I know everyone's busy pulling off heroic deeds and bragging about them, but if I could have your attention for a brief moment, I have rules and Oracle updates to announce. I also have a new rules manager to announce. Adoring masses, this is Jess Dunks. Jess, the adoring masses. Jess has accepted the position of Magic rules manager, effective a few weeks ago. He'll be providing these updates in the future. Please welcome and congratulate him!

Kaldheim had a bunch of interesting cards, many of which required support in the Comprehensive Rules. We also made some tweaks to the Oracle text of existing cards. This article gives you a sneak preview of sorts. Once they're live, you can check them out on the rules page and Gatherer. Onward!

Introduction

Comprehensive Rules Changes

Oracle Changes