—one system through which players can interact with Magic—will benefit everyone more in the long run, despite any short-term difficulties.

The change will primarily affect players who do not know their DCI number, but may want to use their number to participate in sanctioned Magic events, or who may want to access their play history information in the future. In particular, if you plan to attend a Grand Prix or other premier-level event, be sure to have your DCI number memorized, written down, or otherwise handy when you sign up. After March 21, you will not be able to show up at a premier event and ask them to look up your DCI number. They simply will not be able to.

You can make sure your account is up to date by following the steps below.

If you know your DCI number:

You may continue to use your DCI number for most events, even without having a Wizards Account.

We do, however, recommend you go to accounts.wizards.com to either activate a Wizards Account or to make sure that it is linked to your preferred DCI number. If you have any trouble, contact customer service.

If you don't know your DCI number but would like to retrieve it, or think you may want to access your organized play history in the future:

If you already have signed up for a Wizards Account, a tournament organizer—including at your local store—can look up your DCI number associated with your account.

If you already have signed up for a Wizards Account, you can see your DCI number on your profile page after logging in at accounts.wizards.com. You can even save an image of your DCI card to your phone from your profile page.

If that is not an option, you can contact customer service to help retrieve your DCI number and add it to your Wizards Account.

If you're a tournament organizer or Wizards Play Network retailer:

You will be required to have a Wizards Account. If you do not already, you can contact customer service.

If any of this applies to you, please make sure to have your account created or updated by March 21. If you need to contact customer support, you can do so athttps://magic-support.zendesk.co

If those options are not available to you, you can call us at any of the phone numbers found here, based on your region. Note that there are limitations to the amount and type of information that can be retrieved or given out over the phone due to privacy concerns, but our customer service representatives will do the best they can to address any issues you might have.

If you are contacting customer service, you can make the process go smoother and faster by including the following information in your email or having it ready when you call: