Announcement Date: January 6, 2020

Pioneer:

No changes

The list of all banned cards in Pioneer is here.

Next Pioneer Banned Announcement: January 13, 2020

This is our last standalone Pioneer banning announcement. Starting next week, any changes to Pioneer will be part of our normal B&R announcement with all other formats and will not take place every week. Thank you to everyone who has been playing the format and helping to shape it into what it is today, and we're excited to see where the format goes from here!