It's 2022, and the new year gets off to a fresh and fierce start with big prizes in Arena Open, featuring competition in the new Alchemy format! Day 1 events begin January 15. Perform well on Day 1 to be invited to the high-stakes Day 2 event on January 16.

Get to know the new Alchemy format through these articles:

Then, build your 60-card Alchemy deck and get ready to face off against the competition for a chance to take home as much as $2,500 in prizes!

Before we get into the details:

You must be 18 years or older to participate.

Regional eligibility restrictions apply, void where prohibited.

Receiving monetary rewards requires having or creating Wizards, DCI, and i-Payout accounts. (i-Payout accounts cannot be created in advance.)

Refer to the official Terms and Conditions for complete details.

Day 1

Arena Open kicks off Saturday, January 15, with Alchemy format events in both Best-of-One and Best-of-Three matches.

Best-of-One matches: Seven wins earn you an invitation token for the Day 2 competition.

Best-of-Three matches: Four wins earn you an invitation token for the Day 2 competition.

You may enter Day 1 events as many times as you'd like, but winning multiple Day 2 invitation tokens only count as a single Day 2 entry.

Everyone who enters will receive the Undead Butler sleeve:

Day 1 Event Details

Event start: January 15 at 6 a.m. PT (14:00 UTC)

Signup end: January 16 at 3 a.m. PT (11:00 UTC). You'll have three hours to complete your current run, but you won't be able to join after this deadline. Matches in progress will be allowed to finish.

Event end: December 16 at 6 a.m. PT (14:00 UTC). No new matches begin after this time but matches in progress will be allowed to finish.

Format: Alchemy

Entry fee: 25,000 gold or 5,000 gems (for both Best-of-One and Best-of-Three)

Structure:

Best-of-One: 7 wins or 3 losses

Best-of-Three: 4 wins or 1 loss

Rewards:

DAY 1: BEST-OF-ONE ALCHEMY Wins Rewards 7 wins Day 2 invitation token 6 wins 2,500 gems 5 wins 1,000 gems 0–4 wins No rewards

DAY 1: BEST-OF-THREE ALCHEMY Wins Rewards 4 wins Day 2 invitation token 3 wins 5,000 gems 2 wins 3,000 gems 1 win 1,000 gems 0 wins No rewards

Day 2

Players who qualify through Day 1 events can enter Day 2 competition where prizes increase dramatically! You may only enter once on Day 2, even if you qualified multiple times on Day 1.

Day 2 Event Details

Entry window: January 16, 6–8 a.m. PT (14:00–16:00 UTC). You must join during this two-hour window. You'll have until the event ends to complete your matches.

Signup end: January 16 at 8 a.m. PT (16:00 UTC).

Event end: No new matches after January 17 at 5 p.m. PT (January 18 01:00 UTC).

Format: Traditional Alchemy

Entry fee: Day 2 invitation token (earned on Day 1)

Structure: Best-of-Three matches until 8 wins or 2 losses

Rewards:

DAY 2: BEST-OF-THREE TRADITIONAL ALCHEMY Wins Rewards 8 wins $2,500 USD 7 wins $2,000 USD 6 wins $1,000 USD 5 wins 25,000 gems 4 wins 10,000 gems 3 wins 7,500 gems 0–2 wins 5,000 gems

Arena Open FAQ

How many players can earn monetary rewards on Day 2?

As many as qualify! All players on Day 2 who earn six, seven, or eight wins are eligible to receive monetary rewards.

Can I qualify for Day 2 multiple times?

No, qualifying multiple times will not grant you additional tokens for Day 2 participation. Players qualify for Day 2 by earning enough wins in Day 1 Best-of-One or Best-of-Three events.

What should I do if I encounter an issue during the Arena Open?

Contact Customer Service if you need assistance during the Arena Open. We are unable to provide support for in-game issues over social media (other than telling you to submit a ticket).

Please ensure you select "Qualifier Weekend/Arena Open Issues" as the reason you are contacting our support team.

I reached six/seven/eightwins on Day 2 and earned a monetary reward . . . now what?

If you receive a monetary reward, we will contact you at the email address listed in your Wizards account to ask for your DCI Account and to provide instructions for activating your eWallet account with our partner i-Payout. If you already have an i-Payout account, we'll notify you of your prize.

Please check your email regularly after the Arena Open to ensure that you respond to our inquiry in a timely manner.

If you win a monetary reward and do not receive a reward email within 72 hours of completion of the Arena Open, please contact Customer Service.

For more information on reward fulfilments, please refer to the full Terms and Conditions and our general Event Prize Support FAQ.